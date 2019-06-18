Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Critical Control Energy Services Corp    CCZ   CA2267521037

CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES CORP

(CCZ)
No quotes available
-- CAD   0.00%
05:10pEarly Warning Report - 2209021 Ontario Inc.
NE
05:05pEarly Warning Report - Mamdani
NE
05:05pEarly Warning Report - Bayview Ridge Capital Inc.
NE
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Early Warning Report - Mamdani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - Alykhan Mamdani, the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Critical Control Energy Services Corp. ("Critical Control" or the "Corporation") (formerly TSX: CCZ; CCZ.PR.A), has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with his acquisition of 1,969,042 common shares of the Corporation pursuant to a plan of arrangement transaction that closed on June 5, 2019 (the "Plan of Arrangement"), as further described in a news release issued by the Corporation on June 5, 2019.

The Plan of Arrangement was completed pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement (as amended by an Arrangement Amending Agreement) (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the Corporation, Alykhan Mamdani and 2209021 Ontario Inc.

The Arrangement Agreement required the closing of a private placement (the "Private Placement") as a condition precedent to occur immediately prior to the Plan of Arrangement taking effect. Pursuant to the Private Placement, Alykhan Mamdani acquired 5,848,205 common shares and 427,549 Series A preferred shares of the Corporation. As set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the common shares and Series A preferred shares were exchanged for 1,969,042 common shares post Plan of Arrangement.

Immediately before the Private Placement and Plan of Arrangement, Alykhan Mamdani held or had control and direction of 8,501,326 common shares and 46,000 Series A preferred shares of the Corporation, representing 18.97% and 1.53% of the issued and outstanding common shares and Series A preferred shares respectively, on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately after the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, Alykhan Mamdani held or had control and direction of 3,680,342 common shares representing 29.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Alykhan Mamdani, please see Critical Control's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

For further information

Alykhan Mamdani
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel (403) 705-7500

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45710


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SE
05:10pEarly Warning Report - 2209021 Ontario Inc.
NE
05:05pEarly Warning Report - Mamdani
NE
05:05pEarly Warning Report - Bayview Ridge Capital Inc.
NE
06/05Critical Control Completes Plan of Arrangement
NE
05/31Critical Control Announces Its Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results
NE
05/22CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Q1 Financial Results
PU
05/21Critical Control Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
NE
04/09Critical Control Announces Proposed Plan of Arrangement
NE
03/27Critical Control Announces 2018 Year End Financial Results
NE
02/26CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES : Early Warning Report
AQ
More news
Chart CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES CORP
Duration : Period :
Critical Control Energy Services Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alykhan A. Mamdani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George W. Watson Executive Chairman
Karim Punja Chief Operating Officer
Bradley Lepla Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Leroy Nerland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRITICAL CONTROL ENERGY SERVICES CORP0.00%0
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.81%121 590
ACCENTURE30.42%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.90%113 730
VMWARE, INC.21.69%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.56%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About