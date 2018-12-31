Log in
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC (CRDA)
Croda International : Acquisition completion

12/31/2018 | 08:11am CET

Croda International Plc ('Croda')

Acquisition of leading global vaccine adjuvant specialist

Further to the announcement on 17 December 2018, Croda has now completed the acquisition of Brenntag Biosector A/S ('Biosector') from Brenntag Nordic A/S on 28 December 2018. Biosector is a specialist in the manufacture and supply of adjuvants serving both the human and veterinary vaccine markets.

-ENDS-

For enquiries contact:

Investors:

Conleth Campbell, VP Investor Relations, Croda

+44 1405 860551

Press:

Charlie Armitstead, Teneo

+44 7703 330269

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:08:09 UTC
