Croda International : Acquisition completion

Croda International Plc ('Croda')
Acquisition of leading global vaccine adjuvant specialist
Further to the announcement on 17 December 2018, Croda has now completed the acquisition of Brenntag Biosector A/S ('Biosector') from Brenntag Nordic A/S on 28 December 2018. Biosector is a specialist in the manufacture and supply of adjuvants serving both the human and veterinary vaccine markets.
