CRH PLC    CRG   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/23 05:34:49 am
26.47 EUR   +1.38%
CRH : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating

04/23/2020 | 04:51am EDT

HSBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 36 to EUR 34.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on CRH PLC
04:51aCRH : HSBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bounces back supported by oil price rise
RE
04/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Roche, Expedia
04/22CRH : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/22CRH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/22CRH : 1Q Group Sales Rose, to Pay Dividend; Suspends Share Buyback, Cuts Managem..
DJ
04/22CRH : Trading Update | April 2020
PU
04/20CRH : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/17CRH PLC : quaterly sales release
04/17CRH : Important Notice – Update to time and location of AGM
PU
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 23 653 M
EBIT 2020 2 088 M
Net income 2020 1 210 M
Debt 2020 5 861 M
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 20 486 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,24  €
Last Close Price 26,11  €
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Richard P. Boucher Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC-26.80%22 187
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-27.15%13 905
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.59%12 990
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-36.69%11 003
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED4.28%10 350
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-39.07%8 506
