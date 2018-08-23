Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CRH PLC    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC (CRH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CRH : 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Despite Weather Disruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:44am CEST

By Maryam Cockar

CRH PLC (CRG.DB) said Thursday that pretax profit increased 4.6% in the first half of 2018, despite significant weather disruption in Europe and North America in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Albert Manifold said construction markets continued to recover in the first half of the year and pricing gathered momentum in key European markets, while there was solid volume and price growth against a positive economic backdrop in the Americas.

For the six months ended June 30, the Irish building materials company made a profit of 497 million euros ($574.8 million) compared with EUR475 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased to EUR11.94 billion from EUR11.85 billion. Total like-for-like sales rose 2% in the period with Europe like-for-like sales up 1%, the Americas up 3%, but Asia down 2%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to EUR1.13 billion from EUR1.12 billion. Like-for-like Ebitda was ahead 1%.

FTSE 100-listed CRH raised the interim dividend to 19.6 euro cents a share from 19.2 cents.

CRH said that for Europe, it expect momentum experienced in the first half of the year to improve and Ebitda for the second half to be ahead of 2017, amid an inflationary cost environment. In the Americas, CRH said that with an anticipated improvement in housing, non-residential construction and infrastructure, it expects Ebitda to show further growth.

However, the company continues to expect that challenging market conditions in the Philippines will continue in the second half and that Ebitda for Asia will remain at a similar level to the first half of the year.

Write to Maryam Cockar at maryam.cockar@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRH PLC 1.65% 2662 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRH PLC
08:44aCRH : 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Despite Weather Disruption
DJ
08:03aCRH PLC : Announces Half-year Report
AC
08/22CRH : New Britain Mayor Pulls Plug On Controversial Tilcon Quarry Plan
AQ
08/20CRH PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/17CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
08/16GRANITE CONSTRUCTION : M. Craig Hall Joins Granite as Senior Vice President, Gen..
AQ
08/16CRH : GAO Denies in Part Protest by GC Works of Miami, Florida
AQ
08/16CRH PLC : Notices
CO
08/15CRH : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/13CRH : Oldcastle Precast Unveils New Name and New Brand
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02CRH completes phase of buyback program 
06/27CRH (CRHCF) Three Forks Cement Plant Acquisition And Divestment Of Non-Core A.. 
06/14CRH to sell several facilities to win approval for Ash Grove deal 
05/1245 Basic Materials Wall St. Dividend Stars For May 
2017Summit Materials nudges past CRH with $3.8B bid for Ash Grove 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 26 954 M
EBIT 2018 2 382 M
Net income 2018 1 800 M
Debt 2018 6 268 M
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 12,88
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 23 756 M
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 35,1 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Nicholas Hartery Non-Executive Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald A. McGovern Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC-2.86%27 722
ULTRATECH CEMENT0.29%17 103
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-22.35%16 151
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.93%14 784
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-7.61%12 868
CEMEX SAB DE CV-10.27%10 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.