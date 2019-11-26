Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    CRNX

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CRNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) in New York City.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics’ second oral product development candidate, CRN01941, has entered the clinic for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for hyperinsulinism, as well as oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonists for the treatment of Cushing's disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.

Contacts:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
IR@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464

Robert H. Uhl
Westwicke ICR
robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(858) 356-5932

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS,
04:06pCrinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conf..
GL
11/12CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
11/12CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
11/12Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pr..
GL
09/25Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conferen..
GL
09/03Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Con..
GL
08/13CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/13CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Pr..
AQ
08/13CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/29Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Receive Final Award of SBIR Grant from NIH for C..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,06 M
EBIT 2019 -55,3 M
Net income 2019 -52,2 M
Finance 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,63x
EV / Sales2019 326x
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 461 M
Chart CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,60  $
Last Close Price 19,03  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott R. Struthers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendell D. Wierenga Chairman
Marc J. S. Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Seth Krasner Chief Medical Officer
Stephen W. Kaldor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-36.55%461
GILEAD SCIENCES4.33%85 043
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.74%57 414
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.44%40 102
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.13%20 803
GENMAB46.65%15 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group