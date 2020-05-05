Crimson Tide : Announcement Director Resignation

Crimson Tide plc
DIRECTOR RESIGNATION
The directors of Crimson Tide plc wish to announce that Mr Robert Kenneth Todd has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the company, effective immediately. During the current challenging times, Mr Todd wishes to focus on his personal business interests.
Barrie Whipp, Chairman and Founder of Crimson Tide, commented:
"Robert has been a tremendous support to Crimson Tide over many years, first as a shareholder and then as a Director. We wish him every success in the future and are sure that he will remain a great friend of the business."
Enquiries:
|
Crimson Tide plc
|
01892 542444
|
Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey
|
|
|
|
finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
|
020 7220 0500
|
Julian Blunt / James Thompson - Corporate Finance
|
|
Andrew Burdis - Corporate Broking
|
