CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 03:37:06 am
4899.6512 GBp   -3.17%
03:31aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : British chemicals firm Croda stockpiling, reviewing ports ahead of Brexit
RE
02:33aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Preliminary Results
PU
02:20aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Full Year Announcement 2018
PU
News 
News

Croda International : British chemicals firm Croda stockpiling, reviewing ports ahead of Brexit

02/26/2019 | 03:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: View of a container terminal in the port of Rotterdam

(Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc said on Tuesday it had made changes to its trading model in Europe and was stockpiling goods in continental Europe as it prepares for Britain's impending exit from the European Union.

The company — which counts Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Co, L'Oreal SA as customers — also reported pretax profit for the full year that missed estimates.

Croda's shares were down 3.8 percent to 4,870 pence at 0817 GMT and were among the top losers on the UK bluechip index.

The company — which logs 96 percent of sales and 80 percent of production outside the UK — said it was reviewing which ports could be used for moving its products and has full EU recognition for the imports and exports.

Croda also said it was re-registering UK products sold in the EU to ensure compliance, mainly with the EU's Reach programme, which requires companies to register the substances used in production.

Reach registrations in the UK may no longer be valid for sale of products in the EU, although the UK government has confirmed that EU-held Reach registrations will continue to be valid in the short term for products coming to the UK.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 and Prime Minister Theresa May is yet to secure parliamentary approval for a divorce deal agreed with the EU last year, increasing the chances of a disorderly exit from the bloc.

Croda, which announced a special dividend of 115 pence per share, on Tuesday said an orderly transition of the UK out of the EU is expected to be manageable for the company.

Adjusted profit before tax rose 3.5 percent to 331.85 million pounds ($436.28 million), but missed analysts average estimate of 332.84 million pounds, according Refinitiv IBES.

($1 = 0.7606 pounds)

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

