Criteo : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results On February 13, 2019

02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

On that day, JB Rudelle, CEO, and Benoit Fouilland, CFO, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo S.A." call:

  • U.S. callers:              +1 855 209 8212
  • International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with more than 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-13-2019-300788119.html

SOURCE Criteo S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
