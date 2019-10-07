Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Croda International Plc    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croda International : investor seminar focusing on Life Sciences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Croda hosts investor seminar focusing on

Life Sciences

Croda International Plc, the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere, is today hosting an Investor Seminar in London on its Life Sciences sector.

Senior members of the Group's management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the sector, with a particular focus on the Health Care business. The Life Sciences sector offers compelling organic growth opportunities in both Crop and Health Care, alongside a continued ambition to selectively invest additional capital in acquisitions in adjacent technologies.

Presentation materials will be made available today at www.croda.com/investors. In addition, a video recording of the event will be made available later this week at the same address. No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

--- ENDS ---

For more information, please contact:

Nick Commandeur, Croda Investor Relations

nicholas.commandeur@croda.com

+44 (0)7771 810 590

Charlie Armitstead, Teneo

charles.armitstead@teneo.com

+44 (0)7703 330 269

About Croda

www.croda.com

Established in 1925, Croda is the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies in some of the world's biggest and most successful brands: creating, making and selling speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere.

They have a network of over 4,500 passionate and committed employees, working together as one global team across manufacturing sites and offices in 38 countries. Croda is a FTSE100 company with a flexible structure that allows them to focus on developing and delivering innovative, sustainable ingredients that their customers can build on in: Personal Care, Health Care, Crop Care, Smart Materials, Energy Technologies, Home Care and Water and Industrial Specialities.

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
02:27aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : investor seminar focusing on Life Sciences
PU
08/22CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as sterling slips
RE
06/11CRODA INTERNATIONAL : and Trucent, Inc. Partner to Introduce New Distiller's Cor..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 414 M
EBIT 2019 349 M
Net income 2019 247 M
Debt 2019 506 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,64x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
Capitalization 6 059 M
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4 884,60  GBp
Last Close Price 4 748,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Stuart Arnott President-Global Operations
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan Murray Ferguson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC1.34%7 628
ECOLAB INC.32.08%56 986
GIVAUDAN18.50%25 721
SIKA AG18.18%18 885
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG31.37%14 569
SYMRISE33.80%13 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group