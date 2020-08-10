MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > CRH Medical Corporation CRH CA12626F1053 CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (CRH) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/10 04:00:00 pm 3.32 CAD +3.11% 05:54p CRH MEDICAL : Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 Financial Report PU 05:27p CRH MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05:04p CRH MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news CRH Medical : Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 Financial Report 0 08/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CRH Medical Corporation 619- 999 Canada Place Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1 Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 Financial Report Trading Information: TSE (Symbol "CRH") For Information Contact: NYSE MKT (Symbol "CRHM") Richard Bear, Chief Financial Officer Email: info@crhmedcorp.com Web: www.crhmedcorp.com For further information about CRH Medical Corporation, please visit the Company website at www.crhmedcorp.comor www.sedar.comor email us at info@crhmedcorp.com. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached financial statements and notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited financial statements and related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2020 and with the securities commissions in all provinces and territories of Canada on March 11, 2020. This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including the following sections, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result of many factors, including without limitation those set forth under "Risk Factors" under Item 1A of Part II below, and elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. We caution the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements which reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Throughout this discussion, unless the context specifies or implies otherwise, the terms "CRH," "we," "us," and "our" refer to CRH Medical Corporation and its subsidiaries. Overview CRH is a North American company focused on providing GIs with innovative services and products for the treatment of GI diseases. In 2014, CRH acquired a full service gastroenterology anesthesia company, GAA, which provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures. CRH has complemented this transaction with twenty-eight additional acquisitions of GI anesthesia companies since GAA. According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and recent research indicates that the incidence of colon cancer in young adults is on the rise. The CDC has implemented campaigns to raise awareness of GI health and drive colorectal cancer screening rates among at risk populations. Colon cancer is treatable if detected early and screening colonoscopies are the most effective way to detect colon cancer in its early stages. Anesthesia-assisted endoscopies are the standard of care for colonoscopies and upper endoscopies. CRH's goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of innovative products and essential services to GIs throughout the United States. The Company's CRH O'Regan System distribution strategy focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The O'Regan System is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating hemorrhoid grades I - IV. CRH distributes the CRH O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians, allowing CRH to create meaningful relationships with the physicians it serves. The Company has financed its cash requirements primarily from revenues generated from the sale of its product directly to physicians, GI anesthesia revenue, equity financings, debt financing and revolving and term credit facilities. The Company's ability to maintain the carrying value of its assets is dependent on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the easing of related governmental restrictions and on the Company successfully marketing its products and services, obtaining reasonable rates for anesthesia services and maintaining future profitable operations, the outcome of which cannot be predicted at this time. The Company has also stated its intention to acquire or develop additional GI anesthesia businesses. In the future, it may be necessary for the Company to raise additional funds for the continuing development of its business plan, including additional acquisitions. Recent Events COVID-19 - March 2020 In March 2020, a pandemic relating to a novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 occurred causing significant financial market disruption and social dislocation. The pandemic is dynamic with various cities, counties, states and countries around the world responding in different ways to address and contain the outbreak, including the declaration of a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, a National State of Emergency in the United States and state and local executive orders and ordinances forcing the closure of non-essential businesses and persons not employed in or using essential services to "stay at home" or "shelter in place". At this stage, we have no certainty as to how long the pandemic will last, what regions will be most effected or to what extent containment measures will be applied. As a result of the pandemic, the Company's operations were impacted in the last half of March 2020 and continued to be impacted throughout April and May 2020, with recovery beginning in late May and June 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients in the United States have cancelled or deferred non-emergent procedures or otherwise avoided medical treatment, resulting in reduced patient volumes and operating revenues and income from both our Products and Anesthesia Services businesses. These cancellations and deferrals have continued since April 2020 and while we are currently at around 95% of our pre-COVID estimated volume, these cancellations and deferrals significantly impacted our results during the second quarter of 2020. Until the centres that we serve are fully operational and the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, we may continue to see significant declines in revenue and operating income in the future. See "Risk Factors - Our operations and financial results have been and could be further harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic." Paycheck Protection Program - April 2020 On April 15, 2020, the Company received loan proceeds of $2,945,620 under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") in order to enable small businesses to pay employees during the coronavirus crisis, and provides loans to qualifying businesses for up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs. The amount borrowed under the PPP is expected to be eligible to be forgiven provided that the borrower uses the loan proceeds during the twenty-four week period after receiving them, and provided that the proceeds are used to cover payroll costs (including benefits), rent, mortgage interest, and utility costs. The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if, among other reasons, the borrower does not maintain staffing or payroll levels. Principal and interest payments on any unforgiven portion of the PPP Loan will be deferred for six months and will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 1%. Additionally, the remaining PPP Loan balance will carry a two year maturity date. There is no prepayment penalty on the PPP Loan. The Company anticipates full forgiveness of the loan over the twenty-four week period indicated. As the Company has accounted for the loan as a government grant related to income, the Company has recognized within other income $2,817,020 of the loan proceeds as at June 30, 2020 with the remaining proceeds included within accounts payable until further expenses are recognized. The Company has and will recognize the grant in earnings on a systematic basis in line with the recognition of eligible expenses. HHS Stimulus Fund - April 2020 During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company also received $1,971,136 under the CARES Act. The CARES Act provided funding to eligible healthcare providers to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The funds were intended to reimburse healthcare providers for lost income attributable to COVID-10 and for healthcare related expenses. Consistent with the accounting applied to the PPP loan, the Company has accounted for the HHS Stimulus funds as government grants related to income. As there are no repayment provisions under the CARES Act and the Company has assessed that it has complied with the conditions of this program, funds received under this program have been recognized in other income in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. CMS Medicare Advancement - April 2020 During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company also received $1,900,584 under the Medicare Accelerate and Advanced Payment Program. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") offers accelerated and advance payments in a number of circumstances, including in national emergencies to accelerate cashflow to impacted healthcare providers and suppliers. CMS will begin recouping the Company's advances 120 days after the advance payment was issued. As of June 30, 2020, the recoupment process had not yet occurred. As a result, CRH has recognized the funds received as a liability on the balance sheet, including them within accounts payable at period end. New Director - April 2020 Effective April 23, 2020, the Company appointed Brian Griffin to its Board of Directors, replacing Anthony Holler who resigned as director on March 19, 2020. Mr. Griffin has a proven track record of over 35 years of senior leadership and operational experience in healthcare. He most recently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., one of the nation's largest independent Specialty Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM), until it was recently acquired by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH). Previously, Mr. Griffin joined Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), in 2013, initially as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Empire BlueCross BlueShield - New York Company, and ultimately assuming the role of President of Anthem's Commercial Business, including its 14 BlueCross BlueShield plans nationwide. Thereafter, Mr. Griffin was named Chief Executive Officer of IngenioRx, Anthem's wholly owned national PBM. Mr. Griffin also held positions of increasing responsibility with Medco Health Solutions, Inc. and US Healthcare, Inc. Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates LLC ("LLAA") - June 2020 On June 8, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 75% interest in Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates LLC ("LLAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Georgia. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the Company's 75% interest was $5,379,954 plus acquisition costs of $48,560. The cost allocated to the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $7,238,018. Additionally, at the same time, the Company entered into a start-up joint venture whereby a subsidiary of the Company owns a 51% interest in Oconee River Anesthesia Associates LLC ("ORAA"), located in Georgia. Metro Orlando Anesthesia Associates LLC ("MOAA") - June 2020 On June 22, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 75% interest in Metro Orlando Anesthesia Associates LLC ("MOAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Florida. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the Company's 75% interest was $2,803,500 plus acquisition costs of $39,829. Additionally, the Company has agreed to pay $311,500 two years after the transaction date should certain EBITDA targets be met. The cost allocated to the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $4,183,391. Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates LLC ("CVAA") - July 2020 On July 7, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 51% interest in Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates LLC ("CVAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Virginia. The purchase consideration, paid via cash and holdback liability, for the acquisition of the Company's 51% interest was $5,300,000 plus acquisition costs of $137,199. The provisional cost allocation of the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $10,661,174. Orange County Anesthesia Associates LLC ("OCAA") - August 2020 On August 4, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 66% interest in Orange County Anesthesia Associates LLC ("OCAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Florida. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the Company's 66% interest was $6,200,000 plus acquisition costs of $11,299. The provisional cost allocation of the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $9,411,059. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates There are no changes to our critical accounting policies and estimates from those disclosed in our annual MD&A contained in our Annual Report Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. As a result of the receipt of government assistance funding in the period, the Company has adopted the following new accounting policy respect of government assistance received: Government assistance - In general, a government grant is recognized if it is probable that it will be received and that the Company will comply with the conditions associated with the grant. If the conditions are met, the Company recognizes the grant in profit or loss on a systematic basis in line with its recognition of the expenses that the grant is intended to compensate for. For grants related to income, a Company can elect to either offset the grant against the related expenditures or include it in other income. Government assistance received by the Company during the period which met the recognition criteria, have been accounted for as government grants related to income and have been included in other income. Where stimulus is received in the form of a forgivable loan, such as the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Company has opted to apply government grant accounting and will recognize the proceeds within other income upon concluding that forgiveness of the loan is probable and that the Company has complied with the relevant provisions of the program. If forgiveness of the loan is not probable, it is presented as a loan on the balance sheet as of the end of the reporting period. Recent Accounting Pronouncements From time to time, new accounting pronouncements are issued by the FASB or other standard setting bodies that are adopted by us as of the specified effective date. Unless otherwise discussed, we believe that the impact of recently issued standards that are not yet effective will not have a material impact on our financial position or results of operations upon adoption. Please refer to Note 3 to our condensed consolidated interim financial statements included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a description of recent accounting pronouncements applicable to our business. Results of Operations The following tables provide a detailed analysis of our results of operations and financial condition. For each of the periods indicated below, we present our revenues by business segment, as well as present key metrics, such as operating expenses, operating income and net and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the company and non-controlling interest, from our statements of operations. The selected financial information provided below has been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"). SELECTED US GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Anesthesia services revenue $ 12,427,313 $ 28,026,310 (56 )% $ 35,577,710 $ 54,719,276 (35 )% Product sales revenue $ 1,157,593 $ 2,455,849 (53)% $ 3,461,989 $ 4,881,973 (29)% Total revenue 13,584,906 30,482,159 (55 )% 39,039,699 59,601,249 (34 )% Total operating expenses, including: 21,634,363 25,895,030 (16 )% 49,686,015 51,189,269 (3 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 9,517,196 8,750,390 9 % 18,926,070 17,418,374 9 % Stock based compensation expense 595,445 (990,382) (160)% 1,247,993 (426,131) (393)% Operating income (loss) (8,049,457 ) 4,587,129 (275 )% (10,646,316 ) 8,411,980 (227 )% Operating margin (59.3 )% 15.0% (27.3 )% 14.1% (293)% (Gain) Loss from equity investment 22,173 (214,127 ) (110 )% 37,839 (339,306 ) (111 )% Net finance expense 447,199 2,178,954 (79)% 944,040 4,570,933 (79)% Other income (4,856,819 ) - NA (4,856,819 ) - NA Tax expense (recovery) (233,518 ) 3,627 (6,538)% (1,207,928 ) 170,886 (807)% Net and comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,428,492 ) $ 2,618,675 (231 )% $ (5,563,448 ) $ 4,009,467 (239 )% Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (2,907,814 ) $ 1,646,683 (277 )% $ (4,986,307 ) $ 1,569,716 (418 )% Non-controlling interest1 $ (520,678) $ 971,992 (154)% $ (577,141) $ 2,439,751 (124)% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,194,219 $ 9,582,999 (4 )% $ 16,979,039 $ 21,958,718 (23 )% Distributions to non-controlling interest (2,506,600 ) (4,153,860) (40)% (4,736,110 ) (8,188,660) (42)% Net cash provided by operating activities less distributions to non-controlling interest $ 6,687,619 $ 5,429,139 23 % $ 12,242,929 $ 13,770,058 (11 )% Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders: Basic $ (0.041 ) $ 0.023 $ (0.070 ) $ 0.022 Diluted $ (0.041 ) $ 0.022 $ (0.070 ) $ 0.021 1 Non-controlling interest reflects the ownership interest of persons holding non-controlling interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to results reported in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance as we believe these non-GAAP measures will be useful to investors as this presentation is in line with how our management assesses our Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted operating EBITDA, Adjusted operating EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating expenses. The Company believes these supplementary financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - NON-GAAP MEASURES1 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Total Adjusted operating expenses $ 11,509,573 $ 17,183,731 (33 )% $ 29,416,875 $ 33,225,680 (11 )% Adjusted operating EBITDA - non - controlling interest2 2,250,794 3,637,546 (38)% 4,926,822 7,948,832 (38)% Adjusted operating EBITDA - shareholders of the Company 4,681,359 9,660,883 (52 )% 9,552,820 18,426,738 (48 )% Adjusted operating EBITDA - total $ 6,932,152 $13,298,429 (48)% $ 14,479,642 $ 26,375,570 (45)% Adjusted operating EBITDA margin 51.0 % 43.6 % 37.1 % 44.3 % Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $13,584,906 compared to $30,482,159 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The 55% decrease is mainly attributable to case volume declines, due to closures of sites as a result of COVID-19. This impacted both our anesthesia and product segments. Revenues from anesthesia services for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $12,427,313 compared to $28,026,310 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. While the Company saw some increases as a result of the Company's anesthesia acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020; COVID-19 was the primary driver of the decline in revenues. The overall $15.6 million decrease in revenue from the prior period is reflective of the following: growth through acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 contributed $1.9 million to revenue when comparing the two periods;

case declines in our entities equivalent to $15.5 million. After excluding case growth from acquisitions, above, cases declined by 57.8% from cases reported in the second quarter of 2019. The decline in case growth is related to temporary closures of anesthesia service centers and decreased case volumes where we provide our services. Many locations started closures as early as mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many subsequently resuming services in May and June 2020.

mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many subsequently resuming services in May and June 2020. changes in non-contracted payor reimbursement strategies and payor mix, offset by favorable contract mix, primarily related to entities acquired prior to 2019, increased 2020 revenue by approximately $0.1 million when compared to 2019;

non-contracted payor reimbursement strategies and payor mix, offset by favorable contract mix, primarily related to entities acquired prior to 2019, increased 2020 revenue by approximately $0.1 million when compared to 2019; in the second quarter of 2019 we recognized $1.3 million of additional variable consideration from procedures completed in the prior year based on actual recoveries compared to our estimates. Included within the second quarter of 2020 revenue is a negative prior period revenue adjustment of approximately $0.6 million; and

revenue related to services provided to non-owned anesthesia entities decreased by $0.1 million. Revenues from anesthesia services for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $35,577,710 compared to $54,719,276 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. While the Company saw some increases as a result of the Company's anesthesia acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020; COVID-19 was the primary driver of the decline in revenues period over period. The overall $19.1 million decrease in revenue from the prior period is reflective of the following: growth through acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 contributed $4.0 million to revenue when comparing the two periods; See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures. Non-controlling interest reflects the ownership interest of persons holding non-controlling interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. case declines in our entities equivalent to $18.4 million. After excluding case growth from acquisitions, above, cases declined by 35.5% from cases reported in first six months of 2019. The decline in case growth is related to temporary closures of anesthesia service centers and decreased case volumes where we provide our services. Many locations started closures as early as mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many subsequently resuming services in May and June 2020.

mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many subsequently resuming services in May and June 2020. changes in non-contracted payor reimbursement strategies and payor mix, primarily related to entities acquired prior to 2019, decreased 2020 revenue by approximately $1.5 million when compared to 2019;

non-contracted payor reimbursement strategies and payor mix, primarily related to entities acquired prior to 2019, decreased 2020 revenue by approximately $1.5 million when compared to 2019; in the first six months of 2019 we recognized $2.7 million of additional variable consideration from procedures completed in the prior year based on actual recoveries compared to our estimates. Included within the first six months of 2020 revenue is a negative prior period revenue adjustment of approximately $0.4 million; and

revenue related to services provided to non-owned anesthesia entities decreased by $0.2 million. In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the anesthesia services segment serviced 42,918 patient cases compared to 84,656 patient cases during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For 2019 periods presented, patient cases exclude any patient cases serviced by TSA, an equity held investment as of June 30, 2019. In the six months ended June 30, 2020, the anesthesia services segment serviced 120,911 patient cases compared to 162,157 patient cases during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The tables below summarize our payor mix as a percentage of all patient cases for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Three months ended Six months ended Payor June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Commercial 54.8 % 57.6 % (4.9 )% 55.8 % 57.9 % -3.6 % Federal 45.2 % 42.4 % 6.7% 44.2% 42.1% 5.0% Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % The payor mix for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes acquisitions completed during 2019 and 2020 and as a result is not directly comparable to the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. As we acquire anesthesia providers, these providers may have different payor mix profiles and impact our overall payor mix above. The table below summarizes our approximate payor mix as a percentage of all patient cases for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, but exclude patient cases related to acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 as inclusion of these acquisitions would reduce comparability of the data presented. Three months ended Six months ended Payor June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Commercial 56.8 % 58.1 % (2.3)% 57.7 % 58.4% -1.1 % Federal 43.2 % 41.9 % 3.1% 42.3 % 41.6% 1.6 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0% Revenues from product sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,157,593 compared to $2,455,849 for the comparable period in 2019. Product sales in January 2020 and February 2020 exceeded 2019 comparatives; however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of our ligators declined in March 2020 through June 2020 with the decline in demand from GI physicians as patients in the United States cancelled or deferred non-emergent procedures or otherwise avoided medical treatment. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has trained 3,208 physicians to use the O'Regan System, representing 1,231 clinical practices. This compares to 3,052 physicians trained, representing 1,161 clinical practices, as of June 30, 2019. Total operating expenses Total operating expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $21,634,363 compared to $25,895,030 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in operating expenses is largely driven by the decline in case volumes associated with COVID-19. While anesthesia cases and revenue declined due to COVID-19, payroll expenses, which are generally fixed, respond more slowly to changes in volume. Though COVID-19 began to impact revenues and case volume in March 2020, the Company was not able to react with workforce reductions until April 2020, with workforce reductions primarily occurring within the Company's contractor workforce. Wherever possible, the Company worked to retain its employee workforce. Government assistance received to encourage this goal has been recognized in other income totaling $4,856,819 in the period. Offsetting declines from employee related expenses, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense increased compared to the second quarter of 2019 - see below. Total operating expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $49,686,015 compared to $51,189,269 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by 9% from 2019. This is a result of incremental amortization expense related to asset acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 and the related intangible assets that were acquired. Amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 similarly increased by 9% from the comparable period in 2019. Stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $1,585,827 when compared to 2019. This increase is a result of forfeitures experienced in the second quarter of 2019 relating to the departure of the Company's previous CEO. Similarly, stock-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $1,674,124 when compared to the first six months of 2019 for the same reason. Total adjusted operating expenses - Non-GAAP1 For the three months ended June 30, 2020, total adjusted operating expenses were $11,509,573 compared to $17,183,731 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total adjusted operating expenses were $29,416,875 compared to $33,225,680 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. In general, decreases seen in adjusted operating expenses are primarily related to adjusted operating expenses in the anesthesia services business, as well as within our product business and corporate segment, and a result of the Company's response to decreased revenue and case volumes. Anesthesia services adjusted operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $9,416,334, compared to $14,608,912 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Anesthesia services adjusted operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $24,510,533, compared to $28,387,483 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Anesthesia services adjusted operating expenses primarily include labor related costs for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and MD anesthesiologists, billing and management related expenses, medical drugs and supplies, and other related expenses. With the Company completing acquisitions in both 2019 and 2020, the second quarter of 2020 is not directly comparable. Though revenue may fluctuate, adjusted operating expenses, which are primarily employee related costs, due to their fixed nature, primarily increase or decrease as a result of the Company's acquisition strategy or as a result of other than temporary case volume reductions. As noted above, beginning April 2020, the Company was able to reduce its workforce for anesthesia case volume declines and therefore reduce its operating expenses. Additionally, the Company's billing related expenses declined as a result of case volume declines as billing related expenses are a percentage revenue. Other ancillary expenses such as travel and entertainment were also curtailed, contributing to the overall decline in Anesthesia services adjusted operating expenses when comparing 2020 to 2019. Total adjusted operating expenses per case1 for the anesthesia segment were $219 per case for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This rate per case is higher than the rate per case of $173 seen in the three months ended June 30, 2019, largely due to the volume decline as a result of COVID-19. Total adjusted operating expenses per case1 for the anesthesia segment were $203 per case for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the $175 seen in the six months ended June 30, 2019. While the Company was able to respond with workforce reductions, the Company also retained as many of its employees as possible. Government stimulus meant to encourage workforce retention has been recognized in other income and therefore has not been applied against the costs of retention efforts embedded within adjusted operating expenses. 1 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures. Product sales adjusted operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $695,790 compared to $1,130,844 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. In general, costs have decreased due to reductions in employee related expense (beginning April 2020, the Company has been able to more closely align employee expenses with the reduced demand caused by COVID-19) as well as reductions in travel and entertainment expenses and decreased cost of goods sold associated with lower sales volumes. Product sales adjusted operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,753,117 compared to $2,183,699 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Corporate adjusted operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $1,397,448 compared to $1,443,974 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. While corporate adjusted operating expenses are relatively consistent period over period, underlying this end result is a decrease in employee related expenses associated with executive compensation reductions initiated in mid-April 2020, offset by increases in corporate and other professional fees. In general, the increases seen in corporate and professional fees are reflective of the increasing complexity of our business which is also increasing our compliance costs. Corporate adjusted operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $3,153,225 compared to $2,654,498 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Operating Income (Loss) Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8,049,457 compared to operating income of $4,587,129 for the same period in 2019. Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $10,646,316 compared to operating income of $8,411,980 for the same period in 2019. The following schedule reconciles the changes in operating income between periods: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Operating income - comparable period 2019 $ 4,587,129 $ 8,411,980 Decrease in period revenues (16,897,254 ) (20,561,552 ) Decrease in period adjusted operating expenses1 5,674,160 3,808,810 Increase in period amortization and depreciation expense (766,807 ) (1,507,696 ) Increase in period stock based compensation expense (1,585,828 ) (1,674,125 ) Decrease in other non-recurring expenses 930,917 930,917 Inventory write-down in the period - (64,911 ) Decrease in period acquisition expenses 8,226 10,261 Operating loss - 2020 $ (8,049,457 ) $ (10,646,316 ) Changes in the Company's revenues and adjusted operating expenses1 are described above within their respective sections. Fluctuations in revenue will not necessarily result in correlating fluctuations in operating expenses due to the fixed nature of these costs and as such will impact operating income. The primary driver of the decline in operating income is the reduction in anesthesia and product revenues in the quarter, with the majority of the reduction directly correlated with COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's anesthesia case and product sales volumes. With expenses being slow to respond to changes in volume due to their fixed nature, any change in revenue, specifically case volume, directly impacts operating income until the Company is able to respond via reductions in workforce. Contributing to the decrease in operating income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are incremental costs relating to acquired professional services agreements in 2019 and 2020 as well as increases seen in stock-based compensation expense. Anesthesia operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $6,560,406, compared to income of $4,554,821 for the same period in 2019. Anesthesia operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $8,039,374, compared to income of $8,688,434 for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the quarter and in the six month period is primarily reflective of the decrease in adjusted operating EBITDA1 in the quarter (calculated above as revenues less adjusted operating expenses), in conjunction with an incremental increase in amortization expense in the quarter of $767,408 when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2019. The reduction in adjusted operating EBITDA1 is largely a reflection of declines in anesthesia revenue, the majority of which is related to COVID-19, offset by measures taken to reduce employee related expenses. 1 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions and reconciliations of GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures. Product operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $404,679, a decrease of $833,756 from the same period in 2019. Product operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,517,592, a decrease of $1,012,490 from the same period in 2019. The decline in operating income is primarily driven by the decline in revenues in the quarter as a result of COVID-19 and its impact on sales in the quarter. Adjusted operating EBITDA1 - Non-GAAP Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $4,681,359, a decrease of $4,979,524 when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders is primarily a reflection of the overall net decline in revenue (described within the revenue section, but, in effect, attributable to COVID-19) offset by reductions in adjusted operating expenses. While revenue declined due to case volume decreases due to COVID-19, the Company took measures to reduce operating expenses, primarily payroll, beginning early April 2020. With the majority of its anesthesia locations open and resuming operations in May and June 2020, the Company's staffing model resumed. Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $9,552,820, a decrease of $8,873,918 when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. Note that for the purposes of calculating adjusted operating EBITDA, other income of $3,696,812 arising from the receipt of government assistance has been included. It is management's opinion that this most accurately reflects the financial performance of the Company as the Company may have incurred further workforce reductions to offset reduced revenue volume were it not for the receipt of these incentives. Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest was $2,250,794 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $3,637,546 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in non-controlling interest is a result of the same net revenue declines offset, to an extent by adjusted operating expenses as described above. Additionally, the Company acquired the non- controlling 49% in Arapahoe in April 2019 and CCAA in August 2019; the financial results of these entities are now included 100% in adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders. Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest was $4,926,822 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7,948,832 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Other income of $1,160,007 arising from the receipt of government assistance has been included in the calculation of adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest. Total adjusted operating EBITDA was $6,932,152 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 48% from the same period in 2019. Total adjusted operating EBITDA was $14,479,642 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 45% from the same period in 2019. Net finance expense As a result of the Company's debt facilities and long-term finance obligations, including its earn-out obligations, the Company has recorded a net finance expense of $447,199 and $944,040 for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to net finance expense of $2,178,954 and $4,570,933 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Net finance expense is comprised of both interest and other debt related expenses, including fair value adjustments. Fair value adjustments related to the Company's earn-out obligation are the primary driver of significant fluctuations in finance expense between comparable periods. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Finance expense: Interest and accretion expense on borrowings $ 440,826 $ 835,037 $ 1,027,912 $ 1,708,157 Accretion expense on earn-out obligation and deferred consideration 6,763 59,893 16,908 113,161 Amortization of deferred financing fees 88,410 65,091 179,013 130,182 Net change in fair value of financial liabilities at fair value through earnings (88,800 ) 1,188,933 (279,793 ) 2,589,433 Other - 30,000 - 30,000 Total finance expense $ 447,199 $ 2,178,954 $ 944,040 $ 4,570,933 1 See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized a fair value adjustment (recovery) of $88,800 and $279,792, respectively, in respect of its earn-out obligation compared to a fair value adjustment (expense) of $1,188,933 and $2,589,433 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The fair value adjustment resulted from changes in estimates underlying the Company's earn-out obligation. The changes in estimates underlying the Company's earn-out obligation were driven primarily by the changes in cash flow estimates, which were driven by both changes in payor mix and revenue rates per unit during the earn-out period. Cash interest paid in the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $461,382 compared to $875,324 cash interest paid in the comparable period of 2019. Cash interest paid in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,068,045 compared to $1,759,404 cash interest paid in the comparable period of 2019. The decrease in cash interest paid is reflective of the lower LIBOR rates in 2020 as well as the credit spread on the Company's current JP Morgan Facility being lower than its previous Scotia Facility. As at June 30, 2020, the Company owed $66,341,370 under its JP Morgan Facility as compared to $69,341,370 owed at December 31, 2019. (Gain) Loss from Equity Investment Equity income was derived from the Company's 15% equity interest in Triad Sedation Associates LLC ("TSA"). TSA began operating in February 2019 and was the result of an agreement between CRH and Digestive Health Specialists ("DHS"), located in North Carolina, whereby CRH assists DHS in the development and management of a monitored anesthesia care program. Under the terms of the agreement, CRH was a 15% equity owner in the anesthesia business and receives compensation for its billing and collection services. Under the terms of the limited liability company agreement, CRH had the right, at CRH's option, to acquire an additional 36% interest in the anesthesia business at a future date, which it exercised in November 2019. Upon exercise of the option, CRH obtained control of TSA and TSA was therefore consolidated 100% within the results of CRH from the date control was acquired. As a result, TSA is not an equity investment as at June 30, 2020, thus causing the decline in equity income when comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2019 and when comparing the year to date periods. Income tax expense (recovery) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded an income tax recovery of $233,518 and $1,207,928, respectively compared to income tax expense of $3,627 and $170,886 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Income tax expense relates only to income attributable to the Company's shareholders and the income tax recovery in the period is driven by the Company's net loss before tax, which in turn is driven by the impact COVID-19 has had on the Company's operating results. Net and comprehensive (loss) income For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net and comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of $2,907,814 compared to a net and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of $1,646,683 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The change from income to a loss in the loss quarter over quarter is largely a reflection of the decrease in adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders which is largely driven by the impact of COVID-19 in the quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net and comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of $4,986,307 compared to a net and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of $1,569,716 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net and comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $520,678 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest of $971,992 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Consistent with the loss attributable to shareholders, the net and comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest in the period is a result of the impact COVID-19 has had on the Company's operating results in the quarter. Additionally, the Company acquired the non-controlling 49% in Arapahoe in April 2019 and CCAA in August 2019; the financial results of these entities are now included 100% in adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders. Net and comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest was $577,141 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest of $2,439,751 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As discussed above, in addition to results reported in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses (in total and broken down by operating segment), adjusted operating EBITDA (in total and broken down as attributable to non-controlling interest and shareholders of the Company), and adjusted operating EBITDA margin as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under US GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP") and thus the Company's definition may be different from and unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as additional information to complement US GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analyses of the Company's financial information reported under US GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on US GAAP financial measures. Management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non- GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets, and to assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements. The definitions of these measures, as well as a reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP to each non-GAAP measure, are presented below. Adjusted operating EBITDA: The Company defines adjusted operating EBITDA as operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, acquisition related expenses, asset impairment charges and other non-recurring expenses plus other income related to government assistance. Adjusted operating EBITDA is presented on a basis consistent with the Company's internal management reports. The Company analyzes and discloses adjusted operating EBITDA to capture the profitability of its business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating unit performance. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin. The Company defines adjusted operating EBITDA margin as operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock based compensation, acquisition related expenses, asset impairment charges and other non-recurring expenses plus other income related to government assistance as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin is presented on a basis consistent with the Company's internal management reports. The Company analyzes and discloses adjusted operating EBITDA margin to capture the profitability of its business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating performance. Adjusted operating expenses: The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses before acquisition related expenses, stock based compensation, depreciation, amortization, asset impairment charges and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted operating expenses are presented on a basis consistent with the Company's internal management reports. The Company analyzes and discloses adjusted operating expenses to capture the operating cost of the business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating costs. Adjusted operating expense per case - Anesthesia segment: The Company defines adjusted operating expense per case for the anesthesia segment as adjusted operating expense for the anesthesia segment divided by anesthesia cases serviced in the period. The Company analyzes and discloses adjusted operating expenses to capture the operating cost of the business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating costs and evaluates these costs as a per case metric. The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under US GAAP. The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which adjusts for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses and is therefore a useful indication of CRH's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of US GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented: Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures ADJUSTED OPERATING EBITDA (USD in thousands) 2020 2019 YTD Q2 '20 Q1 '20 YTD Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Net and comprehensive income (loss) Net finance expense (Gain) loss on equity investment Income tax expense (recovery) Other income - government assistance Operating income (loss) Amortization expense Depreciation and related expense (5,563) (3,428) (2,135) 4,010 2,619 1,391 944 447 497 4,571 2,179 2,392 38 22 16 (339 ) (214 ) (125 ) (1,208 ) (234 ) (974 ) 171 4 167 (4,857 ) (4,857 ) - - - - ) ) (10,646 (8,049 (2,597 8,412 4,587 3,825 ) 18,869 9,489 9,380 17,364 8,723 8,641 57 28 29 54 27 27 Stock based compensation 1,248 595 653 (426 ) (990 ) 564 Acquisition expenses1 30 12 18 40 20 20 Inventory write-downs 65 - 65 - - - Other non-recurring items2 - - - 931 931 - Other income - government assistance Total adjusted operating EBITDA Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to: Shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interest 4,857 4,857 - - - - 14,479 6,932 7,547 26,375 13,298 13,077 9,552 4,681 4,871 18,427 9,661 8,766 4,927 2,251 2,676 7,949 3,638 4,311 Acquisition expenses relating to incomplete acquisitions Non-recurring expenses relating to the replacement of the Company's CEO ADJUSTED OPERATING EBITDA MARGIN (USD in thousands) Revenue Operating income (loss) Operating margin Amortization expense Depreciation and related expense Stock based compensation Acquisition expenses1 Inventory write-downs Other non-recurring items2 Other income - government assistance Total adjusted operating EBITDA margin 2020 2019 YTD Q2 '20 Q1 '20 YTD Q2 '19 Q1 '19 39,040 13,585 25,455 59,601 30,482 29,119 (10,646) (8,049) (2,597) 8,412 4,587 3,825 -27.3% (59.3%) (10.2%) 14.1% 15.0% 13.1% 48.3% 69.9% 36.8% 29.1% 28.6% 29.7% 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 3.2% 4.4% 2.6% (0.7)% (3.2)% 1.9% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.2% (-)% 0.3% (-)% (-)% (-)% (-)% (-)% (-)% 1.6% 3.1% (-)% 12.4% 35.8% (-)% (-)% (-)% (-)% 37.1% 51.0% 29.7% 44.3% 43.6% 44.9% Acquisition expenses relating to incomplete acquisitions Non-recurring expenses relating to the replacement of the Company's CEO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (USD in thousands) 2020 2019 YTD Q2 '20 Q1 '20 YTD Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Anesthesia services expense 43,617 18,988 24,629 46,030 23,471 22,559 Amortization expense (18,868) (9,489) (9,379) (17,363) (8,722) (8,641) Depreciation and related expense (8) (4) (4) (6) (3) (3) Stock based compensation (201) (67) (134) (234) (117) (117) Acquisition expenses1 (30) (12) (18) (40) (20) (20) Anesthesia services - adjusted operating expense 24,510 9,416 15,094 28,388 14,609 13,779 Product sales expense 1,944 753 1,191 2,351 1,217 1,134 Amortization expense - - - (1) (1) - Depreciation and related expense (10) (5) (5) (14) (5) (9) Stock based compensation (115) (51) (64) (154) (81) (73) Inventory write-downs (65) - (65) - - - Product sales - adjusted operating expense 1,753 696 1,057 2,184 1,131 1,053 Corporate expense 4,125 1,894 2,231 2,806 1,206 1,600 Amortization expense - - - - - - Depreciation and related expense (39) (19) (20) (35) (20) (15) Stock based compensation (933) (478) (455) 813 1,188 (375) Corporate - adjusted operating expenses Total operating expense Total adjusted operating expense 3,153 1,397 1,756 2,655 1,444 1,211 49,686 21,634 28,052 51,189 25,895 25,294 29,417 11,510 17,907 33,226 17,184 16,042 1 Acquisition expenses relating to incomplete acquisitions ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE PER CASE - ANESTHESIA SEGMENT (USD in thousands, except case and per case amounts) Anesthesia services - adjusted operating expense Anesthesia cases serviced Total adjusted operating expense per case - Anesthesia segment 2020 2019 YTD Q2 '20 Q1 '20 YTD Q2 '19 Q1 '19 24,510 9,416 15,094 28,388 14,609 13,779 120,911 42,918 77,993 162,157 84,656 77,501 203 219 194 175 173 178 Liquidity and Capital Resources At June 30, 2020, the Company had $5,237,062 in cash and cash equivalents compared to $6,568,716 at the end of 2019. The decrease in cash and equivalents is primarily a reflection of cash generated from operations offset by cash utilized for acquisitions in June 2020 and cash used to pay down the Company's credit facility with JP Morgan. Working capital was $15,271,742 at June 30, 2020 compared to working capital of $18,677,498 at December 31, 2019. The Company expects to meet its short-term obligations, including short-term obligations in respect of its earn-out obligations and deferred consideration through cash earned through operating activities in conjunction with monies available under its credit facility. The average number of days receivables outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 117 days, a significant temporary increase from the days receivable outstanding at December 31, 2019 (54 days). The cause of the large increase is due to the timing of anesthesia case volume recovery and the timing of cash receipts. The Company continues to monitor this measure on an ongoing basis. Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $9,194,219 compared to $9,582,999 in the same period in fiscal 2019. Cash provided by operating activities less distributions to non-controlling interest was $6,687,619 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $5,429,139 for the same period in 2019. Cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $8,381,249 as compared to $1,816,544 for the comparable period in 2019. Cash used in financing activities was $8,909,669 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $10,775,164 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $16,979,039 compared to $21,958,718 in the same period in fiscal 2019. Cash provided by operating activities less distributions to non-controlling interest was $12,242,929 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and $13,770,058 for the same period in 2019. Cash used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $8,542,137 as compared to $7,110,158 for the comparable period in 2019. Cash used in financing activities was $9,766,954 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $22,234,749 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the statements of cash flows were adjusted to reclassify Acquisition of equity interest from non-controlling interest from investing activities to financing activities given that the transaction is among owners. As a result, net cash flows from investing activities and financing activities are presented as follows: As previously presented Adjustment As currently presented Three months Six months Three and six Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, months ended ended June 30, ended June 30, 2019 2019 June 30, 2019 2019 2019 Cash flows from financing activities $ (8,359,813 ) $ (19,819,398 ) $ (2,415,351 ) $ (10,775,164 ) $ (22,234,749 ) Cash flows from investing activities $ (4,231,895 ) $ (9,525,509 ) $ 2,415,351 $ (1,816,544 ) $ (7,110,158 ) The Company had a similar transaction in the third quarter of 2019 with a cash outflow for the Acquisition of equity interests from non-controlling interest. As a result of this transaction, the Company will reclassify $7,018,658 and $9,434,009 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, from investing activities to financing activities. After taking into consideration similar fourth quarter adjustments, there will be a reclassification of $9,924,381 from investing activities to financing cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company has financed its operations primarily from revenues generated from product sales and anesthesia services and through equity and debt financings and a revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has raised approximately $51 million from the sale and issuance of equity securities and, most recently, the Company entered into a syndicated debt facility with JP Morgan Chase Bank, increasing its facility to $200 million on October 22, 2019. As at June 30, 2020, the Company owed $66.3 million under the facility. The terms of the Company's facility as of June 30, 2020 are described below. JP Morgan Chase Facility ("JP Morgan Facility") On October 22, 2019, the Company entered into a new, three year revolving credit line which provides up to $200 million in borrowing capacity and represents an increase from the Company's previous $100 million facility. The new facility includes a committed $125 million facility and access to an accordion feature that increases the amount of the credit available to the Company by $75 million. Interest on the facility is calculated with reference to LIBOR plus 1.25% to 1.75%, dependent on the Company's Total Leverage ratio. The Facility is secured by the assets of the Company and matures on October 22, 2022. Since the JP Morgan Facility is a syndicated facility, which includes the Bank of Nova Scotia as a lender, any remaining deferred financing fees under the previous Scotia Facility were retained and will be amortized over the term of the new facility. The Company incurred deferred financing fees of $839,893 in connection with this facility. Under the JP Morgan Facility, there are no quarterly or annual repayment requirements. As at June 30, 2020, the Company is required to maintain the following financial covenants in respect of this Facility: Financial Covenant Required Ratio Total leverage ratio Not greater than 3.00:1.00 Interest coverage ratio Not less than 3.00:1.00 The Company's Total Leverage ratio is calculated as the ratio of the Company's total indebtedness at the end of the period to EBITDA for the Company's previous four consecutive quarters. The Company is in compliance with all covenants as at June 30, 2020. Contractual Obligations and Contingent Liabilities The Company's near-term cash requirements relate primarily to interest payments, remaining payments under its earn-out obligations, purchases under the Company's normal course issuer bid, operations, working capital and general corporate purposes, including further acquisitions. As a result of the impact of COVID-19, the Company has updated its forecasts to account for the impact of the pandemic. Based on this assessment, the Company believes cash and cash equivalents and the availability of its revolving credit facility will be sufficient to fund the Company's operating, debt repayment and capital requirements for at least the next 12 months. The Company updates its forecasts on a regular basis and will consider additional financing sources as appropriate. There were no significant changes in the Company's contractual commitments compared with those set forth in the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements The Company has no material undisclosed off-balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Outstanding Share Data As at June 30, 2020, there were 71,564,584 common shares issued and outstanding for a total of $56,238,765 in share capital. As at June 30, 2020, there were 979,687 options outstanding at a weighted-average exercise price of $1.59 per share, of which 604,687 were exercisable into common shares at a weighted-average exercise price of $0.95 per share. As at June 30, 2020, there were 3,016,875 share units ("SUs") issued and outstanding. As at August 7, 2020, there were 71,502,284 common shares issued and outstanding, excluding shares held as treasury, for a total of $56,201,994 in share capital. As at August 7, 2020, there were 979,687 options outstanding at a weighted-average exercise price of $1.61 per share, of which 604,687 were exercisable into common shares at a weighted-average exercise price of $0.96 per share. As at August 7, 2020, there were 3,016,875 share units ("SUs") issued and outstanding. JOBS Act In April 2012, the JOBS Act was enacted. Section 107 of the JOBS Act provides that an "emerging growth company" can take advantage of the extended transition period provided in Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), for complying with new or revised accounting standards. Thus, an emerging growth company can delay the adoption of certain accounting standards until those standards would otherwise apply to private companies. We have irrevocably elected not to avail ourselves of this extended transition period and, as a result, we will adopt new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required for other public companies. PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements CRH Medical Corporation Index to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) As of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Expressed in United States dollars) June 30, December 31, Notes 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,237,062 $ 6,568,716 Trade and other receivables, net 5 17,637,626 20,041,288 Income tax receivable 1,880,920 1,332,129 Prepaid expenses and deposits 529,131 729,483 Inventories, finished goods 265,053 349,324 25,549,792 29,020,940 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 216,615 251,933 Right of use asset 7 146,166 214,854 Intangible assets, net 8 155,660,722 163,108,193 Deferred asset acquisition costs 307,671 59,249 Deferred tax assets 12,054,960 10,440,100 168,386,134 174,074,329 Total assets $ 193,935,926 $ 203,095,269 Liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 6 $ 8,108,942 $ 6,196,741 Employee benefits 650,160 992,845 Income tax payable 327,477 28,589 Current portion of right of use asset liability 7 94,398 125,555 Deferred consideration 64,826 1,868,052 Earn-out obligation 14 783,267 1,063,060 Member loan 248,980 68,600 10,278,050 10,343,442 Non-current liabilities: Right of use asset liability 7 36,587 54,300 Contingent liability 4 294,214 - Notes payable and bank indebtedness 11 65,525,044 68,380,345 Deferred tax liabilities 101,822 101,822 65,957,667 68,536,467 Equity Common stock, no par value; 71,564,584 and 71,603,584 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 12 56,238,765 56,056,113 Additional paid-in capital 8,123,597 7,168,156 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,772 ) (66,772 ) Retained earnings 7,959,636 13,154,981 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 72,255,226 76,312,478 Non-controlling interest 45,444,983 47,902,882 Total equity 117,700,209 124,215,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 193,935,926 $ 203,095,269 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. Commitments and contingencies (note 15) Subsequent events (note 18) CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) (Expressed in United States dollars, except share and per share data) Notes Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Anesthesia services 17 $ 12,427,313 $ 28,026,310 $ 35,577,710 $ 54,719,276 Product sales 17 1,157,593 2,455,849 3,461,989 4,881,973 13,584,906 30,482,159 39,039,699 59,601,249 Expenses: Anesthesia services expense 17 18,987,719 23,471,489 43,617,084 46,030,842 Product sales expense 17 752,914 1,217,414 1,944,397 2,351,891 Corporate expense 17 1,893,730 1,206,127 4,124,534 2,806,536 21,634,363 25,895,030 49,686,015 51,189,269 Operating income (loss) (8,049,457) 4,587,129 (10,646,316 ) 8,411,980 Net finance expense 13 447,199 2,178,954 944,040 4,570,933 (Gain) loss from equity investment 9 22,173 (214,127) 37,839 (339,306) Other income 10 (4,856,819 ) - (4,856,819 ) - Income (loss) before tax (3,662,010 ) 2,622,302 (6,771,376 ) 4,180,353 Income tax expense (recovery) (233,518 ) 3,627 (1,207,928 ) 170,886 Net and comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,428,492 ) $ 2,618,675 $ (5,563,448 ) $ 4,009,467 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (2,907,814) $ 1,646,683 $ (4,986,307) $ 1,569,716 Non-controlling interest (520,678 ) 971,992 (577,141 ) 2,439,751 $ (3,428,492 ) $ 2,618,675 $ (5,563,448 ) $ 4,009,467 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders Basic 12(f) $ (0.041) $ 0.023 $ (0.070) $ 0.022 Diluted 12(f) $ (0.041 ) $ 0.022 $ (0.070 ) $ 0.021 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12(f) 71,560,874 72,681,320 71,584,821 72,252,344 Diluted 12(f) 71,560,874 73,770,148 71,584,821 73,534,451 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (Expressed in United States dollars, except for number of shares) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Accumulated other Number Additional paid comprehensive Retained Non-controlling of shares Common stock -in capital loss earnings interest Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2019 72,055,688 $ 55,372,884 $ 9,329,335 $ (66,772 ) $ 12,916,565 $ 59,739,165 $ 137,291,177 Total net and comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - (76,968 ) 1,467,758 1,390,790 Stock-based compensation - - 564,251 - - - 564,251 Common shares issued on vesting of share units 2,500 8,235 (8,235 ) - - - - Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and cancelled (note 12(e)) (461,600 ) (347,300 ) - - (1,063,523 ) - (1,410,823 ) Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and held as treasury shares (27,000 treasury shares) (note 12(e)) - (20,291 ) - - (62,205 ) - (82,496 ) Cancellation of treasury shares (10,400 ) - - - - - - Distributions to members - - - - - (4,034,800 ) (4,034,800 ) Balance as at March 31, 2019 71,586,188 $ 55,013,528 $ 9,885,351 $ (66,772 ) $ 11,713,869 $ 57,172,123 $ 133,718,099 Total net and comprehensive income for the period - - - - 1,646,683 971,992 2,618,675 Stock-based compensation - - (990,382 ) - - - (990,382 ) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 825,000 721,415 (301,803 ) 419,612 Common shares issued on vesting of share units 111,500 371,870 (371,870 ) - - - - Cancellation of treasury shares (held as treasury as of March 31, 2019) (27,000 ) - - - - - - Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and cancelled (note 12(e)) (461,830 ) (347,065 ) - - (967,868 ) - (1,314,933 ) Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and held as treasury shares (23,000 treasury shares) (note 12(e)) - (17,284 ) - - (48,208 ) - (65,492 ) Distributions to members - - - - - (4,153,860 ) (4,153,860 ) Purchase of equity interest from non-controlling interest (note 4) - - (728,279 ) - - (1,687,070 ) (2,415,349 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (note 4) - - - - - 1,465,715 1,465,715 Balance as at June 30, 2019 72,033,858 55,742,464 7,493,017 (66,772 12,344,476 53,768,900 129,282,085 ) CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (continued) (unaudited) (Expressed in United States dollars, except for number of shares) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Accumulated other Number Additional paid comprehensive Retained Non-controlling of shares Common stock -in capital loss earnings interest Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2020 71,603,584 $ 56,056,113 $ 7,168,156 $ (66,772 ) $ 13,154,981 $ 47,902,882 $ 124,215,360 Total net and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (2,078,494 ) (56,463 ) (2,134,957 ) Stock-based compensation - - 652,548 - - - 652,548 Common shares issued on vesting of share units 50,000 139,105 (139,105 ) - - - - Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and cancelled (note 12(e)) (74,300 ) (57,700 ) - - (65,699 ) - (123,399 ) Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and held as treasury shares (2,700 treasury shares) (note 12(e)) - (2,029 ) - - (2,387 ) - (4,416 ) Adjustment in respect of prior year acquisition (note 4) - - 25,949 - - - 25,949 Distributions to members - - - - - (2,229,510 ) (2,229,510 ) Balance as at March 31, 2020 71,579,284 $ 56,135,489 $ 7,707,548 $ (66,772 ) $ 11,008,401 $ 45,616,909 $ 120,401,575 Total net and comprehensive loss for the period ) ) ) - - - - (2,907,814 (520,678 (3,428,492 Stock-based compensation - - 595,445 - - - 595,445 Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 25,000 19,007 (8,327 ) - - - 10,680 Common shares issued on vesting of share units 60,000 171,069 (171,069 ) - - - - Cancellation of treasury shares (held as treasury as of March 31, 2020) (2,700 ) - - - - - - Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and cancelled (note 12(e)) (97,000 ) (75,242 ) - - (122,183 ) - (197,425 ) Common shares repurchased in connection with normal course issuer bid and held as treasury shares (14,900 treasury shares) (note 12(e)) - (11,558 ) - - (18,768 ) - (30,326 ) Distributions to members - - - - - (2,506,600 ) (2,506,600 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest (note 4) - - - - - 2,855,352 2,855,352 Balance as at June 30, 2020 71,564,584 56,238,765 8,123,597 (66,772 ) 7,959,636 45,444,983 117,700,209 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Expressed in United States dollars) Notes Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (3,428,492 ) $ 2,618,675 $ (5,563,448 ) $ 4,009,467 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, equipment and intangibles 9,517,196 8,750,390 18,926,070 17,418,374 Stock-based compensation 12 595,445 (990,382 ) 1,247,993 (426,131 ) Unrealized foreign exchange 4,000 2,887 1,601 776 Deferred income tax recovery (810,526 ) (781,216 ) (1,389,873 ) (1,973,316 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 13 (88,800 ) 1,188,933 (279,792 ) 2,589,433 Accretion on contingent consideration and deferred consideration 13 6,763 59,893 16,908 113,161 Amortization of deferred financing fees 13 88,410 65,091 179,013 130,182 (Gain) loss from equity investment 9 22,173 (214,127 ) 37,839 (339,306 ) Change in current tax receivable 706,227 (1,139,932) (474,889 ) (136,648) Change in trade and other receivables (764,883 ) (450,203 ) 2,403,662 79,700 Change in prepaid expenses 465,194 213,245 200,352 327,380 Change in inventories 57,765 119,202 84,271 (108,528 ) Change in trade and other payables 3,317,568 81,357 1,932,019 175,662 Change in employee benefits (493,821 ) 59,186 (342,687 ) 98,512 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,194,219 9,582,999 16,979,039 21,958,718 Financing activities Proceeds from (repayment of) member loans 180,380 45,000 180,380 (4,000) Equity investment loan - 30,000 - - Repayment of short-term advances - (99,317) - (26,783) Payment of deferred consideration (1,366,379 ) (1,100,000 ) (1,832,024 ) (1,100,000 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (4,795,822) - (4,795,822) Repayment of notes payable and bank indebtedness (5,000,000 ) (1,625,000 ) (8,000,000 ) (7,550,000 ) Proceeds from bank indebtedness - 4,300,000 5,000,000 4,300,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,679 419,612 10,679 419,612 Payment of deferred financing fees - - (34,314 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (2,506,600 ) (4,153,860 ) (4,736,110 ) (8,188,660 ) Repurchase of shares for cancellation 12(e) (227,749 ) (1,380,426) (355,565 ) (2,873,745) Acquisition of equity interest from non-controlling interest 2(b) - (2,415,351 ) - (2,415,351 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,909,669 ) (10,775,164 ) (9,766,954 ) (22,234,749 ) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (20,236 ) (10,429) (21,872 ) (40,847) Deferred asset acquisition costs (89,170 ) (14,684 ) (248,422 ) (38,877 ) Acquisition of anesthesia services providers 4 (8,271,843 ) (1,791,431 ) (8,271,843 ) (7,030,434 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,381,249 ) (1,816,544 ) (8,542,137 ) (7,110,158 ) Effects of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 6,249 881 (1,602 ) 1,665 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,090,450 ) (3,007,828 ) (1,331,654 ) (7,384,524 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,327,512 5,570,249 6,568,716 9,946,945 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,237,062 $ 2,562,421 $ 5,237,062 $ 2,562,421 Supplemental disclosures: Cash interest paid $ (461,382 ) $ (875,324 ) $ (1,068,045 ) $ (1,759,404 ) Taxes (paid) received $ 119,664 $ (1,924,775) $ (666,389 ) $ (2,280,614) Operating lease payments $ (29,789 ) $ (95,450 ) $ (99,184 ) $ (187,670 ) Non-cash acquisition costs $ (294,214 ) $ - $ (294,214 ) $ (116,025) See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) 1. Nature of operations: CRH Medical Corporation ("CRH" or "the Company") was incorporated on April 21, 2001 and is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries and sells its patented proprietary technology for the treatment of hemorrhoids directly to physicians in the United States and Canada. CRH principally operates in the United States and is headquartered from its registered offices located at Unit 619, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 2. Summary of significant accounting policies: Basis of presentation: These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with US GAAP. These interim financial statements do not include all note disclosures required on an annual basis, and therefore, should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the appropriate securities regulatory authorities. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which include reclassifications and normal recurring adjustments necessary to present fairly the condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income (loss), condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statements cash flows as at June 30, 2020 and for all periods presented, have been recorded. The results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of the Company's full year results. Reclassification adjustment relating to 2019 comparative periods: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the statements of cash flows were adjusted to reclassify Acquisition of equity interest from non-controlling interest from investing activities to financing activities given that the transaction is among owners. As a result, net cash flows from investing activities and financing activities are presented as follows: As previously presented Adjustment As currently presented Three months Six months Three and six Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, months ended ended June 30, ended June 30, 2019 2019 June 30, 2019 2019 2019 Cash flows from financing activities $ (8,359,813 ) $ (19,819,398 ) $ (2,415,351 ) $ (10,775,164 ) $ (22,234,749 ) Cash flows from investing activities $ (4,231,895 ) $ (9,525,509 ) $ 2,415,351 $ (1,816,544 ) $ (7,110,158 ) The Company had a similar transaction in the third quarter of 2019 with a cash outflow for the Acquisition of equity interests from non-controlling interest. As a result of this transaction, the Company will reclassify $7,018,658 and $9,434,009 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, from investing activities to financing activities. After taking into consideration similar fourth quarter adjustments, there will be a reclassification of $9,924,381 from investing activities to financing cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basis of consolidation: These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Company through voting control and for the anesthesia business, control over the assets and business operations of the subsidiary through operating agreements. Control exists when the Company has the continuing power to govern the financial and operating policies of the investee. Subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial results of the Company from the effective date of acquisition up to the effective date of disposition or loss of control. Minority interests, if any, are valued at fair value at inception. All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation. 2. Summary of significant accounting policies (continued): Use of estimates, assumptions and judgments: The preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Reported amounts and note disclosures reflect the overall economic conditions that are most likely to occur and anticipated measures management intends to take. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Adoption of new accounting policy: government assistance As a result of the receipt of government stimulus measures in the period (see note 10), the Company has adopted the following accounting policy in respect of funds received. In general, a government grant is recognized if it is probable that it will be received and that the Company will comply with the conditions associated with the grant. If the conditions are met, the Company recognizes the grant in profit or loss on a systematic basis in line with its recognition of the expenses that the grant is intended to compensate for. For grants related to income, a Company can elect to either offset the grant against the related expenditures or include it in other income. Government assistance received by the Company during the period which met the recognition criteria, have been accounted for as government grants related to income and have been included in other income. Where stimulus is received in the form of a forgivable loan, such as the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Company has opted to apply government grant accounting and will recognize the proceeds within other income upon concluding that forgiveness of the loan is probable and that the Company has complied with the relevant provisions of the program. If forgiveness of the loan is not probable, it is presented as a loan on the balance sheet as of the end of the reporting period. 3. Recent accounting pronouncements: Initial adoption of new accounting standards: In June 2016, FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, " Financial Instruments- Credit Losses (Topic 326)" , which requires companies to measure credit losses on financial instruments measured at amortized cost by applying an "expected credit loss" model based upon past events, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect collectability. Previously, companies applied an "incurred loss" methodology for recognizing credit losses. This standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on the Company. 3. Recent accounting pronouncements (continued): In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-04, Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment. The new guidance simplifies the accounting for goodwill impairment by eliminating Step 2 of the goodwill impairment test. Under current guidance, Step 2 of the goodwill impairment test requires entities to calculate the implied fair value of goodwill in the same manner as the amount of goodwill recognized in a business combination by assigning the fair value of a reporting unit to all of the assets and liabilities of the reporting unit. The carrying value in excess of the implied fair value is recognized as goodwill impairment. Under the new standard, goodwill impairment is recognized based on Step 1 of the current guidance, which calculates the carrying value in excess of the reporting unit's fair value. The new standard is effective for annual or any interim goodwill impairment tests in fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, with early adoption permitted. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on the Company. Recent accounting pronouncements not yet adopted: Income Taxes - Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes

In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU 2019-12, Income Taxes - Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes . The new guidance simplifies the accounting for income taxes by removing several exceptions in the current standard and adding guidance to reduce complexity in certain areas, such as requiring that an entity reflect the effect of an enacted change in tax laws or rates in the annual effective tax rate computation in the interim period that includes the enactment date. The new standard is effective for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The Company is currently assessing the impact that adopting this guidance will have on its consolidated financial statements. 4. Asset acquisitions: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company completed two asset acquisitions. These asset acquisitions have been included in the anesthesia segment of the Company and represent the following: Acquired Operation Date Acquired Consideration Lake Lanier Anesthesia Associates LLC ("LLAA") June 2020 $ 5,428,514 Metro Orlando Anesthesia Associates LLC ("MOAA") June 2020 $ 3,137,543 The results of operations of the acquired entities have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition as the Company has control over these entities. The following table summarizes the fair value of the consideration transferred and the allocated costs of the assets and liabilities acquired at the acquisition date. LLAA MOAA Total Cash $ 5,379,954 $ 2,803,500 $ 8,183,454 Contingent liability - 294,214 294,214 Acquisition costs 48,560 39,829 88,389 Purchase consideration $ 5,428,514 $ 3,137,543 $ 8,566,057 Non-controlling interest $ 1,809,504 $ 1,045,848 $ 2,855,352 $ 7,238,018 $ 4,183,391 $ 11,421,409 Assets and liabilities acquired: Exclusive professional services agreements $ 7,238,018 $ 4,183,391 $ 11,421,409 Fair value of net identifiable assets and liabilities acquired $ 7,238,018 $ 4,183,391 $ 11,421,409 Exclusive professional services agreements - amortization term 5 years 5 years CRH ownership interest acquired 75 % 75 % The value of the acquired intangible assets, being exclusive professional services agreements, relate to the acquisition of exclusive professional services agreements to provide professional anesthesia services. The amortization term for the agreements is based upon contractual terms within the acquisition agreement and professional services agreement. 4. Asset acquisitions (continued): The non-controlling interest was determined with reference to the non-controlling interest shareholder's share of the fair value of the net identifiable assets as estimated by the Company. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company completed five asset acquisitions. These asset acquisitions have been included in the anesthesia segment of the Company and represent the following: Acquired Operation Date Acquired Consideration Anesthesia Care Associates LLC ("ACA") January 2019 $ 5,355,028 South Metro Anesthesia Associates LLC ("SMAA") May 2019 $ 1,791,431 Crystal River Anesthesia Associates LLC ("CRAA") July 2019 $ 2,174,003 Triad Sedation Associates LLC ("TSA") November 2019 $ 3,828,661 Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates LLC ("FPAA") December 2019 $ 2,762,302 The results of operations of the acquired entities have been included in the Company's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition as the Company has control over these entities. The following table summarizes the fair value of the consideration transferred and the allocated costs of the assets and liabilities acquired at the acquisition date. ACA SMAA CRAA TSA FPAA Total Cash $ 5,239,003 $ 1,752,465 $ 2,130,000 $ 3,185,843 $ 2,725,000 $ 15,032,311 Acquisition costs 116,025 38,966 44,003 15,173 37,302 251,469 Deferred consideration - - - 627,645 - 627,645 Pre-transaction equity interest - - - 1,595,275 - 1,595,275 Purchase consideration $ 5,355,028 $ 1,791,431 $ 2,174,003 $ 5,423,936 $ 2,762,302 $ 17,506,700 Non-controlling interest $ - $1,465,716 $2,088,748 $ 5,211,233 $2,653,976 $ 11,419,673 $ 5,355,028 $ 3,257,147 $ 4,262,751 $ 10,635,169 $ 5,416,278 $ 28,926,373 Assets and liabilities acquired: Exclusive professional services agreements $ 5,355,028 $ 3,257,147 $ 4,262,751 $ 8,891,711 $ 5,416,278 $ 27,182,915 Cash - - - 115,397 - 115,397 Accounts receivable - - - 1,950,219 - 1,950,219 Prepaid expenses and deposits - - - 1,518 - 1,518 Trade payables and other accruals - - - (323,676 ) - (323,676 ) Pre-close accounts receivable 50,000 - - - - 50,000 Pre-close accounts payable (50,000 ) - - - - (50,000 ) Fair value of net identifiable assets and liabilities acquired $ 5,355,028 $3,257,147 $4,262,751 $ 10,635,169 $5,416,278 $28,926,373 Exclusive professional services agreements - amortization term 6 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years CRH ownership interest 100 % 55 % 51 % 51 % 51 % The value of the acquired intangible assets, being exclusive professional services agreements, relate to the acquisition of exclusive professional services agreements to provide professional anesthesia services. The amortization term for the agreements is based upon contractual terms within the acquisition agreement and professional services agreement. The non-controlling interest was determined with reference to the non-controlling interest shareholder's share of the fair value of the net identifiable assets as estimated by the Company. Other Transactions In addition to the above asset acquisition, on April 3, 2019, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to purchase the remaining 49% interest in Arapahoe Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC ("Arapahoe"); prior to the purchase the Company held a 51% interest in the Arapahoe entity. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest was $2,300,000 plus 49% of Arapahoe's working capital as at March 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company incurred deferred acquisition costs of $26,086. 4. Asset acquisitions (continued): On August 31, 2019, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to purchase the remaining 49% interest in Central Colorado Anesthesia Associates LLC ("CCAA"); prior to the purchase the Company held a 51% interest in the CCAA entity. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest was $7,000,000 plus 49% of CCAA's working capital as at August 31, 2019. Additionally, the Company incurred deferred acquisition costs of $18,658. 5. Trade and other receivables: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Trade receivables, gross $ 17,641,682 $ 20,024,916 Other receivables 27,668 50,756 Less: allowance for doubtful accounts (31,724 ) (34,384 ) $ 17,637,626 $ 20,041,288 Anesthesia segment - trade receivables, gross 17,027,049 19,081,177 Product segment - trade receivables, gross 614,633 943,739 $ 17,641,682 $ 20,024,916 6. Trade and other payables: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Trade payables $ 1,574,887 $ 1,213,276 Accruals and other payables 4,504,871 4,983,465 Contract liability - CMS Advancement (note 10) 1,900,584 - Government assistance - Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") (note 10) 128,600 - $ 8,108,942 $ 6,196,741 7. Right of use assets and related obligations: The Company has applied the exemption to treat short-term leases as executory contracts as well as applied the practical expedient not to separate non-lease components from lease components and instead to account for each separate lease component and the non-lease components associated with that lease component as a single lease component. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred total operating lease expenses of $66,250 and $157,093, respectively (2019 - $90,046 and $187,670, respectively). For the three months ended June 30, 2020, this included lease expenses associated with fixed lease payments of $65,568 and variable lease payments of $682 (2019 - $69,377 and $20,669, respectively). For the six months ended June 30, 2020, this included lease expenses associated with fixed lease payments of $134,968 and variable lease payments of $22,125 (2019 - $146,690 and $40,980, respectively). Lease expense is allocated to operating segments based on the location of the leases, as follows: For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Anesthesia services expense $ 28,110 $ 27,948 $ 56,289 $ 62,734 Product sales expense 19,070 31,049 50,402 62,468 Corporate expense 19,070 31,049 50,402 62,468 $ 66,250 $ 90,046 $ 157,093 $ 187,670 The weighted average lease term of the Company's three premises leases is 1.22 years. The weighted average discount rate used by the Company in calculating the obligation relating to right of use assets is based on the Company's JP Morgan Facility, which is disclosed in note 11. The following table presents a maturity analysis of the Company's undiscounted lease obligations for each of the next five years, reconciled to the obligation as recorded on the balance sheet. Undiscounted lease payments Remainder of 2020 $ 48,978 2021 85,815 $ 134,793 Accretion related to outstanding lease obligations (3,808 ) Total $ 130,985 Current obligation relating to right of use assets $ 94,398 Long-term obligation relating to right of use assets $ 36,587 Total $ 130,985 8. Intangible assets: Intangible assets, consisting of acquired exclusive professional service agreements to provide anesthesia services and the cost of acquiring patents, are recorded at historical cost. For patents, costs also include legal costs involved in expanding the countries in which the patents are recognized to the extent expected cash flows from those countries exceed these costs over the amortization period and costs related to new patents. The amortization term for professional services agreements are based on the contractual terms of the agreements. Intangible assets with finite lives are amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives and are measured at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses. Intangible assets with finite lives are amortized over the following periods: Asset Basis Rate Intellectual property rights to the CRH O'Regan System Straight-line 15 years Intellectual property new technology Straight-line 20 years Exclusive professional services agreements Straight-line 4.5 to 15 years Professional Services Agreements Patents Total Cost Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 275,113,390 $ 532,598 $ 275,645,988 Additions through asset acquisitions (note 4) 11,421,409 - 11,421,409 Balance as at June 30, 2020 $ 286,534,799 $ 532,598 $ 287,067,397 Professional Services Agreements Patents Total Accumulated depreciation Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 112,035,676 $ 502,119 $ 112,537,795 Amortization expense 18,867,937 943 18,868,880 Balance as at June 30, 2020 $ 130,903,613 $ 503,062 $ 131,406,675 Professional Services Agreements Patents Total Net book value June 30, 2020 $ 155,631,186 $ 29,536 $ 155,660,722 December 31, 2019 $ 163,077,714 $ 30,479 $ 163,108,193 The Company identified indicators of impairment in respect of one professional services agreement as at June 30, 2020. Upon performing undiscounted cash flow modeling for this asset, the Company identified that it required further review for impairment. Consistent with the analysis performed at December 31, 2019, the Company performed discounted cash flow modelling for this asset and compared the resultant discounted cash flows expected over the life of the asset to the carrying amount as at June 30, 2020. The income approach was used for the quantitative assessment to estimate the fair value of the asset, which requires estimating future cash flows and a risk-adjusted discount rate in the Company's discounted cash flow model. The overall market outlook and cash flow projections of the reporting unit involves the use of key assumptions, including anesthesia growth rates, revenue rates per case, discount rates and operating cost growth rates. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (see note 15), has been incorporated into the Company's key assumptions and underlying cash flow estimates; however, due to uncertainties in the estimates that are inherent to the Company's industry and uncertainties around the duration and longevity of the pandemic, actual results could differ significantly from the estimates made. Many key assumptions in the cash flow projections are interdependent on each other. A change in any one or combination of these assumptions could impact the estimated fair value of the reporting unit. As a result of this test, no write-down to the intangible asset was required. As at December 31, 2019, the Company identified indicators of impairment in respect of six of its professional services agreements. Upon performing undiscounted cash flow models for these assets, the Company identified only two assets that required further review for impairment. The Company performed discounted cash flow modelling for these assets and compared the resultant discounted cash flows expected over the life of the assets to the carrying amounts as at December 31, 2019. 8. Intangible assets (continued): As a result of this test, no write-downs to the intangible assets were required. Various of the Company's professional services agreements are subject to renewal terms. The weighted average period before the Company's professional services agreements are up for renewal is 2.86 years. The weighted average remaining amortization period for the Company's professional services agreements is 4.67 years. Based on the Company's professional services agreements in place at June 30, 2020, the Company anticipates that the amortization expense to be incurred by the Company over the next five years is as follows: Amortization Expense For professional services agreements as at June 30, 2020: Remainder of 2020 $ 19,821,135 2021 34,416,639 2022 27,695,387 2023 23,548,992 2024 21,625,077 The first six months of 2025 7,294,253 $ 134,401,483 9. Equity investment: In October 2018, the Company entered into an agreement with Digestive Health Specialists ("DHS"), located in North Carolina, to assist DHS in the development and management of a monitored anesthesia care program. Under the terms of the agreement, CRH was a 15% equity owner in the anesthesia business, Triad Sedation Associates LLC ("TSA") and received compensation for its billing and collection services. Under the terms of the limited liability company agreement, CRH had the right, at CRH's option, to acquire an additional 36% interest in the anesthesia business at a future date, but no sooner than November 2019. The Company assessed and concluded that, as TSA was an LLC, equity method accounting was required under ASC 970-323 until such time as a change in ownership interest occurred. On November 1, 2019, the Company acquired control of TSA via the exercise of its option to acquire an additional 36% interest. Refer to note 4. The option agreement was determined to be an executory contract and both the equity interest and option agreement were determined to have only nominal value upon grant date and as at June 30, 2019. The following table summarizes unaudited financial information for the TSA equity method investee for the six months ended June 30, 2019. As at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, TSA is consolidated 100% within the results of the Company. Six months ended Results of operations June 30, 2019 Anesthesia revenue $ 2,887,515 Anesthesia services expense 856,479 Net income $ 2,031,036 10. Government assistance: On April 15, 2020, the Company received loan proceeds of $2,945,620 ("PPP Loan") under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") in order to enable small businesses to pay employees during the COVID-19 crisis, and provides loans to qualifying businesses for up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs. The amount borrowed under the PPP is expected to be eligible to be forgiven provided that the borrower uses the loan proceeds during the twenty-four week period after receiving them, and provided that the proceeds are used to cover payroll costs (including benefits), rent, mortgage interest, and utility costs. The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if, among other reasons, the borrower does not maintain staffing or payroll levels. Principal and interest payments on any unforgiven portion of the PPP Loan will be deferred for six months and will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 1%. Additionally, the remaining PPP Loan balance will carry a two year maturity date. There is no prepayment penalty on the PPP Loan. The Company anticipates full forgiveness of the loan over the twenty-four week period indicated. As the Company has accounted for the loan as a government grant related to income, the Company has recognized within other income $2,817,020 of the loan proceeds as at June 30, 2020 with the remaining proceeds included within accounts payable until further expenses are recognized. The Company has and will recognize the grant in earnings on a systematic basis in line with the recognition of eligible expenses. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company also received $1,971,136 under the CARES Act HHS Stimulus Fund. The CARES Act provided funding to eligible healthcare providers to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. The funds were intended to reimburse healthcare providers for lost income attributable to COVID-19 and for healthcare related expenses. Consistent with the accounting applied to the PPP loan, the Company has accounted for the HHS Stimulus funds as government grants related to income. As there are no repayment provisions under the CARES Act and the Company has assessed that it has complied with the conditions of this program, funds received under this program have been recognized in other income in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company also received $1,900,584 under the Medicare Accelerated and Advanced Payment Program. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") offers accelerated and advance payments in a number of circumstances, including in national emergencies to accelerate cashflow to impacted healthcare providers and suppliers. CMS will begin recouping the Company's advances 120 days after the advance payment was issued. As of June 30, 2020, the recoupment process had not yet occurred. As a result, CRH has recognized the funds received as a liability on the balance sheet, including them within accounts payable at period end. 11. Notes payable: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current portion $ - $ - Non-current portion 65,525,044 68,380,345 Total loans and borrowings $ 65,525,044 $ 68,380,345 J.P. Morgan Chase ("JP Morgan Facility") On October 22, 2019, the Company entered into a three year revolving credit line which provides up to $200 million in borrowing capacity. The JP Morgan Facility includes a committed $125 million facility and access to an accordion feature that increases the amount of the credit available to the Company by $75 million. Interest on the JP Morgan Facility is calculated with reference to LIBOR plus 1.25% to 1.75%, dependent on the Company's total leverage ratio. The JP Morgan Facility is secured by the assets of the Company and matures on October 22, 2022. Since the JP Morgan Facility is a syndicated facility, which includes the Bank of Nova Scotia as a lender, any remaining deferred financing fees under the previous Scotia Facility were retained and are amortized over the term of the new facility. The Company incurred deferred financing fees of $839,893 in connection with this facility in the year ended December 31, 2019. The remaining unamortized fees relating to the JP Morgan Facility and the deferred financing fees under the previous Scotia facility, as of June 30, 2020 were $816,326. Under the JP Morgan Facility, there are no quarterly or annual repayment requirements. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had drawn $66,341,370 on the JP Morgan Facility (2019 - $69,341,370). As at June 30, 2020, the Company is required to maintain the following financial covenants in respect of this Facility: Financial Covenant Required Ratio Total leverage ratio Not greater than 3.00:1.00 Interest coverage ratio Not less than 3.00:1.00 11. Notes payable (continued): The Company is in compliance with all covenants as at June 30, 2020. The consolidated minimum loan payments (principal) for all loan agreements in the future are as follows: Minimum Principal At June 30, 2020 Remainder of 2020 $ - 2022 66,341,370 $ 66,341,370 12. Share capital: Authorized:

100,000,000 common shares without par value. Issued and outstanding - common shares: Other than in connection with shares issued in respect of the Company's share unit and share option plans and in connection with the Company's normal course issuer bid (note 12(e)), there were no share transactions in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Share unit plan: In June 2017, the shareholders of the Company approved a Share Unit Plan and the plan was subsequently amended and approved in June 2020. Employees, directors and eligible consultants of the Company and its designated subsidiaries are eligible to participate in the Share Unit Plan. In accordance with the terms of the plan, the Company will approve those employees, directors and eligible consultants who are entitled to receive share units and the number of share units to be awarded to each participant. Each share unit awarded conditionally entitles the participant to receive one common share of the Company upon attainment of the share unit vesting criteria. The vesting of share units is conditional upon the expiry of time-based vesting conditions or performance-based vesting conditions or a combination of the two. Once the share units vest, the participant is entitled to receive the equivalent number of underlying common shares; the Company issues new shares in satisfying its obligations under the plan. 12. Share capital (continued): A summary of the status of the plan as of June 30, 2020 is as follows: Time based Performance share units based share units Outstanding, December 31, 2019 2,147,500 950,000 Issued 130,000 - Exercised (110,000 ) - Forfeited (100,625 ) - Expired - - Outstanding, June 30, 2020 2,066,875 950,000 Vested - - Expected to vest 2,066,875 - During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized $543,838 (2019 - recovery of $1,064,021) and $1,112,091 (2019 - recovery of $499,770) in compensation expense in relation to share units. Stock-option plan: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, 25,000 options were exercised under the Company's stock-option plan. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized $51,607 (2019 - $73,639) and $135,902 (2019 - $73,639) in compensation expense in relation to options. Normal Course Issuer Bid: During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 111,900 (2019 - 484,830) of its shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid for a total cost, including transaction fees, of $228,559 (CAD$316,230) (2019 - $1,384,049 (CAD$1,851,740)). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 188,900 (2019 - 973,430) of its shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid for a total cost, including transaction fees, of $356,924 (CAD$494,717) (2019 - $2,880,637 (CAD$3,840,599)). As at June 30, 2020, 174,000 of these shares had been cancelled with the remaining 14,900 shares cancelled on July 3, 2020. Earnings (loss) per share: The calculation of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows: For the three months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Weighted average Weighted average number of common Per share number of common Per share Net loss shares outstanding amount Net earnings shares outstanding amount Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders: Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2,907,814 ) 71,560,874 $ (0.041 ) $ 1,646,683 72,681,320 $ 0.023 Share Options - 686,689 Share Units - 402,139 Diluted $(2,907,814 ) 71,560,874 $ (0.041 ) $1,646,683 73,770,148 $ 0.022 12. Share capital (continued): For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Weighted average Weighted average number of common Per share Net number of common Per share Net loss shares outstanding amount earnings shares outstanding amount Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders: Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (4,986,307 ) 71,584,821 $ (0.070) $ 1,569,716 72,252,344 $ 0.022 Share options - 903,343 Share units - 378,764 Diluted $(4,986,307 ) 71,584,821 $ (0.070 ) $1,569,716 73,534,451 $ 0.021 For the three months ended June 30, 2020, 981,884 options (2019 - 611,844) and 2,581,099 share units (2019 - 2,111,287) were excluded from the diluted weighted average number of common shares calculation. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, 993,286 options (2019 - 418,268) and 2,628,997 share units (2019 - 1,937,574) were excluded from the diluted weighted average number of common shares calculation. The average market value of the Company's shares for purposes of calculating the dilutive effect of share options was based on quoted market prices for the period during which the options were outstanding. The treasury method is used to determine the calculation of dilutive shares. 13. Net finance expense Recognized in earnings in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020: For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Finance expense: Interest and accretion expense on borrowings $ 440,826 $ 835,037 1,027,912 1,708,157 Accretion expense on earn-out obligation and deferred consideration 6,763 59,893 16,908 113,161 Amortization of deferred financing fees 88,410 65,091 179,013 130,182 Net change in fair value of financial liabilities at fair value through earnings (note 14) $ (88,800 ) 1,188,933 $ (279,793 ) 2,589,433 Other - 30,000 - 30,000 Total finance expense $ 447,199 $ 2,178,954 944,040 4,570,933 14. Financial instruments: The Company's financial instruments consist of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, employee benefit obligations, short term advances, notes payable and bank indebtedness, deferred consideration and the Company's earn-out obligation and contingent liability. The fair values of these financial instruments, except the notes payable balances, the earn- out obligation and the contingent liability, approximate carrying value because of their short-term nature. The earn-out obligation is recorded at fair value. The fair value of the notes payable and bank indebtedness, which is comprised of the JP Morgan Facility, approximates carrying value as it is a floating rate instrument. 14. Financial instruments (continued): An established fair value hierarchy requires the Company to maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs when measuring fair value. A financial instrument's categorization within the fair value hierarchy is based upon the lowest level of input that is available and significant to the fair value measurement. There are three levels of inputs that may be used to measure fair value: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). June 30, Liabilities 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Earn-out obligation $ 783,267 $ - $ - $ 783,267 Total $ 783,267 $ - $ - $ 783,267 December 31, Liabilities 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Earn-out obligation $ 1,063,060 $ - $ - $ 1,063,060 Total $ 1,063,060 $ - $ - $ 1,063,060 The Company's earn-out obligation is measured at fair value on a recurring basis using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3). The earn-out obligation relates to the Company's Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC acquisition, which was acquired in 2014. As part of the GAA transaction, the Company is required to pay consideration contingent on the post-acquisition earnings of the acquired asset. In the year-ended December 31, 2019, the Company paid $4,795,822 as partial payment of the amount owing under its earn-out obligation; the Company expects to pay the remaining obligation of $783,267 within one year. The Company measures the fair value of the earn-out obligation based on its best estimate of the cash outflows payable in respect of the earn-out obligation. This valuation technique includes inputs relating to estimated cash outflows under the arrangement and where payment is greater than one year from the reporting date, an appropriate discount rate. The Company evaluates the inputs into the valuation technique at each reporting period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company revised its estimate underlying the remaining amount to be paid under the earn-out obligation. The amendment of the cash outflow estimates underlying the earn-out resulted in a decrease of $279,793 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to the fair value of the earn-out obligation. The impact of this adjustment was recorded through finance expense in the period. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded accretion expense of $nil (2019 - $43,437) and $nil (2019 - $77,095), respectively in relation to this liability, reflecting the change in fair value of the liabilities that is attributable to credit risk. Reconciliation of level 3 fair values: Earn-out obligation Balance as at January 1, 2020 $ 1,063,060 Recorded in finance expense: Fair value adjustment (279,793 ) Balance as at June 30, 2020 $ 783,267 15. Commitments and contingencies: The Company is a party to a variety of agreements in the ordinary course of business under which it may be obligated to indemnify third parties with respect to certain matters. These obligations include, but are not limited to, contracts entered into with physicians where the Company agrees, under certain circumstances, to indemnify a third party against losses arising from matters including but not limited to medical malpractice and product liability. The impact of any such future claims, if made, on future financial results is not subject to reasonable estimation because considerable uncertainty exists as to final outcome of these potential claims. In March 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and our business are not known at this time. These impacts could include an impact on our ability to obtain debt and equity financing, impairment in the value of our long-lived assets, or potential future decrease in revenue or the profitability of our going operations. 16. Related party transactions: Balances and transactions between the Company and its wholly owned and controlled subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Details of the transactions between the Company and other related parties are disclosed below: Related party transactions: During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company made product sales totaling $95 and $7,285, respectively (2019 - $7,000 and $14,000, respectively) to one company owned or controlled by one of the Company's Directors. The transaction terms with related parties may not be on the same price as those that would result from transactions among non-related parties. The amount owed by this related party as of June 30, 2020 was $nil (2019 - $nil). 17. Segmented information: The Company operates in two industry segments: the sale of medical products and the provision of anesthesia services. The revenues relating to geographic segments based on customer location, in United States dollars, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue: Canada and other $ (6,880) $ 74,196 $ 57,792 $ 124,257 United States 13,591,786 30,407,963 38,981,907 59,476,992 Total $ 13,584,906 $ 30,482,159 $ 39,039,699 $ 59,601,249 The Company's revenues are disaggregated below into categories which differ in terms of the economic factors which impact the amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue: Commercial Insurers $ 9,467,426 $ 23,043,592 $ 28,075,936 $ 45,370,266 Federal Insurers 2,912,818 4,796,333 7,385,630 9,025,942 Physicians 1,157,593 2,455,850 3,461,989 4,881,973 Other 47,069 186,384 116,144 323,068 Total $ 13,584,906 $ 30,482,159 $ 39,039,699 $ 59,601,249 17. Segmented information (continued): The Company's property and equipment, intangibles, other assets and total assets are located in the following geographic regions as at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: 2020 2019 Property and equipment: Canada $ 169,482 $ 210,386 United States $ 47,133 41,547 Total $ 216,615 $ 251,933 Intangible assets: Canada $ 29,536 $ 30,478 United States $ 155,631,186 163,077,715 Total $ 155,660,722 $ 163,108,193 Total assets: Canada $ 1,947,969 $ 3,231,845 United States $ 191,987,957 199,863,424 Total $ 193,935,926 $ 203,095,269 The financial measures reviewed by the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker are presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.The Company does not allocate expenses related to corporate activities. These expenses are presented within "Other" to allow for reconciliation to reported measures. Three months ended June 30, 2020 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Revenue $ 12,427,313 $ 1,157,593 $ - $ 13,584,906 Operating costs 18,987,719 752,914 1,893,730 21,634,363 Operating income (loss) $ (6,560,406 ) $ 404,679 $ (1,893,730 ) $ (8,049,457 ) Three months ended June 30, 2019 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Revenue $ 28,026,310 $ 2,455,849 $ - $ 30,482,159 Operating costs 23,471,489 1,217,414 1,206,127 25,895,030 Operating income (loss) $ 4,554,821 $ 1,238,435 $ (1,206,127 ) $ 4,587,129 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Revenue $ 35,577,710 $ 3,461,989 $ - $ 39,039,699 Operating costs 43,617,084 1,944,397 4,124,534 49,686,015 Operating income (loss) $ (8,039,374 ) $ 1,517,592 $ (4,124,534 ) $ (10,646,316 ) Six months ended June 30, 2019 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Revenue $ 54,719,276 $ 4,881,973 $ - $ 59,601,249 Operating costs 46,030,842 2,351,891 2,806,536 51,189,269 Operating income (loss) $ 8,688,434 $ 2,530,082 $ (2,806,536 ) $ 8,411,980 17. Segmented information (continued): Additionally, the Company incurs the following in each of its operating segments: Three months ended June 30, 2020 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Finance (income) expense $ (82,037 ) $ - $ 529,236 $ 447,199 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 9,492,711 $ 5,747 $ 18,738 $ 9,517,196 Three months ended June 30, 2019 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Finance expense $ 1,248,826 $ - $ 930,128 $ 2,178,954 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 8,725,303 $ 5,382 $ 19,705 $ 8,750,390 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Finance (income) expense $ (262,886 ) $ - $ 1,206,926 $ 944,040 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 18,876,114 $ 11,042 $ 38,914 $ 18,926,070 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Anesthesia services Product sales Other Total Finance expense $ 2,702,594 $ - $ 1,868,339 $ 4,570,933 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 17,369,011 $ 14,553 $ 34,810 $ 17,418,374 18. Subsequent event: On July 7, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 51% interest in Central Virginia Anesthesia Associates LLC ("CVAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Virginia. The purchase consideration, paid via cash and holdback liability, for the acquisition of the Company's 51% interest was $5,300,000 plus deferred acquisition costs of $137,199. The provisional cost allocation of the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $10,661,174. On August 4, 2020, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an asset contribution and exchange agreement to acquire a 66% interest in Orange County Anesthesia Associates LLC ("OCAA"), a gastroenterology anesthesia services provider in Florida. The purchase consideration, paid via cash, for the acquisition of the Company's 66% interest was $6,200,000 plus deferred acquisition costs of $11,299. The provisional cost allocation of the exclusive professional services agreement which was acquired as part of this acquisition is $9,411,059. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CRH Medical Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:53:08 UTC 0 Latest news on CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION 05:54p CRH MEDICAL : Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 Financial Report PU 05:27p CRH MEDICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 05:04p CRH MEDICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re.. AQ 05:01p CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION : Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results AQ 08/04 CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION : Announces Majority Purchase of Orange County Anesthesi.. AQ 08/03 CRH MEDICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ 08/03 CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION : to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Results on August 10, .. AQ 07/07 CRH MEDICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ 07/07 CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION : Announces Majority Purchase of Central Virginia Anesth.. AQ 06/22 CRH MEDICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (.. AQ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 78,9 M - - Net income 2020 59,5 M - - Net Debt 2020 55,3 M - - P/E ratio 2020 4,00x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 238 M 178 M - EV / Sales 2020 3,71x EV / Sales 2021 2,30x Nbr of Employees 152 Free-Float 96,4% Chart CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 3,34 $ Last Close Price 3,32 $ Spread / Highest target 36,6% Spread / Average Target 0,46% Spread / Lowest Target -13,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tushar Ramani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Richard K. Bear Chief Financial & Accounting Officer Mitchel Guttenplan Medical Director Todd R. Patrick Independent Director Ian A. Webb Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION -28.44% 172 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 16.54% 179 231 MEDTRONIC PLC -11.81% 134 197 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -5.72% 74 325 DEXCOM, INC. 101.47% 42 194 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.46% 40 868