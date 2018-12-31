Croda International : Acquisition completion

Croda International Plc ('Croda')

Acquisition of leading global vaccine adjuvant specialist

Further to the announcement on 17 December 2018, Croda has now completed the acquisition of Brenntag Biosector A/S ('Biosector') from Brenntag Nordic A/S on 28 December 2018. Biosector is a specialist in the manufacture and supply of adjuvants serving both the human and veterinary vaccine markets.

-ENDS-

