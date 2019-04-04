Log in
04/04 11:35:28 am
2484 GBp   -0.16%
07:22pCRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/02CRH : Completes Phase 4 of Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/28CRH PLC : Notices
CO
CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

0
04/04/2019

4thApril 2019

RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES

CRH plc announces that yesterday, 3rdApril 2019, it transferred to participants in its employee share schemes 101,113 Ordinary Shares at prices between €16.19 and €17.30 per Ordinary Share and at a price of £16.16 per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transactions, CRH plc holds 34,790,408 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 808,599,930.

Contact

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 003531 6344340

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:21:02 UTC
