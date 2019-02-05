Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Crocs, Inc.    CROX

CROCS, INC. (CROX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crocs : to Relocate Global Headquarters to Broomfield, Colo., in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Footwear maker investing for growth with state-of-the-art facility, central location and access to additional talent

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced that it will relocate its corporate headquarters in 2020, from Niwot, Colo., to Broomfield, Colo. The move is part of the company’s strategy for long-term, sustainable growth, including employee retention and recruitment.

“Our business is strong and we continue to explore ways to meet the needs of our employees while investing in our future,” said Andrew Rees, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an exciting time to be at Crocs, and just like our iconic product, this best-in-class new headquarters will help our employees be comfortable in their own shoes.”

The new headquarters, located at 13699 Via Varra Road in Broomfield, provides the company with an expansive 88,000 square feet of office space that meets the demands of the company’s growing and evolving workforce. The new space is more convenient and centrally located for the majority of Crocs employees, and provides easy access to Broomfield’s growing Route 36 corridor, restaurants, shopping, trails and more, which will help attract and retain key talent.

A lease for the space has been negotiated with Ektin Johnson Real Estate Partners, with an initial term of 10 years and two five-year renewal options. Crocs has selected Denver-based Venture Architecture to design the workspace.

“We are grateful that Niwot has been our home for more than a decade, and are thrilled to keep and grow our global headquarters in the thriving state of Colorado,” Rees said.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Every pair of shoes within Crocs’ collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROCS, INC.
01:39pCROCS : to Relocate Global Headquarters to Broomfield, Colo., in 2020 Read More
PU
01:31pCROCS : to Relocate Global Headquarters to Broomfield, Colo., in 2020
BU
01/14CROCS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
01/14CROCS, INC. : Increases Fourth Quarter and 2018 Revenue Guidance Announces Parti..
BU
2018Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Crocs, Er..
AQ
2018CROCS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
2018CROCS, INC. : Announces Repurchase and Conversion of Convertible Preferred Stock..
BU
2018CROCS : Casts Fresh Faces for Third Year of “Come As You Are” Campai..
BU
2018CROCS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
2018CROCS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 085 M
EBIT 2018 65,2 M
Net income 2018 39,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 65,20
P/E ratio 2019 26,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 1 844 M
Chart CROCS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crocs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROCS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Rees President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Smach Director
Anne Mehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald L. Frasch Independent Director
Doreen A. Wright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROCS, INC.6.24%1 844
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 071
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD8.53%13 927
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD10.69%5 656
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP9.05%4 063
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 527
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.