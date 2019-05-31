CRH : Transaction in Own Shares

31stMay 2019

CRH plc Transaction in Own Shares

CRH plc ('CRH') announces that on 30thMay 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin, from CRH's broker J&E Davy. The ordinary shares purchased will be held as treasury shares.

London Stock Exchange Euronext Dublin Number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 45,000 Highest price paid per share: GBp 2495.0 €28.45 Lowest price paid per share: GBp 2473.0 €28.04 Volume weighted average price paid: GBp 2484.2 €28.30

The purchases form part of CRH's intention to buy back ordinary shares of up to €350 million in the period to 16thAugust 2019 following its announcement on 24thApril 2019 and were effected by CRH's broker as part of the Programme announced on 29thApril 2019.

Following settlement of the above transactions CRH will hold 38,667,564 of its ordinary shares in treasury and will have 804,722,774 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a detailed breakdown of individual trades made by

J&E Davy on behalf of CRH as part of the buyback programme is scheduled to this announcement.

Contact:

Diarmuid Enright

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

Issuer name: CRH plc LEI 549300MIDJNNTH068E74 ISIN: IE0001827041 Intermediary name: J&E Davy Intermediary code: DAVYIE21 Time zone: BST Currency: GBp & EUR (as indicated below) Aggregated Information Trading venue Currency Volume Weighted Average Price Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange GBp 2484.2 10,000 Euronext Dublin EUR 28.3 45,000

Number of Shares Price Per Share (EUR) Currency Trade Time Trading Venue MatchID 6000 28.13 EUR 8:24:56 AM ISE 00029139535TRLO0-1 4000 28.04 EUR 9:24:56 AM ISE 00029140416TRLO0-1 5000 28.16 EUR 11:58:19 AM ISE 00029142451TRLO0-1 5000 28.35 EUR 2:46:07 PM ISE 00029144312TRLO0-1 3000 28.38 EUR 3:07:13 PM ISE 00029144645TRLO0-1 5000 28.45 EUR 3:42:47 PM ISE 00029145609TRLO0-1 10000 28.40 EUR 3:52:55 PM ISE 00029145943TRLO0-1 7000 28.39 EUR 4:08:28 PM ISE 00029146417TRLO0-1