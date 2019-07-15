Crocs : and Chinatown Market Release Limited-Edition Clog with Urban Outfitters Read More

Log in
CROCS, INC.

(CROX)
Crocs : and Chinatown Market Release Limited-Edition Clog with Urban Outfitters

07/15/2019

Chinatown Market x Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Smiley™ Clog Launching at ComplexCon Chicago

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced a second product collaboration with Chinatown Market, launching exclusively with lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters, at ComplexCon Chicago on July 20-21, 2019.

The Chinatown Market x Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Smiley™ Clog features Chinatown Market's iconic Smiley™ with special oversized Jibbitz™ charms, multi tie-dye print on the vamp and heel, and comes with two oversized Smiley™ Jibbitz™ for $70. The collaboration will also include nine oversized Jibbitz™ charms as an additional customization option for consumers to mix and match as they please.

'Like Crocs, Chinatown Market doesn't take themselves too seriously. They are a playful and inclusive brand that we're ecstatic to be partnering with again,' said Michelle Poole, SVP and Chief Product and Merchandising Officer at Crocs. 'Chinatown Market understands customization and DIY, it's at the core of their business, so this partnership was a natural fit for an experiential event with Urban Outfitters at ComplexCon.'

Designed for cultural taste makers attending ComplexCon Chicago, the exclusive collaboration pays homage to circle tie-dye, classic Smiley™ iconography and vintage t-shirts. The booth will be an immersive tie-dye experience for customers to purchase the exclusive Crocs, in addition to six apparel pieces from Chinatown Market.

'We teamed up with UO and Crocs to create these special edition tie-dye Crocs with interchangeable Jibbitz charms allowing the customer to truly make it their own,' says Mike Cherman, the designer behind Chinatown Market. 'Playing off the classic window tie-dye from the 70's, we wanted to pair the futuristic design of Crocs shoes with the classic tie-dye style that is popular in the market today.'

Colby Black, Executive Director of Buying at Urban Outfitters, adds, 'Combining design visions and like-minded brands is an exciting part of the Urban Outfitters' experience. We have been having a lot of fun with creation and customization on an individual basis with Chinatown Market and Crocs. We are excited to share the global debut of their collaborative summer creations at ComplexCon Chicago.'

For fans that aren't able to grab a pair of the limited-edition style at ComplexCon, the Chinatown Market x Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Smiley™ Clog and Jibbitz™ charms will be available late summer in select Urban Outfitters retail locations and online at UrbanOutfitters.com.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Crocs' proprietary Croslite™ material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of Crocs' collection and delivers extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Chinatown Market

Established in 2016 by New York-born designer Michael Cherman, Chinatown Market encapsulates the spirit of Canal Street reflecting NYC's street scene, culture and pop culture parody.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005116/en/

Emily Sly
Crocs, Inc.
esly@crocs.com

Source: Crocs, Inc.

Disclaimer

Crocs Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:34:05 UTC
