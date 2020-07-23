Croda International : Half Year Report Presentation 2020
Croda International Plc
Half year 2020 results
23 July 2020
Cautionary statement & definitions
Cautionary statement
This review is intended to focus on matters which are relevant to the interests of shareholders in the Company. The purpose of the review is to assist shareholders in assessing the strategies adopted and performance delivered by the Company and the potential for those strategies to succeed. It should not be relied upon by any other party or for any other purpose. Forward looking statements are made in good faith, based on a number of assumptions concerning future events and information available to the Directors at the time of their approval of this report. These forward looking statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties underlying such forward looking information. The user of this review should not rely unduly on these forward looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and which are subject to a number of uncertainties and other facts, many of which are outside the Company's control and could cause actual events to differ materially from those in these statements. No guarantee can be given of future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Adjusted results
Unless otherwise stated, all performance data refers to adjusted results. These are stated before exceptional items, acquisition costs and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, and tax thereon. The Board believes that the adjusted presentation (and the columnar format adopted for the Group income statement) assists shareholders by providing a meaningful basis upon which to analyse underlying business performance and make year-on-year comparisons. The same measures are used by management for planning, budgeting and reporting purposes and for the internal assessment of operating performance across the Group. The adjusted presentation is adopted on a consistent basis for each half year and full year results.
Constant currency results
All data is at reported currency rates unless otherwise stated. Reported currency results reflect current year performance translated at reported rates (actual average exchange rates). Constant currency results reflect current year performance for existing business translated at the prior year's average exchange rates and include the impact of acquisitions. For constant currency profit, translation is performed using the entity reporting currency. For constant currency sales, local currency sales are translated into the most relevant functional currency of the destination country of sale (for example, sales in Latin America are primarily made in US dollars, which is therefore used as the functional currency). Sales in functional currency are then translated into Sterling using the prior year's average rates for the corresponding period. Constant currency results are reconciled to reported results in the Finance Review accompanying these results.
Non-statutory terms are defined in the 'Alternative performance measures' section of the Finance Review accompanying these results..
The Core Business comprises Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.
Front cover image: Rapeseed flower - over 61% of our organic raw materials are bio-based, including rapeseed oil
2
First half performance
Our sustainability commitment includes an ambition to significantly reduce our water use
3
Strong business model delivers resilient performance
Limited operational impact from COVID-19 pandemic
Modest reduction in sales
Resilient margin
Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment
Technology-richHealth Care acquisition
2020 interim dividend maintained at 39.5p
4
Our response to COVID-19
Top 3 priorities
1. Health and Safety
2. Performance
3. Planning ahead
Treating all our stakeholders fairly
No job losses,
furlough or
Flexible
salary
payment terms
Employees
reductions
Customers and
suppliers
Financial
Paid final
assistance
dividend
Local
provided
Shareholders
Communities
Objective: Live up to our Purpose - using Smart Science to Improve LivesTM
5
First half 2020 - a resilient performance
Sales
Margin
Profit
Cash
Modest reduction in sales
Resilient margin
Lower volume & weaker mix
Healthy cash generation
-6.0%
-1.1ppts
-9.4%
-15.1%
£625.9m
24.0%
£161.6m
£80.2m
Core Business revenue
Return on sales
Operating profit
Free cash flow
Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency
6
Sector performance led by Life Sciences
Personal
Care
Life
Sciences
Performance Technologies
Solid Q1 - continuing positive trends from Q4 2019
Significant impact on consumer demand from COVID-19 during Q2
Accelerating customer engagement; encouraging recovery in China
Limited impact from COVID-19
Continued growth in higher value-add niches - profit & margin expansion
Accelerating investment in organic and M&A opportunities
Slowing industrial demand; growth in home care & packaging
Limited sales decline but operating leverage impact on profit
Continued strategic focus on high-tech markets and reducing cyclical exposure
7
Financial performance
Sea algae: we use this sustainably harvested algae in our ingredients to naturally improve skin hydration
8
Resilient performance despite crisis impact
% change
constant
Adjusted results, £m
2020 reported
2019 reported
% change
currency
Sales
672.9
714.7
(5.8)%
(6.9)%
Operating profit
161.6
179.4
(9.9)%
(9.4)%
Net interest
(9.1)
(8.8)
(3.4)%
(4.5)%
Profit before tax
152.5
170.6
(10.6)%
(10.1)%
Return on sales
24.0%
25.1%
(1.1)%pts
Basic EPS
88.8p
98.2p
(9.6)%
Ordinary dividend declared
39.5p
39.5p
0.0%
Free cash flow
80.2
94.5
(15.1)%
9
IFRS result includes delivery of 2019 cost saving actions
£m
2020 reported
2019 reported
Adjusted PBT
152.5
170.6
Exceptional items
(1.7)
0.0
Acquisition costs
(1.0)
(0.1)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(4.9)
(4.3)
Reported PBT
144.9
166.2
Basic EPS
84.1p
95.6p
10
Weaker product mix and limited volume reduction
Sales, £m
Core Business sales -6%
-4%
-2%
-1%
0%
1%
+X%
714.7
669.4
672.9
HY19 reported
Price mix
Volume
M&A
Industrial
Currency
HY20 reported
currency
Chemicals
translation
currency
Core business
Change in sales in constant currency
11
Sector performance led by profit growth in Life Sciences
Personal
Life
Performance
Group
Care
Sciences
Technologies
Change in sales %
(9.5)%
(1.7)%
(5.6)%
(6.9)%
7.4%
(16.6)%
(19.6)%
(9.4)%
Change in operating profit %
-290bps
+190bps
-290bps
-110bps
Return on sales
30.4%
32.5%
15.1%
24.0%
Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency
12
Personal Care impacted by consumer lockdown
Personal Care and Beauty consumer sales data+
US
+6%
Europe
0%
-1%
-14%
Q1
Q2
Q1
Q2
Rebound in Croda Personal Care sales in China*
+9%
+3%
-4%
Q1
Q2
H1
Consumer markets significantly impacted by COVID-19; 6% volume decline
Europe and Latin America worst affected
North Asia recovery - China
Consumer channel disruption in Prestige
Expansionin digital customer intimacy
Drivers unchanged - Strengthen to Grow strategy
+Consumer sales data sourced from Exane: Europe: to 14 June 2020; US: to 28 June 2020. *Croda sales in constant currency
13
Continued margin expansion in Life Sciences
Strengthening return on sales, %
+440bps
32.5
30.1
29.5
30.6
28.1
16
17
18
19
20
Full Year
H1
Sales growth in high value-add Health Care niches
30
+25%
20
+11%
10
+1%
0
Excipients
Adjuvants
Consumer
Limited COVID-19 impact; volume up 2%
Strong demand for speciality excipients and vaccine adjuvants - high value niches
Tough comparator in Crop - weather / phasing
Innovation-ledrecovery in Seed
Expand to Grow strategy; building broad-based drug delivery business
Sales growth in constant currency
14
Limited sales impact in Performance Technologies
Weaker industrial demand contrasts with consumer strength
20
Smart
Energy
Home &
Materials
Technologies
Fabric
10
-2-18
0
+11
-10
-20
Forecast sales of Coltide RadianceTM
2019A
2020
2021
2022
2023
Building towards a £20m pa sales opportunity by 2023
Progressive weakening in industrial demand
Strong sales in hygiene and packaging
Overall volume 2% lower
Profitabilityimpacted by operating leverage / production constraints
Refine to Grow strategy
Innovation success - Coltide RadianceTM doubles life of fabrics
Investing in Asia
Sustainability strength - Eco contracts secured
Sales growth in constant currency
15
Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment
£m
(17)
14
(9)
(1)
3
(5)
95
80
HY19
EBITDA
Working capital
Capital
Lease payments
Pensions
Interest & Tax
HY20
investment
16
Strong balance sheet and liquidity maintained
Significant committed headroom+, £m ….
577
Net debt
Cash
61
Undrawn committed
448
Total committed funding
1,090
…with no maturities before 2023*
£600m
Strong business model demonstrated
Leverage 1.5x EBITDA
Significant committed headroom and long maturities
$200m acquisition facility for Avanti
Downside scenario modelling shows continued robust liquidity and debt headroom
£100m
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
+At 30 June 2020. *Excluding leases
17
Strategic update
Sunflower stem. Our ingredients help to sustainably grow more crops and improve health
18
Our strategic priorities
Smart Science to Improve LivesTM
Beauty and ageing
Health and
Feeding global
Sustainability
wellbeing
population
Personal Care
Life Sciences
Performance
Technologies
Strengthen to grow
Expand to grow
Refine to grow
Our purpose
Megatrends
Sector strategies
Scale drug
More proactive
"Fast grow" Asia
Scale
Accelerate digital
Strategic priorities
delivery
M&A
biotechnology
19
Accelerating digital to increase customer intimacy
Group digital activity
% change
H1 2020 / H1 2019
Webinars hosted
+196%
Webinar attendees
+396%
% change
Q2 2020 / Q1 2020
Live Chat
+67%
New digital business opportunities
+32%
Digital Marketing Centre of Excellence established
Personal Care website for Indie customers launched
New China website launching in 2020
China case study
Digital users in China spend average of six hours online per day
Launched Croda WeChat account with LiveChat capability
Up to 65,000 participants in each live-streamed industry event
Livestreamed Personal Care forum - "Solutions forSleep-deprivedSkin"
Livestreamed event on Majestem® DrypureTM - a plant cell culture extract for powder cosmetics
20
Scale drug delivery
Key trends
Growth in biotech
providing significant
formulation challenges
Biologics requiring injectable delivery
Development of next generation therapeutics
Concern around
drug safety
and integrity
Capturing increased value across the Health Care continuum
Moving from consumer health to patient health
Consumer
Standard
Speciality
Vaccine
Lipid
Health
Excipients
Excipients
Adjuvants
Nano-
particles
Enhanced active performance
Building drug delivery platforms for added value
21
New drug delivery - creating increased opportunities
Injectable delivery
Gene therapy
New niches
Speciality excipients for sensitive, challenging biologics
Polar lipids for vaccine and oncology applications
Bioprocessing aids for biologic actives manufacture
Respiratory diseases
Increasing geographical footprint
More proactive M&A
Inhalation systems offering targeted solutions
Doubling capacity at GMP* pharmaceutical facilities
Aseptic manufacturing
*GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production
22
More proactive M&A - Avanti
Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.
Pharmaceutical expertise
150 employees; 100+ scientists
3,000 customers
World-leadingresearch products portfolio
GMP* clinical development services
Strategic rationale
Doubles R&D capability
Rich in IP
Complementary technologies and scale
Extensive pharmaceutical partnerships
Enhances presence in largest pharma market
*GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production
Double digit % sales growth
2020E
2019
2018
2017
23
Summary
Outlook
Resilient half year performance, proving Croda's business model
Reflects portfolio breadth, global footprint and flexible manufacturing
Healthy cash flow driving continued investment in future growth
Technology-richacquisition extends drug delivery capability
Strong balance sheet, low leverage and robust liquidity
Following a challenging Q2, trading has stabilised; timing of recovery remains unclear
Life Sciences will benefit from phasing of Crop Care sales and opportunities in Health Care
Consumer markets rapidly impacted by lockdown; expected to recover more quickly than industrial markets
Group margin & cash generation expected to remain robust
Strategy remains unchanged; focused on accelerating future growth
24
Supporting data
25
Strong business model; strategy remains unchanged
Our Purpose
Smart Science to Improve LivesTM
Growth
Innovation
Sustainability
Our strategy
A high-quality business with earnings growth and strong cash returns
Consistent top and bottom line growth, with profit growing ahead of sales, ahead of volume
The lifeblood of our business, we seek to increase the quantity of NPPs included and formulated in our customer's products
Aligning our business with our Purpose and accelerating our customers' transition to sustainable ingredients
NPP is New and Protected Products
26
Capital allocation model
Capital Policy
1
2
3
4
Reinvest
Regular
Disciplined
Excess
to grow
dividend
acquisition
capital returned
~1.5x depreciation
40-50% EPS payout
approach
1-1.5x leverage
Leverage at 30 June 2020: 1.5x
Leverage excludes retirement benefit deficit
27
Foreign exchange translation
First half currency translation impact limited - small benefit to sales, marginally adverse on profit
