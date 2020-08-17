Criteo S A : Todd Parsons Joins Criteo as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Company's Diversification

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced Todd Parsons' appointment to Chief Product Officer. In this role, Parsons will lead and oversee Criteo's product design and innovation roadmap, playing a critical role in the transformation of the company's technology platform.

Parsons brings over 15 years of experience as a product leader with deep expertise in advertising technology. Prior to joining Criteo, Parsons served as the Chief Product Officer at OpenX, a leader in programmatic advertising, where he led a global team in establishing the first people-based programmatic marketplace. Previously, as Chief Product Officer of SocialCode, he developed products to activate and measure first-party audiences across Facebook, Amazon, YouTube and other platforms. He also led Acxiom's Marketing Services business and founded two startups, Aditive (acquired by Axciom in 2014) and BuzzLogic.

"In the constantly changing advertising industry, Criteo remains steadfast in its mission to provide outcomes for marketers, publishers and consumers alike through its multi-product platform and unparalleled data sets," said Parsons. "I'm thrilled to join Criteo at a pivotal time and look forward to shaping the future of advertising with its talented team."

"Todd comes to Criteo with a proven track record in building marketing solutions at the intersection of consumer identity and data," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo. "We're very excited to have him join and strengthen the caliber of our leadership team as we progress in our journey toward executing against our transformation plans."

Parsons will be based in Paris and will report to Clarken.

