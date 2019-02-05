Crocs : to Relocate Global Headquarters to Broomfield, Colo., in 2020

Footwear maker investing for growth with state-of-the-art facility, central location and access to additional talent

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters in 2020, from Niwot, Colo., to Broomfield, Colo. The move is part of the company’s strategy for long-term, sustainable growth, including employee retention and recruitment.

“Our business is strong and we continue to explore ways to meet the needs of our employees while investing in our future,” said Andrew Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an exciting time to be at Crocs, and just like our iconic product, this best-in-class new headquarters will help our employees be comfortable in their own shoes.”

The new headquarters, located at 13699 Via Varra Road in Broomfield, provides the company with an expansive 88,000 square feet of office space that meets the demands of the company’s growing and evolving workforce. The new space is more convenient and centrally located for the majority of Crocs employees, and provides easy access to Broomfield’s growing Route 36 corridor, restaurants, shopping, trails and more, which will help attract and retain key talent.

A lease for the space has been negotiated with Ektin Johnson Real Estate Partners, with an initial term of 10 years and two five-year renewal options. Crocs has selected Denver-based Venture Architecture to design the workspace.

“We are grateful that Niwot has been our home for more than a decade, and are thrilled to keep and grow our global headquarters in the thriving state of Colorado,” Rees said.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Every pair of shoes within Crocs’ collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005647/en/