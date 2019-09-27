Log in
CRIMSON TIDE PLC

(TIDE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/27 05:26:26 am
2.3 GBp   --.--%
Crimson Tide : Interim Results 2019

09/27/2019 | 08:18am EDT

27 September 2019

Crimson Tide plc

("Crimson Tide" or "the Company")

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Crimson Tide, the provider of mpro5 - #notjustanapp (AIM: TIDE.L), announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Highlights

  • Profit before tax increased by over 2,000% to £101k (H1 2018: £4k)
  • Turnover increased by 5.5% to £1,267k (H1 2018: £1,201k), influenced by fewer, lower margin hardware sales
  • Pipeline of business enlarged and includes more enterprise organisations
  • IOT pilots in transportation and retail

Barrie Whipp, Executive Chairman, commented,

"I am delighted to report an increase in profitability and turnover in a period where we substantially increased our investment in our sales team.

As a result of our decision to invest in additional senior sales professionals, with the associated cost, our pipeline has grown, and we have increased the number and value of our opportunities. As we are dealing with larger and more complex clients, our sales cycle has been extended but we are well positioned to take advantage of transactions that have been under discussion for some months. It should be noted that we are increasing our percentage of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) business which will impact turnover but, more importantly, improve margins. Our investment in IOT has started to bear fruit and we are hopeful of further announcements in the near future."

Enquiries:

Crimson Tide plc

01892 542444

Barrie Whipp / Luke Jeffrey

Arden Partners

020 7614 5900

John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Dan Gee-Summons

Chairman's Statement

To increase profitability having added high calibre sales professionals to our team, with the associated costs, is very pleasing. Our team has increased our pipeline of business and it is only due to the longer sales cycle with larger clients that our performance was not even better. Importantly, theses sales have not been lost.

We have had to be patient as we discuss long term deals with our clients, which can be five-year investments which take time to conclude. The fact that mpro5 can achieve so much for clients sometimes means that we have to present to multiple departments and decision makers to conclude deals.

We are excited by our early moves into the transportation sector, which affords us the opportunity to show not only mpro5's capabilities to a wider audience but also to showcase our IOT (Internet of Things) investments which involve sensors in a wide range of business cases. IOT gives us the ability to track movement, weight and levels as well as sensing temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels. The possibilities for mpro5 with IOT are limitless.

Our sensible use of our own cash resources to finance our investment in the sales team is typical of our measured, yet ambitious approach to growing the business in an environment where decision making of our clients is understandably cautious.

Mpro5 continues to grow as a product. We are currently implementing single sign on and a new CRM section to the client websites. A new component tool, Stencil JS is being implemented by the development team. Our clients continue to demand more from mpro5 and we are currently pursuing integration opportunities, first with Xero accounting software, which will extend mpro5 to being an add on sale to enterprise or SME software.

These are early days into our sales growth strategy (approximately six months to June 30, 2019) and the addition of new SaaS contracts should now be well placed to allow us to grow further. We have had small successes in Europe, the Middle East and the United States and our measured investments in these territories mean that any new business will contribute directly to the bottom line.

There are so many opportunities for mpro5 it is difficult to expand upon all of them. We continue to do things in our own way, pragmatic yet ambitious, and the Board is confident that we are well placed to add quality, high margin revenue to our base. We have doubled our turnover since 2015 and increased our staff count from 14 to 32. This team is now set to add to our long term contracted base revenues and deliver enhanced results.

Barrie Whipp

Executive Chairman

27 September 2019

Crimson Tide plc

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months to 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 Months

6 Months

12 Months

ended

ended

ended 31

30 June

30 June

December

2019

2018

2018

£000

£000

£000

Revenue

1,267

1,201

2,398

Cost of Sales

(162)

(170)

(324)

Gross Profit

1,105

1,031

2,074

Overhead expenses

(831)

(807)

(1,581)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation &

amortisation

274

224

493

Depreciation & Amortisation

(154)

(202)

(384)

Profit from operations

120

22

109

Interest payable and similar charges

(19)

(18)

(40)

Profit before taxation

101

4

69

Taxation

-

-

-

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of

the parent

101

4

69

Earnings per share

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 Months

6 Months

12 Months

ended

ended

ended 31

30 June

30 June

December

2019

2018

2018

Basic earnings per Ordinary Share

0.02p

0.00p

0.02p

Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share

0.02p

0.00p

0.01p

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months to 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 Months

6 Months

12 Months

ended

ended

ended 31

30 June

30 June

December

2019

2018

2018

£000

£000

£000

Profit for the period

101

4

69

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for period:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

-

(1)

-

Total comprehensive profit recognised in the period

and attributable to equity holders of parent

101

3

69

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

As at

As at

As at 31

30 June

30 June

December

2019

2018

2018

£000

£000

£000

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

2,019

1,785

1,904

Equipment, fixtures & fittings

354

491

401

Right-of-Use assets

176

-

-

Total non-current assets

2,549

2,276

2,305

Current assets

Inventories

14

10

15

Trade and other receivables

1,016

787

935

Cash and cash equivalents

489

782

613

Total current assets

1,519

1,579

1,563

Total assets

4,068

3,855

3,868

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

457

454

457

Share premium

148

121

148

Other reserves

478

420

478

Reverse acquisition reserve

(5,244)

(5,244)

(5,244)

Retained earnings

7,182

7,073

7,081

Total Equity

3,021

2,824

2,920

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

552

538

572

Finance lease liabilities

188

216

151

Total current liabilities

740

754

723

Non-current liabilities

Finance lease liabilities

307

277

225

Total liabilities

1,047

1,031

948

Total equity and liabilities

4,068

3,855

3,868

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crimson Tide plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:17:06 UTC
