--Irish building-materials giant CRH PLC (CRG.DB) is mulling the sale of its Philippines cement business to raise cash by offloading noncore assets, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The business could be valued at $2 billion to $3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

--CRH is sounding out potential buyers in Asia and Europe, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is helping with the sale, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2NKPY65

