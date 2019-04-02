Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crocs, Inc.    CROX

CROCS, INC.

(CROX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crocs : Makes a Statement with Third Year of “Come As You Are” Campaign Featuring Zooey Deschanel, Natalie Dormer & More Read More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Global Brand Ambassadors Declare that Comfort, Style and Self-Expression Belong Together

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today launched the third year of its 'Come As You Are' marketing campaign. Global brand ambassadors, including award-winning actress, singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel, along with British actress Natalie Dormer will encourage consumers to declare that being yourself, being comfortable and looking stylish are not mutually exclusive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005034/en/

Award-winning actress, singer-songwriter and director Zooey Deschanel wears the Classic Clog. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the campaign's official launch, Crocs has released a video that highlights just how easy it is to be comfortable in your own shoes.

'As we enter our third year of 'Come As You Are,' we are evolving not only our message and cast but the entire look and feel of our marketing campaign,' said Terence Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs. 'Crocs is making a bold declaration that you can have both style and comfort no matter who you are or where your life takes you.'

Deschanel and Dormer are joined by Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, South Korean actress and gugudan girl-band member Kim Se-Jeong, and Japanese actress and model Suzu Hirose for the year-long campaign.

'Because comfort comes in many shapes and sizes, our global brand ambassadors will wear and talk about some of our most popular styles in settings that are relevant to their interests and personalities,' Reilly said.

Crocs' most popular products and collections will be showcased throughout the campaign, including LiteRide™, Crocband Platform, Crocs Serena, Swiftwater™ and, of course, the iconic Classic Clog.

'Come As You Are' will be seen through various digital, social and in-store marketing materials with a specific focus on the United States, Germany, China, Japan and South Korea. In addition, Crocs will be on the lookout for a 2019 Crocs Fan Ambassador who can show us how they embrace 'Come As You Are' and wear Crocs to pursue their passions. Additional details on the 2019 Crocs Fan Ambassador contest will be shared later this month.

To learn more about the 'Come As You Are' campaign, visit www.crocs.com/comeasyouare.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. A vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs reinforces its mission of 'everyone comfortable in their own shoes' with the third year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005034/en/

Crocs, Inc.
Ryan Roccaforte
303-848-7116
RRoccaforte@crocs.com

Source: Crocs, Inc.

Disclaimer

Crocs Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:21:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROCS, INC.
09:22aCROCS : Makes a Statement with Third Year of “Come As You Are” Campa..
PU
09:01aCROCS : Makes a Statement with Third Year of “Come As You Are” Campa..
BU
03/23CROCS : Angry Birds Crocs to hit shops as Rovio overhauls licensing
AQ
03/23CROCS : Angry Birds Crocs to hit shops as Rovio overhauls licensing
AQ
03/15CROCS : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference Read More
PU
03/15CROCS : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
BU
03/05Retail stocks set to bypass tariff woes but face aftershock risk
RE
03/01KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
RE
02/28CROCS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/28CROCS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Fourth Quarter Revenu..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 156 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 70,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,67
P/E ratio 2020 21,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 1 966 M
Chart CROCS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crocs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROCS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Rees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Smach Chairman
Anne Mehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald L. Frasch Independent Director
Doreen A. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROCS, INC.3.16%1 888
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD42.40%18 339
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD8.67%5 561
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP14.76%4 282
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 588
BATA INDIA LTD22.31%2 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About