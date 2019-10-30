Crocs, Inc. : Announces Secondary Offering of 6,864,545 Shares of Common Stock

Crocs, Inc. (“Crocs”) (Nasdaq: CROX) today announced that certain selling stockholders affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc. have commenced a secondary offering of 6,864,545 shares of Crocs common stock.

Crocs is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. In addition, none of Crocs’ officers or directors are selling any shares of common stock beneficially owned by them in the offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering and proposes to offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at prevailing market prices, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs’ collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed secondary offering. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed secondary offering; our expectations regarding future trends, selling, general and administrative cost savings, expectations, and performance of our business; our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next twelve months; our expectations about the impact of our strategic plans; our expectations regarding our level of capital expenditures in 2019; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the SEC.

All information in this document speaks as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

