CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

4thApril 2019
RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES
CRH plc announces that yesterday, 3rdApril 2019, it transferred to participants in its employee share schemes 101,113 Ordinary Shares at prices between €16.19 and €17.30 per Ordinary Share and at a price of £16.16 per Ordinary Share.
Following the above transactions, CRH plc holds 34,790,408 Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury Shares) is 808,599,930.
