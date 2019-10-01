Log in
CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to make the following presentations in October:

Chardan’s 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Presentation: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit  
Date: Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Panel Discussion: 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the events will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Paganelli
WCG on behalf of CRISPR
347-658-8290
jpaganelli@wcgworld.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
