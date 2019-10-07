Croda International : investor seminar focusing on Life Sciences

Croda hosts investor seminar focusing on

Life Sciences

Croda International Plc, the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere, is today hosting an Investor Seminar in London on its Life Sciences sector.

Senior members of the Group's management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the sector, with a particular focus on the Health Care business. The Life Sciences sector offers compelling organic growth opportunities in both Crop and Health Care, alongside a continued ambition to selectively invest additional capital in acquisitions in adjacent technologies.

Presentation materials will be made available today at www.croda.com/investors. In addition, a video recording of the event will be made available later this week at the same address. No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

For more information, please contact:

Nick Commandeur, Croda Investor Relations

nicholas.commandeur@croda.com

+44 (0)7771 810 590

Charlie Armitstead, Teneo

charles.armitstead@teneo.com

+44 (0)7703 330 269

About Croda

www.croda.com

Established in 1925, Croda is the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies in some of the world's biggest and most successful brands: creating, making and selling speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere.

They have a network of over 4,500 passionate and committed employees, working together as one global team across manufacturing sites and offices in 38 countries. Croda is a FTSE100 company with a flexible structure that allows them to focus on developing and delivering innovative, sustainable ingredients that their customers can build on in: Personal Care, Health Care, Crop Care, Smart Materials, Energy Technologies, Home Care and Water and Industrial Specialities.