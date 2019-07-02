Custora : Announces Partnership with Criteo

Custora - a customer intelligence platform that uses machine learning to power personalized marketing for companies including Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co., and Bonobos has today announced its strategic partnership with Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open internet, as part of the company’s Global Audience Partner Program.

The partnership will leverage Custora’s leading platform to acquire and retain customers with Criteo’s world-class capabilities to deliver real-time, personalized dynamic ads.

“We are thrilled to partner with Criteo and integrate Custora’s advanced audience segmentation and personalization capabilities,” said Corey Pierson, CEO and Co-Founder at Custora. “In today’s economy, leading retailers have the understanding that all shoppers are inherently different. Campaign optimization and the marketing approach to targeting consumers can help engage and retain customers and establish brand loyalty. Shoppers are looking for a personalized approach that makes their experiences meaningful, and the combination of Custora and Criteo will make that more seamless than ever.”

By leveraging Custora and Criteo, women’s clothing retailer, Venus, achieved a 75% audience match rate and an eight times return on advertising spend across their highest value customers.

“By coupling Custora’s predictive analytics capabilities around CLV with Criteo’s identity onboarding, decisioning and personalization capabilities, we were able to see a huge jump in revenue from this channel,” said Nick Obukhov, Digital Marketing Manager at Venus. “After validating the effectiveness of predictive segmentation in our retargeting approach, we scaled up our investment with Criteo.”

Through Criteo’s Audience Match, Custora’s clients can engage in the full spectrum of audience tactics, including: Re-engaging high lifetime value shoppers, finding offline customers online, targeting lapsed customers and upselling and cross-selling product promotions.

For more information on how to enable Criteo Audience Match, please email asher@custora.com.

About Custora

Custora’s software unifies data from disparate sources, automatically creates rich AI-powered predictive analysis, and then puts those analytics to use across every internal team and customer touchpoint. Retailers use Custora to acquire higher value customers and solve big retail challenges like one-time buying, over-reliance on promotions, and customer attrition.

Custora works with over 100 retail brands including J.Crew, Tiffany & Co, Uniqlo, and Kenneth Cole.

Custora will be hosting its annual conference, CARMA, on October 2. Taking place at Second in New York City, the conference gives retail practitioners an opportunity to connect and learn from their peers, offering a mix of powerful customer-focused workshops and presentations from customer-obsessed retailers and thought leaders including....... Learn more and register for the event at https://carma.custora.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency, and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005114/en/