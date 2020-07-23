Log in
Croda International : Half Year Report Presentation 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Croda International Plc

Half year 2020 results

23 July 2020

Cautionary statement & definitions

Cautionary statement

This review is intended to focus on matters which are relevant to the interests of shareholders in the Company. The purpose of the review is to assist shareholders in assessing the strategies adopted and performance delivered by the Company and the potential for those strategies to succeed. It should not be relied upon by any other party or for any other purpose. Forward looking statements are made in good faith, based on a number of assumptions concerning future events and information available to the Directors at the time of their approval of this report. These forward looking statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties underlying such forward looking information. The user of this review should not rely unduly on these forward looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and which are subject to a number of uncertainties and other facts, many of which are outside the Company's control and could cause actual events to differ materially from those in these statements. No guarantee can be given of future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Adjusted results

Unless otherwise stated, all performance data refers to adjusted results. These are stated before exceptional items, acquisition costs and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, and tax thereon. The Board believes that the adjusted presentation (and the columnar format adopted for the Group income statement) assists shareholders by providing a meaningful basis upon which to analyse underlying business performance and make year-on-year comparisons. The same measures are used by management for planning, budgeting and reporting purposes and for the internal assessment of operating performance across the Group. The adjusted presentation is adopted on a consistent basis for each half year and full year results.

Constant currency results

All data is at reported currency rates unless otherwise stated. Reported currency results reflect current year performance translated at reported rates (actual average exchange rates). Constant currency results reflect current year performance for existing business translated at the prior year's average exchange rates and include the impact of acquisitions. For constant currency profit, translation is performed using the entity reporting currency. For constant currency sales, local currency sales are translated into the most relevant functional currency of the destination country of sale (for example, sales in Latin America are primarily made in US dollars, which is therefore used as the functional currency). Sales in functional currency are then translated into Sterling using the prior year's average rates for the corresponding period. Constant currency results are reconciled to reported results in the Finance Review accompanying these results.

Non-statutory terms are defined in the 'Alternative performance measures' section of the Finance Review accompanying these results..

The Core Business comprises Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

Front cover image: Rapeseed flower - over 61% of our organic raw materials are bio-based, including rapeseed oil

2

First half performance

Our sustainability commitment includes an ambition to significantly reduce our water use

3

Strong business model delivers resilient performance

  • Limited operational impact from COVID-19 pandemic
  • Modest reduction in sales
  • Resilient margin
  • Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment
  • Technology-richHealth Care acquisition
  • 2020 interim dividend maintained at 39.5p

4

Our response to COVID-19

Top 3 priorities

1. Health and Safety

2. Performance

3. Planning ahead

Treating all our stakeholders fairly

No job losses,

furlough or

Flexible

salary

payment terms

Employees

reductions

Customers and

suppliers

Financial

Paid final

assistance

dividend

Local

provided

Shareholders

Communities

Objective: Live up to our Purpose - using Smart Science to Improve LivesTM

5

First half 2020 - a resilient performance

Sales

Margin

Profit

Cash

Modest reduction in sales

Resilient margin

Lower volume & weaker mix

Healthy cash generation

-6.0%

-1.1ppts

-9.4%

-15.1%

£625.9m

24.0%

£161.6m

£80.2m

Core Business revenue

Return on sales

Operating profit

Free cash flow

Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency

6

Sector performance led by Life Sciences

Personal

Care

Life

Sciences

Performance Technologies

  • Solid Q1 - continuing positive trends from Q4 2019
  • Significant impact on consumer demand from COVID-19 during Q2
  • Accelerating customer engagement; encouraging recovery in China
  • Limited impact from COVID-19
  • Continued growth in higher value-add niches - profit & margin expansion
  • Accelerating investment in organic and M&A opportunities
  • Slowing industrial demand; growth in home care & packaging
  • Limited sales decline but operating leverage impact on profit
  • Continued strategic focus on high-tech markets and reducing cyclical exposure

7

Financial performance

Sea algae: we use this sustainably harvested algae in our ingredients to naturally improve skin hydration

8

Resilient performance despite crisis impact

% change

constant

Adjusted results, £m

2020 reported

2019 reported

% change

currency

Sales

672.9

714.7

(5.8)%

(6.9)%

Operating profit

161.6

179.4

(9.9)%

(9.4)%

Net interest

(9.1)

(8.8)

(3.4)%

(4.5)%

Profit before tax

152.5

170.6

(10.6)%

(10.1)%

Return on sales

24.0%

25.1%

(1.1)%pts

Basic EPS

88.8p

98.2p

(9.6)%

Ordinary dividend declared

39.5p

39.5p

0.0%

Free cash flow

80.2

94.5

(15.1)%

9

IFRS result includes delivery of 2019 cost saving actions

£m

2020 reported

2019 reported

Adjusted PBT

152.5

170.6

Exceptional items

(1.7)

0.0

Acquisition costs

(1.0)

(0.1)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(4.9)

(4.3)

Reported PBT

144.9

166.2

Basic EPS

84.1p

95.6p

10

Weaker product mix and limited volume reduction

Sales, £m

Core Business sales -6%

-4%

-2%

-1%

0%

1%

+X%

714.7

669.4

672.9

HY19 reported

Price mix

Volume

M&A

Industrial

Currency

HY20 reported

currency

Chemicals

translation

currency

Core business

Change in sales in constant currency

11

Sector performance led by profit growth in Life Sciences

Personal

Life

Performance

Group

Care

Sciences

Technologies

Change in sales %

(9.5)%

(1.7)%

(5.6)%

(6.9)%

7.4%

(16.6)%

(19.6)%

(9.4)%

Change in operating profit %

-290bps

+190bps

-290bps

-110bps

Return on sales

30.4%

32.5%

15.1%

24.0%

Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency

12

Personal Care impacted by consumer lockdown

Personal Care and Beauty consumer sales data+

US

+6%

Europe

0%

-1%

-14%

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Rebound in Croda Personal Care sales in China*

+9%

+3%

-4%

Q1

Q2

H1

  • Consumer markets significantly impacted by COVID-19; 6% volume decline
  • Europe and Latin America worst affected
  • North Asia recovery - China
  • Consumer channel disruption in Prestige
  • Expansionin digital customer intimacy
  • Drivers unchanged - Strengthen to Grow strategy

+Consumer sales data sourced from Exane: Europe: to 14 June 2020; US: to 28 June 2020. *Croda sales in constant currency

13

Continued margin expansion in Life Sciences

Strengthening return on sales, %

+440bps

32.5

30.1

29.5

30.6

28.1

16

17

18

19

20

Full Year

H1

Sales growth in high value-add Health Care niches

30

+25%

20

+11%

10

+1%

0

Excipients

Adjuvants

Consumer

  • Limited COVID-19 impact; volume up 2%
  • Strong demand for speciality excipients and vaccine adjuvants - high value niches
  • Tough comparator in Crop - weather / phasing
  • Innovation-ledrecovery in Seed
  • Expand to Grow strategy; building broad-based drug delivery business

Sales growth in constant currency

14

Limited sales impact in Performance Technologies

Weaker industrial demand contrasts with consumer strength

20

Smart

Energy

Home &

Materials

Technologies

Fabric

10

-2-18

0

+11

-10

-20

Forecast sales of Coltide RadianceTM

2019A

2020

2021

2022

2023

Building towards a £20m pa sales opportunity by 2023

  • Progressive weakening in industrial demand
  • Strong sales in hygiene and packaging
  • Overall volume 2% lower
  • Profitabilityimpacted by operating leverage / production constraints
  • Refine to Grow strategy
    • Innovation success - Coltide RadianceTM doubles life of fabrics
    • Investing in Asia
    • Sustainability strength - Eco contracts secured

Sales growth in constant currency

15

Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment

£m

(17)

14

(9)

(1)

3

(5)

95

80

HY19

EBITDA

Working capital

Capital

Lease payments

Pensions

Interest & Tax

HY20

investment

16

Strong balance sheet and liquidity maintained

Significant committed headroom+, £m ….

577

Net debt

Cash

61

Undrawn committed

448

Total committed funding

1,090

…with no maturities before 2023*

£600m

  • Strong business model demonstrated
  • Leverage 1.5x EBITDA
  • Significant committed headroom and long maturities
  • $200m acquisition facility for Avanti
  • Downside scenario modelling shows continued robust liquidity and debt headroom

£100m

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

+At 30 June 2020. *Excluding leases

17

Strategic update

Sunflower stem. Our ingredients help to sustainably grow more crops and improve health

18

Our strategic priorities

Smart Science to Improve LivesTM

Beauty and ageing

Health and

Feeding global

Sustainability

wellbeing

population

Personal Care

Life Sciences

Performance

Technologies

Strengthen to grow

Expand to grow

Refine to grow

Our purpose

Megatrends

Sector strategies

Scale drug

More proactive

"Fast grow" Asia

Scale

Accelerate digital

Strategic priorities

delivery

M&A

biotechnology

19

Accelerating digital to increase customer intimacy

Group digital activity

% change

H1 2020 / H1 2019

Webinars hosted

+196%

Webinar attendees

+396%

% change

Q2 2020 / Q1 2020

Live Chat

+67%

New digital business opportunities

+32%

  • Digital Marketing Centre of Excellence established
  • Personal Care website for Indie customers launched
  • New China website launching in 2020

China case study

  • Digital users in China spend average of six hours online per day
  • Launched Croda WeChat account with LiveChat capability
  • Up to 65,000 participants in each live-streamed industry event

Livestreamed Personal Care forum - "Solutions for Sleep-deprivedSkin"

Livestreamed event on Majestem® DrypureTM - a plant cell culture extract for powder cosmetics

20

Scale drug delivery

Key trends

Growth in biotech

providing significant

formulation challenges

Biologics requiring injectable delivery

Development of next generation therapeutics

Concern around

drug safety

and integrity

Capturing increased value across the Health Care continuum

Moving from consumer health to patient health

Consumer

Standard

Speciality

Vaccine

Lipid

Health

Excipients

Excipients

Adjuvants

Nano-

particles

Enhanced active performance

Building drug delivery platforms for added value

21

New drug delivery - creating increased opportunities

Injectable delivery

Gene therapy

New niches

Speciality excipients for sensitive, challenging biologics

Polar lipids for vaccine and oncology applications

Bioprocessing aids for biologic actives manufacture

Respiratory diseases

Increasing geographical footprint

More proactive M&A

Inhalation systems offering targeted solutions

Doubling capacity at GMP* pharmaceutical facilities

Aseptic manufacturing

*GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production

22

More proactive M&A - Avanti

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

  • Pharmaceutical expertise
  • 150 employees; 100+ scientists
  • 3,000 customers
  • World-leadingresearch products portfolio
  • GMP* clinical development services

Strategic rationale

  • Doubles R&D capability
  • Rich in IP
  • Complementary technologies and scale
  • Extensive pharmaceutical partnerships
  • Enhances presence in largest pharma market

*GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production

Double digit % sales growth

2020E

2019

2018

2017

23

Summary

Outlook

  • Resilient half year performance, proving Croda's business model
  • Reflects portfolio breadth, global footprint and flexible manufacturing
  • Healthy cash flow driving continued investment in future growth
  • Technology-richacquisition extends drug delivery capability
  • Strong balance sheet, low leverage and robust liquidity
  • Following a challenging Q2, trading has stabilised; timing of recovery remains unclear
  • Life Sciences will benefit from phasing of Crop Care sales and opportunities in Health Care
  • Consumer markets rapidly impacted by lockdown; expected to recover more quickly than industrial markets
  • Group margin & cash generation expected to remain robust
  • Strategy remains unchanged; focused on accelerating future growth

24

Supporting data

25

Strong business model; strategy remains unchanged

Our Purpose

Smart Science to Improve LivesTM

Growth

Innovation

Sustainability

Our strategy

A high-quality business with earnings growth and strong cash returns

Consistent top and bottom line growth, with profit growing ahead of sales, ahead of volume

The lifeblood of our business, we seek to increase the quantity of NPPs included and formulated in our customer's products

Aligning our business with our Purpose and accelerating our customers' transition to sustainable ingredients

NPP is New and Protected Products

26

Capital allocation model

Capital Policy

1

2

3

4

Reinvest

Regular

Disciplined

Excess

to grow

dividend

acquisition

capital returned

~1.5x depreciation

40-50% EPS payout

approach

1-1.5x leverage

Leverage at 30 June 2020: 1.5x

Leverage excludes retirement benefit deficit

27

Foreign exchange translation

  • First half currency translation impact limited - small benefit to sales, marginally adverse on profit
  • H1 2020 average rates:
    • US$1.261 (H1 2019: US$1.294)
    • €1.145 (H1 2019: €1.145)
  • Average annual impact:
    • £0.7m per $cent pa
    • £0.6m per €cent pa
  • US$ and € represent 65% of currency exposure

28

Retirement benefit analysis (IAS19 basis)

£m

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2020

Market value of assets

1,390.8

1,509.5

Value of liabilities

(1,465.8)

(1,532.1)

Deficit pre tax

(75.0)

(22.6)

Deferred tax

14.9

6.2

Deficit post tax

(60.1)

(16.4)

29

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:10:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 333 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
Net income 2020 223 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2020 518 M 659 M 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 7 181 M 9 142 M 9 146 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 580
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 951,25 GBX
Last Close Price 5 616,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Stuart Arnott President-Global Operations
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Keith Layden Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC9.69%9 142
ECOLAB INC.8.98%59 082
GIVAUDAN SA23.66%36 992
SIKA AG10.15%30 361
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG24.51%19 823
SYMRISE AG16.10%16 724
