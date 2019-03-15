Crocs : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference Read More

Log in
Crocs : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

03/15/2019 | 07:14am EDT

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) today announced that the Company will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm PT at the Ritz-Carlton, Orange County, CA.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation will be available by clicking the 'Investor Relations' link under the Company section on www.crocs.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Crocs website after the presentation.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq:CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005015/en/

Crocs, Inc.
Investors:
Marisa Jacobs, 303-848-7322
mjacobs@crocs.com
or
Media:
Ryan Roccaforte, 303-848-7116
rroccaforte@crocs.com

Source: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:14 UTC
