CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

31stMay 2019
CRH plc Transaction in Own Shares
CRH plc ('CRH') announces that on 30thMay 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin, from CRH's broker J&E Davy. The ordinary shares purchased will be held as treasury shares.
|
|
|
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Euronext Dublin
|
|
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|
10,000
|
45,000
|
|
|
Highest price paid per share:
|
GBp 2495.0
|
€28.45
|
|
|
Lowest price paid per share:
|
GBp 2473.0
|
€28.04
|
|
|
Volume weighted average price paid:
|
GBp 2484.2
|
€28.30
|
|
The purchases form part of CRH's intention to buy back ordinary shares of up to €350 million in the period to 16thAugust 2019 following its announcement on 24thApril 2019 and were effected by CRH's broker as part of the Programme announced on 29thApril 2019.
Following settlement of the above transactions CRH will hold 38,667,564 of its ordinary shares in treasury and will have 804,722,774 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a detailed breakdown of individual trades made by J&E Davyon behalf of CRH as part of the buyback programme is scheduled to this announcement.
Contact:
Diarmuid Enright
Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340
|
Issuer name:
|
|
CRH plc
|
|
|
LEI
|
|
549300MIDJNNTH068E74
|
|
ISIN:
|
|
IE0001827041
|
|
Intermediary name:
|
J&E Davy
|
|
Intermediary code:
|
DAVYIE21
|
|
|
Time zone:
|
|
BST
|
|
|
Currency:
|
|
GBp & EUR (as indicated below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading venue
|
Currency
|
Volume Weighted Average Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
London Stock Exchange
|
GBp
|
2484.2
|
10,000
|
Euronext Dublin
|
EUR
|
28.3
|
45,000
|
Number of Shares
|
Price Per Share (EUR)
|
Currency
|
Trade Time
|
Trading Venue
|
MatchID
|
6000
|
28.13
|
EUR
|
8:24:56 AM
|
ISE
|
00029139535TRLO0-1
|
4000
|
28.04
|
EUR
|
9:24:56 AM
|
ISE
|
00029140416TRLO0-1
|
5000
|
28.16
|
EUR
|
11:58:19 AM
|
ISE
|
00029142451TRLO0-1
|
5000
|
28.35
|
EUR
|
2:46:07 PM
|
ISE
|
00029144312TRLO0-1
|
3000
|
28.38
|
EUR
|
3:07:13 PM
|
ISE
|
00029144645TRLO0-1
|
5000
|
28.45
|
EUR
|
3:42:47 PM
|
ISE
|
00029145609TRLO0-1
|
10000
|
28.40
|
EUR
|
3:52:55 PM
|
ISE
|
00029145943TRLO0-1
|
7000
|
28.39
|
EUR
|
4:08:28 PM
|
ISE
|
00029146417TRLO0-1
|
Number of Shares
|
Price Per Share (GBp)
|
Currency
|
Trade Time
|
Trading Venue
|
MatchID
|
4000
|
2473
|
GBp
|
9:16:43 AM
|
LSE
|
00029140299TRLO0-1
|
2500
|
2487
|
GBp
|
11:37:54 AM
|
LSE
|
00029142339TRLO0-1
|
3500
|
2495
|
GBp
|
2:35:44 PM
|
LSE
|
00029144122TRLO0-1
