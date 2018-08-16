CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

16thAugust 2018
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 15thAugust 2018, it transferred to participants in its employee share schemes 21,592 Ordinary Shares at the prices between €14.15 and €21.12 per Ordinary Share and at prices between £12.22 and £16.16 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transactions, CRH plc holds 11,222,322 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 832,168,016.
