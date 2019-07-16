Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CRH PLC    CRH   IE0001827041

CRH PLC

(CRH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRH to Sell Europe Distribution Unit to Blackstone for EUR1.64 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:30am EDT

By Ian Walker

CRH confirmed Tuesday that it is selling its European distribution business to Blackstone Group for up to 1.64 billion euros ($1.85 billion).

The deal, which was reported in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, follows a monthslong review of the business as the company tries to simplify its global operations and bolster profits.

The sale comprises the entire General Builders Merchants business in Europe, including CRH's Sanitary Heating and Plumbing business. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

"The transaction announced today demonstrates the continued execution of CRH's strategy of creating value for our shareholders through active portfolio management, the efficient allocation of capital and creating a simpler and more focused group going forward," Chief Executive Albert Manifold said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP L.P. -0.78% 45.66 Delayed Quote.53.17%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
CRH PLC -0.19% 2650 Delayed Quote.27.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRH PLC
02:38aCRH to sell European distribution arm to Blackstone in $1.9 billion deal
RE
02:30aCRH to Sell Europe Distribution Unit to Blackstone for EUR1.64 Billion
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/15CRH : Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division
DJ
06/28Activist Cevian wants more focused CRH, says stock could double
RE
05/31CRH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 28 864 M
EBIT 2019 2 589 M
Net income 2019 1 733 M
Debt 2019 7 424 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 26 229 M
Chart CRH PLC
Duration : Period :
CRH PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,6  GBP
Last Close Price 29,5  €
Spread / Highest target 4,92%
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Jude Manifold Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Nicholas Hartery Non-Executive Chairman
Senan Murphy Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Heather Ann McSharry Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald A. McGovern Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRH PLC27.96%26 545
ULTRATECH CEMENT14.41%18 219
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY36.41%18 072
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG26.08%14 871
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS31.79%14 058
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LTD10.96%8 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About