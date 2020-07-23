Croda International : Half Year Report Presentation 2020 0 07/23/2020 | 02:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Croda International Plc Half year 2020 results 23 July 2020 Cautionary statement & definitions Cautionary statement This review is intended to focus on matters which are relevant to the interests of shareholders in the Company. The purpose of the review is to assist shareholders in assessing the strategies adopted and performance delivered by the Company and the potential for those strategies to succeed. It should not be relied upon by any other party or for any other purpose. Forward looking statements are made in good faith, based on a number of assumptions concerning future events and information available to the Directors at the time of their approval of this report. These forward looking statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties underlying such forward looking information. The user of this review should not rely unduly on these forward looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and which are subject to a number of uncertainties and other facts, many of which are outside the Company's control and could cause actual events to differ materially from those in these statements. No guarantee can be given of future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Adjusted results Unless otherwise stated, all performance data refers to adjusted results. These are stated before exceptional items, acquisition costs and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisition, and tax thereon. The Board believes that the adjusted presentation (and the columnar format adopted for the Group income statement) assists shareholders by providing a meaningful basis upon which to analyse underlying business performance and make year-on-year comparisons. The same measures are used by management for planning, budgeting and reporting purposes and for the internal assessment of operating performance across the Group. The adjusted presentation is adopted on a consistent basis for each half year and full year results. Constant currency results All data is at reported currency rates unless otherwise stated. Reported currency results reflect current year performance translated at reported rates (actual average exchange rates). Constant currency results reflect current year performance for existing business translated at the prior year's average exchange rates and include the impact of acquisitions. For constant currency profit, translation is performed using the entity reporting currency. For constant currency sales, local currency sales are translated into the most relevant functional currency of the destination country of sale (for example, sales in Latin America are primarily made in US dollars, which is therefore used as the functional currency). Sales in functional currency are then translated into Sterling using the prior year's average rates for the corresponding period. Constant currency results are reconciled to reported results in the Finance Review accompanying these results. Non-statutory terms are defined in the 'Alternative performance measures' section of the Finance Review accompanying these results.. The Core Business comprises Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies. Front cover image: Rapeseed flower - over 61% of our organic raw materials are bio-based, including rapeseed oil 2 First half performance Our sustainability commitment includes an ambition to significantly reduce our water use 3 Strong business model delivers resilient performance Limited operational impact from COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Modest reduction in sales

Resilient margin

Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment

Technology-rich Health Care acquisition

Health Care acquisition 2020 interim dividend maintained at 39.5p 4 Our response to COVID-19 Top 3 priorities 1. Health and Safety 2. Performance 3. Planning ahead Treating all our stakeholders fairly No job losses, furlough or Flexible salary payment terms Employees reductions Customers and suppliers Financial Paid final assistance dividend Local provided Shareholders Communities Objective: Live up to our Purpose - using Smart Science to Improve LivesTM 5 First half 2020 - a resilient performance Sales Margin Profit Cash Modest reduction in sales Resilient margin Lower volume & weaker mix Healthy cash generation -6.0% -1.1ppts -9.4% -15.1% £625.9m 24.0% £161.6m £80.2m Core Business revenue Return on sales Operating profit Free cash flow Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency 6 Sector performance led by Life Sciences Personal Care Life Sciences Performance Technologies Solid Q1 - continuing positive trends from Q4 2019

Significant impact on consumer demand from COVID-19 during Q2

COVID-19 during Q2 Accelerating customer engagement; encouraging recovery in China

Limited impact from COVID-19

COVID-19 Continued growth in higher value-add niches - profit & margin expansion

value-add niches - profit & margin expansion Accelerating investment in organic and M&A opportunities

Slowing industrial demand; growth in home care & packaging

Limited sales decline but operating leverage impact on profit

Continued strategic focus on high-tech markets and reducing cyclical exposure 7 Financial performance Sea algae: we use this sustainably harvested algae in our ingredients to naturally improve skin hydration 8 Resilient performance despite crisis impact % change constant Adjusted results, £m 2020 reported 2019 reported % change currency Sales 672.9 714.7 (5.8)% (6.9)% Operating profit 161.6 179.4 (9.9)% (9.4)% Net interest (9.1) (8.8) (3.4)% (4.5)% Profit before tax 152.5 170.6 (10.6)% (10.1)% Return on sales 24.0% 25.1% (1.1)%pts Basic EPS 88.8p 98.2p (9.6)% Ordinary dividend declared 39.5p 39.5p 0.0% Free cash flow 80.2 94.5 (15.1)% 9 IFRS result includes delivery of 2019 cost saving actions £m 2020 reported 2019 reported Adjusted PBT 152.5 170.6 Exceptional items (1.7) 0.0 Acquisition costs (1.0) (0.1) Amortisation of intangible assets (4.9) (4.3) Reported PBT 144.9 166.2 Basic EPS 84.1p 95.6p 10 Weaker product mix and limited volume reduction Sales, £m Core Business sales -6% -4% -2% -1% 0% 1% +X% 714.7 669.4 672.9 HY19 reported Price mix Volume M&A Industrial Currency HY20 reported currency Chemicals translation currency Core business Change in sales in constant currency 11 Sector performance led by profit growth in Life Sciences Personal Life Performance Group Care Sciences Technologies Change in sales % (9.5)% (1.7)% (5.6)% (6.9)% 7.4% (16.6)% (19.6)% (9.4)% Change in operating profit % -290bps +190bps -290bps -110bps Return on sales 30.4% 32.5% 15.1% 24.0% Change in sales and operating profit in constant currency 12 Personal Care impacted by consumer lockdown Personal Care and Beauty consumer sales data+ US +6% Europe 0% -1% -14% Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Rebound in Croda Personal Care sales in China* +9% +3% -4% Q1 Q2 H1 Consumer markets significantly impacted by COVID-19; 6% volume decline

COVID-19; 6% volume decline Europe and Latin America worst affected

North Asia recovery - China

Consumer channel disruption in Prestige

Expansion in digital customer intimacy

in digital customer intimacy Drivers unchanged - Strengthen to Grow strategy +Consumer sales data sourced from Exane: Europe: to 14 June 2020; US: to 28 June 2020. *Croda sales in constant currency 13 Continued margin expansion in Life Sciences Strengthening return on sales, % +440bps 32.5 30.1 29.5 30.6 28.1 16 17 18 19 20 Full Year H1 Sales growth in high value-add Health Care niches 30 +25% 20 +11% 10 +1% 0 Excipients Adjuvants Consumer Limited COVID-19 impact; volume up 2%

COVID-19 impact; volume up 2% Strong demand for speciality excipients and vaccine adjuvants - high value niches

Tough comparator in Crop - weather / phasing

Innovation-led recovery in Seed

recovery in Seed Expand to Grow strategy; building broad-based drug delivery business Sales growth in constant currency 14 Limited sales impact in Performance Technologies Weaker industrial demand contrasts with consumer strength 20 Smart Energy Home & Materials Technologies Fabric 10 -2-18 0 +11 -10 -20 Forecast sales of Coltide RadianceTM 2019A 2020 2021 2022 2023 Building towards a £20m pa sales opportunity by 2023 Progressive weakening in industrial demand

Strong sales in hygiene and packaging

Overall volume 2% lower

Profitability impacted by operating leverage / production constraints

impacted by operating leverage / production constraints Refine to Grow strategy

Innovation success - Coltide Radiance TM doubles life of fabrics Investing in Asia Sustainability strength - Eco contracts secured

Sales growth in constant currency 15 Healthy cash generation supporting continued investment £m (17) 14 (9) (1) 3 (5) 95 80 HY19 EBITDA Working capital Capital Lease payments Pensions Interest & Tax HY20 investment 16 Strong balance sheet and liquidity maintained Significant committed headroom+, £m …. 577 Net debt Cash 61 Undrawn committed 448 Total committed funding 1,090 …with no maturities before 2023* £600m Strong business model demonstrated

Leverage 1.5x EBITDA

Significant committed headroom and long maturities

$200m acquisition facility for Avanti

Downside scenario modelling shows continued robust liquidity and debt headroom £100m 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 +At 30 June 2020. *Excluding leases 17 Strategic update Sunflower stem. Our ingredients help to sustainably grow more crops and improve health 18 Our strategic priorities Smart Science to Improve LivesTM Beauty and ageing Health and Feeding global Sustainability wellbeing population Personal Care Life Sciences Performance Technologies Strengthen to grow Expand to grow Refine to grow Our purpose Megatrends Sector strategies Scale drug More proactive "Fast grow" Asia Scale Accelerate digital Strategic priorities delivery M&A biotechnology 19 Accelerating digital to increase customer intimacy Group digital activity % change H1 2020 / H1 2019 Webinars hosted +196% Webinar attendees +396% % change Q2 2020 / Q1 2020 Live Chat +67% New digital business opportunities +32% Digital Marketing Centre of Excellence established

Personal Care website for Indie customers launched

New China website launching in 2020 China case study Digital users in China spend average of six hours online per day

Launched Croda WeChat account with LiveChat capability

Up to 65,000 participants in each live-streamed industry event Livestreamed Personal Care forum - "Solutions for Sleep-deprivedSkin" Livestreamed event on Majestem® DrypureTM - a plant cell culture extract for powder cosmetics 20 Scale drug delivery Key trends Growth in biotech providing significant formulation challenges Biologics requiring injectable delivery Development of next generation therapeutics Concern around drug safety and integrity Capturing increased value across the Health Care continuum Moving from consumer health to patient health Consumer Standard Speciality Vaccine Lipid Health Excipients Excipients Adjuvants Nano- particles Enhanced active performance Building drug delivery platforms for added value 21 New drug delivery - creating increased opportunities Injectable delivery Gene therapy New niches Speciality excipients for sensitive, challenging biologics Polar lipids for vaccine and oncology applications Bioprocessing aids for biologic actives manufacture Respiratory diseases Increasing geographical footprint More proactive M&A Inhalation systems offering targeted solutions Doubling capacity at GMP* pharmaceutical facilities Aseptic manufacturing *GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production 22 More proactive M&A - Avanti Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. Pharmaceutical expertise

150 employees; 100+ scientists

3,000 customers

World-leading research products portfolio

research products portfolio GMP * clinical development services Strategic rationale Doubles R&D capability

Rich in IP

Complementary technologies and scale

Extensive pharmaceutical partnerships

Enhances presence in largest pharma market *GMP is Good Manufacturing Practice - the highest regulatory and quality standard for pharmaceutical production Double digit % sales growth 2020E 2019 2018 2017 23 Summary Outlook Resilient half year performance, proving Croda's business model

Reflects portfolio breadth, global footprint and flexible manufacturing

Healthy cash flow driving continued investment in future growth

Technology-rich acquisition extends drug delivery capability

acquisition extends drug delivery capability Strong balance sheet, low leverage and robust liquidity Following a challenging Q2, trading has stabilised; timing of recovery remains unclear

Life Sciences will benefit from phasing of Crop Care sales and opportunities in Health Care

Consumer markets rapidly impacted by lockdown; expected to recover more quickly than industrial markets

Group margin & cash generation expected to remain robust

Strategy remains unchanged; focused on accelerating future growth 24 Supporting data 25 Strong business model; strategy remains unchanged Our Purpose Smart Science to Improve LivesTM Growth Innovation Sustainability Our strategy A high-quality business with earnings growth and strong cash returns Consistent top and bottom line growth, with profit growing ahead of sales, ahead of volume The lifeblood of our business, we seek to increase the quantity of NPPs included and formulated in our customer's products Aligning our business with our Purpose and accelerating our customers' transition to sustainable ingredients NPP is New and Protected Products 26 Capital allocation model Capital Policy 1 2 3 4 Reinvest Regular Disciplined Excess to grow dividend acquisition capital returned ~1.5x depreciation 40-50% EPS payout approach 1-1.5x leverage Leverage at 30 June 2020: 1.5x Leverage excludes retirement benefit deficit 27 Foreign exchange translation First half currency translation impact limited - small benefit to sales, marginally adverse on profit

H1 2020 average rates:

US$1.261 (H1 2019: US$1.294) €1.145 (H1 2019: €1.145)

Average annual impact:

£0.7m per $cent pa £0.6m per €cent pa

US$ and € represent 65% of currency exposure 28 Retirement benefit analysis (IAS19 basis) £m 31 Dec 2019 30 Jun 2020 Market value of assets 1,390.8 1,509.5 Value of liabilities (1,465.8) (1,532.1) Deficit pre tax (75.0) (22.6) Deferred tax 14.9 6.2 Deficit post tax (60.1) (16.4) 29 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Croda International plc published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:10:05 UTC 0 Latest news on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 02:11a CRODA INTERNATIONAL : Half Year Report Presentation 2020 PU 07/06 CRODA INTERNATIONAL : strengthens position in Life Sciences with the acquisition.. PU 04/16 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 02/25 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job.. 02/25 Croda hit by trade war, Chinese laws as coronavirus threatens supply chains RE 02/25 CRODA INTERNATIONAL : Full Year Announcement 2019 PU 02/25 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Annual results CO 02/20 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : annual earnings release 2019 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Annual Report CO 2019 CRODA INTERNATIONAL : Directorate Change PU

Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 1 333 M 1 698 M 1 698 M Net income 2020 223 M 284 M 284 M Net Debt 2020 518 M 659 M 659 M P/E ratio 2020 32,5x Yield 2020 1,65% Capitalization 7 181 M 9 142 M 9 146 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 5,77x Nbr of Employees 4 580 Free-Float 95,5% Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 4 951,25 GBX Last Close Price 5 616,00 GBX Spread / Highest target 6,84% Spread / Average Target -11,8% Spread / Lowest Target -27,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Anita Margaret Frew Chairman Stuart Arnott President-Global Operations Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director Keith Layden Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 9.69% 9 142 ECOLAB INC. 8.98% 59 082 GIVAUDAN SA 23.66% 36 992 SIKA AG 10.15% 30 361 EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG 24.51% 19 823 SYMRISE AG 16.10% 16 724