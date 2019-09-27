Crimson Tide : Interim Results 2019

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
Crimson Tide, the provider of mpro5 - #notjustanapp (AIM: TIDE.L), announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Highlights
Profit before tax increased by over 2,000% to £101k (H1 2018: £4k)
Turnover increased by 5.5% to £1,267k (H1 2018: £1,201k), influenced by fewer, lower margin hardware sales
Pipeline of business enlarged and includes more enterprise organisations
IOT pilots in transportation and retail
Barrie Whipp, Executive Chairman, commented,
"I am delighted to report an increase in profitability and turnover in a period where we substantially increased our investment in our sales team.
As a result of our decision to invest in additional senior sales professionals, with the associated cost, our pipeline has grown, and we have increased the number and value of our opportunities. As we are dealing with larger and more complex clients, our sales cycle has been extended but we are well positioned to take advantage of transactions that have been under discussion for some months. It should be noted that we are increasing our percentage of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) business which will impact turnover but, more importantly, improve margins. Our investment in IOT has started to bear fruit and we are hopeful of further announcements in the near future."
Chairman's Statement
To increase profitability having added high calibre sales professionals to our team, with the associated costs, is very pleasing. Our team has increased our pipeline of business and it is only due to the longer sales cycle with larger clients that our performance was not even better. Importantly, theses sales have not been lost.
We have had to be patient as we discuss long term deals with our clients, which can be five-year investments which take time to conclude. The fact that mpro5 can achieve so much for clients sometimes means that we have to present to multiple departments and decision makers to conclude deals.
We are excited by our early moves into the transportation sector, which affords us the opportunity to show not only mpro5's capabilities to a wider audience but also to showcase our IOT (Internet of Things) investments which involve sensors in a wide range of business cases. IOT gives us the ability to track movement, weight and levels as well as sensing temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels. The possibilities for mpro5 with IOT are limitless.
Our sensible use of our own cash resources to finance our investment in the sales team is typical of our measured, yet ambitious approach to growing the business in an environment where decision making of our clients is understandably cautious.
Mpro5 continues to grow as a product. We are currently implementing single sign on and a new CRM section to the client websites. A new component tool, Stencil JS is being implemented by the development team. Our clients continue to demand more from mpro5 and we are currently pursuing integration opportunities, first with Xero accounting software, which will extend mpro5 to being an add on sale to enterprise or SME software.
These are early days into our sales growth strategy (approximately six months to June 30, 2019) and the addition of new SaaS contracts should now be well placed to allow us to grow further. We have had small successes in Europe, the Middle East and the United States and our measured investments in these territories mean that any new business will contribute directly to the bottom line.
There are so many opportunities for mpro5 it is difficult to expand upon all of them. We continue to do things in our own way, pragmatic yet ambitious, and the Board is confident that we are well placed to add quality, high margin revenue to our base. We have doubled our turnover since 2015 and increased our staff count from 14 to 32. This team is now set to add to our long term contracted base revenues and deliver enhanced results.
Barrie Whipp
Executive Chairman
27 September 2019
Crimson Tide plc
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement for the 6 months to 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
6 Months
6 Months
12 Months
ended
ended
ended 31
30 June
30 June
December
2019
2018
2018
£000
£000
£000
Revenue
1,267
1,201
2,398
Cost of Sales
(162)
(170)
(324)
Gross Profit
1,105
1,031
2,074
Overhead expenses
(831)
(807)
(1,581)
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation &
amortisation
274
224
493
Depreciation & Amortisation
(154)
(202)
(384)
Profit from operations
120
22
109
Interest payable and similar charges
(19)
(18)
(40)
Profit before taxation
101
4
69
Taxation
-
-
-
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of
the parent
101
4
69
Earnings per share
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
6 Months
6 Months
12 Months
ended
ended
ended 31
30 June
30 June
December
2019
2018
2018
Basic earnings per Ordinary Share
0.02p
0.00p
0.02p
Diluted earnings per Ordinary Share
0.02p
0.00p
0.01p
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months to 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
6 Months
6 Months
12 Months
ended
ended
ended 31
30 June
30 June
December
2019
2018
2018
£000
£000
£000
Profit for the period
101
4
69
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for period:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
-
(1)
-
Total comprehensive profit recognised in the period
and attributable to equity holders of parent
101
3
69
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
As at
As at
As at 31
30 June
30 June
December
2019
2018
2018
£000
£000
£000
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,019
1,785
1,904
Equipment, fixtures & fittings
354
491
401
Right-of-Use assets
176
-
-
Total non-current assets
2,549
2,276
2,305
Current assets
Inventories
14
10
15
Trade and other receivables
1,016
787
935
Cash and cash equivalents
489
782
613
Total current assets
1,519
1,579
1,563
Total assets
4,068
3,855
3,868
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
457
454
457
Share premium
148
121
148
Other reserves
478
420
478
Reverse acquisition reserve
(5,244)
(5,244)
(5,244)
Retained earnings
7,182
7,073
7,081
Total Equity
3,021
2,824
2,920
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
552
538
572
Finance lease liabilities
188
216
151
Total current liabilities
740
754
723
Non-current liabilities
Finance lease liabilities
307
277
225
Total liabilities
1,047
1,031
948
Total equity and liabilities
4,068
3,855
3,868
