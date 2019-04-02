Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CRH PLC    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/02 11:30:00 am
2425 GBp   +0.71%
07:27pCRH : Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/28CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/27CRH PLC : Notices
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRH : Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Press Release

CRH Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme

CRH plc, the global building materials group, is pleased to announce that it has completed the fourth phase of its share buyback programme, returning a further €200 million of cash to shareholders.

Between 2 January and 29 March 2019, 7.6 million ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 0.6% to the volume weighted average price over the period.

This brings total cash returned to shareholders under our share buyback programme to approximately €1 billion over the last 12 months. Further share buybacks are under active consideration and details will be announced as part of our Trading Update announcement on 24 April 2019.

****

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Senan Murphy

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing 90,000 people at over 3,700 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the largest building materials company in North America and has leadership positions in Europe, where it is the largest heavyside materials business, along with established strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH is committed to improving the built environment through the delivery of superior materials and products for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, housing and commercial projects. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRH PLC
07:27pCRH : Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/28CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/27CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/26CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/25CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/20CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/18CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/14CRH PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/14CRH PLC : Notices
CO
03/13CRH PLC : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 28 404 M
EBIT 2019 2 583 M
Net income 2019 2 115 M
Debt 2019 6 148 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
P/E ratio 2020 11,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 22 617 M
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,9 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Nicholas Hartery Non-Executive Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald A. McGovern Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC16.27%25 050
ULTRATECH CEMENT1.57%15 862
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY21.65%15 637
HEIDELBERGCEMENT24.69%14 280
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS18.69%12 560
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD3.85%8 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About