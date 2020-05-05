Log in
Crimson Tide plc    TIDE   GB0002080082

CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/05 04:58:05 am
2.31 GBp   +7.44%
Crimson Tide : Announcement Director Resignation

05/05/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Crimson Tide plc

DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

The directors of Crimson Tide plc wish to announce that Mr Robert Kenneth Todd has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the company, effective immediately. During the current challenging times, Mr Todd wishes to focus on his personal business interests.

Barrie Whipp, Chairman and Founder of Crimson Tide, commented:

"Robert has been a tremendous support to Crimson Tide over many years, first as a shareholder and then as a Director. We wish him every success in the future and are sure that he will remain a great friend of the business."

Enquiries:

Crimson Tide plc

01892 542444

Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

020 7220 0500

Julian Blunt / James Thompson - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:48:09 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2,80 M
EBIT 2019 0,40 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 10,1 M
Technical analysis trends CRIMSON TIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,40  GBp
Last Close Price 2,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Luke Anthony Jeffrey CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Barrie Reginald John Whipp Executive Chairman
Pieter Maree Hurter Secretary & Finance Director
Stephen Keith Goodwin Non-Executive Director
Graham Basil Ashley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRIMSON TIDE PLC-10.42%13
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.41%1 323 841
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.110.82%38 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.56%37 941
SEA LIMITED37.32%25 532
SYNOPSYS INC.8.53%22 480
