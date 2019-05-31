Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CRH PLC    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/31 11:30:00 am
2477.5 GBp   -1.57%
08:44pCRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/02CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/30CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

31stMay 2019

CRH plc Transaction in Own Shares

CRH plc ('CRH') announces that on 30thMay 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin, from CRH's broker J&E Davy. The ordinary shares purchased will be held as treasury shares.

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

45,000

Highest price paid per share:

GBp 2495.0

€28.45

Lowest price paid per share:

GBp 2473.0

€28.04

Volume weighted average price paid:

GBp 2484.2

€28.30

The purchases form part of CRH's intention to buy back ordinary shares of up to €350 million in the period to 16thAugust 2019 following its announcement on 24thApril 2019 and were effected by CRH's broker as part of the Programme announced on 29thApril 2019.

Following settlement of the above transactions CRH will hold 38,667,564 of its ordinary shares in treasury and will have 804,722,774 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a detailed breakdown of individual trades made by J&E Davyon behalf of CRH as part of the buyback programme is scheduled to this announcement.

Contact:

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

Issuer name:

CRH plc

LEI

549300MIDJNNTH068E74

ISIN:

IE0001827041

Intermediary name:

J&E Davy

Intermediary code:

DAVYIE21

Time zone:

BST

Currency:

GBp & EUR (as indicated below)

Aggregated Information

Trading venue

Currency

Volume Weighted Average Price

Aggregated volume

London Stock Exchange

GBp

2484.2

10,000

Euronext Dublin

EUR

28.3

45,000

Number of Shares

Price Per Share (EUR)

Currency

Trade Time

Trading Venue

MatchID

6000

28.13

EUR

8:24:56 AM

ISE

00029139535TRLO0-1

4000

28.04

EUR

9:24:56 AM

ISE

00029140416TRLO0-1

5000

28.16

EUR

11:58:19 AM

ISE

00029142451TRLO0-1

5000

28.35

EUR

2:46:07 PM

ISE

00029144312TRLO0-1

3000

28.38

EUR

3:07:13 PM

ISE

00029144645TRLO0-1

5000

28.45

EUR

3:42:47 PM

ISE

00029145609TRLO0-1

10000

28.40

EUR

3:52:55 PM

ISE

00029145943TRLO0-1

7000

28.39

EUR

4:08:28 PM

ISE

00029146417TRLO0-1

Number of Shares

Price Per Share (GBp)

Currency

Trade Time

Trading Venue

MatchID

4000

2473

GBp

9:16:43 AM

LSE

00029140299TRLO0-1

2500

2487

GBp

11:37:54 AM

LSE

00029142339TRLO0-1

3500

2495

GBp

2:35:44 PM

LSE

00029144122TRLO0-1

Disclaimer

CRH plc published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 00:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRH PLC
08:44pCRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
05/02CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/30CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
04/29CRH : Continues Share Buyback Programme
PU
04/24CRH : Trading Update - April 2019
PU
04/24CRH : Expands Buyback Program on Back of Earnings Growth
DJ
04/18CRH PLC : Notices
CO
04/17CRH PLC : quaterly sales release
04/15CRH PLC : Notices
CO
04/12CRH : Eyes EUR2 Billion Sale of European Distribution Unit -Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 28 745 M
EBIT 2019 2 605 M
Net income 2019 1 777 M
Debt 2019 6 704 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 13,21
P/E ratio 2020 12,16
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 22 979 M
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 34,1 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Nicholas Hartery Non-Executive Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald A. McGovern Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC21.54%25 578
ULTRATECH CEMENT19.24%18 720
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY27.29%16 788
HEIDELBERGCEMENT26.08%14 863
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS22.41%13 305
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD10.40%8 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About