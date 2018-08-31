Crimson Wine : Nicolas Quillé Earns Master of Wine

NAPA, Calif. (August 31, 2018) - Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCBB: CWGL) is pleased to announce that Chief Winemaking and Operations Officer Nicolas Quillé, has been named a Master of Wine (MW) by the Institute of Masters of Wine. By earning the highest wine qualification in the industry, Quillé joins an elite and highly accomplished group of just 370 Masters around the globe.

'We are incredibly proud of Nicolas Quillé and his impressive achievement as well as his leadership in our industry,' said Crimson Wine Group President & CEO Patrick DeLong. 'Nicolas spent three years working hard to achieve his MW, which included passing the most difficult wine industry exams in the world. The perspective he brings to our winemaking team as a result of his experience and education is exceptional.'

The Master of Wine is conferred by the Institute of Masters of Wine, a 60 year-old trade group that promotes excellence, interaction and education across all sectors of the global wine community. The Master of Wine is the most respected title in the world of wine, and all MWs must complete demanding courses and pass the rigorous MW examination. The process can take several years; Quillé completed his studies in three years. He now joins an elite group of 370 MWs in 28 countries.

'Achieving my Master of Wine is the culmination of all my education and experience,' says Quillé. 'I am passionate about wine and the industry - and the work it took to achieve this designation has only inspired me more. I'm excited to use my expertise to continue elevating our winemaking at Crimson Wine Group.'

A native of France, Quillé joined Crimson Wine Group team earlier this year. He has experience spanning three decades in a variety of winegrowing positions in both France and the United States. His U.S. experience includes winegrowing and management positions with Banfi, Pacific Rim and Bonny Doon. Before to moving to the United States, Quillé worked in Burgundy (Antonin Rodet and Domaine Prieur), Provence (Domaine de la Courtade), Champagne (Laurent Perrier) and Portugal (Taylor's Port).

Quillé was born in Lyon, France, into a family with three generations working in the wine business. In addition to his new MW, he holds a master's degree in Enology from the University of Dijon, Burgundy, a master's degree in Sparkling Winery Management from the University of Reims, Champagne and an MBA from the University of Washington.

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier wine-growing regions throughout the U.S. Crimson owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of plantable vineyard land across six distinct regions. Crimson's diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands includes Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Barbara County, Calif.). For more information, please visit www.crimsonwinegroup.com.