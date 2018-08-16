Log in
CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

08/16/2018

16thAugust 2018

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 15thAugust 2018, it transferred to participants in its employee share schemes 21,592 Ordinary Shares at the prices between €14.15 and €21.12 per Ordinary Share and at prices between £12.22 and £16.16 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transactions, CRH plc holds 11,222,322 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 832,168,016.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340

___

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 23:10:05 UTC
