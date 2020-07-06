Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Croda International Plc    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croda International : strengthens position in Life Sciences with the acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:49am EDT
Croda International Plc ('Croda') today announces that it has agreed to acquire Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. ('Avanti'), a knowledge-intensive leader in lipid-based drug delivery technologies for next generation pharmaceuticals. Croda has acquired Avanti for an initial consideration of $185m on a debt and cash-free basis, with an additional earnout of up to $75m based on near-term commercial opportunities using Avanti's lipid-based solutions.

Avanti, founded in 1967 by Dr. Walter and Rowena Shaw, is a technology-rich business that operates globally from one site in Alabama in the United States of America. Of its 150 employees, more than 100 are in scientific roles, and 29 have PhD qualifications. The know-how and expertise of its people drives the ongoing development of an extensive IP portfolio with the launch of 125 innovative products typically each year.

Avanti creates and makes high-purity polar lipids that are increasingly being used as delivery systems for complex therapeutic drugs and in next-generation mRNA vaccines. These lipid technologies ensure the targeted, controlled and extended release of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), increasing their efficacy and safety. The business provides its world-class products and services to the majority of the leading pharmaceutical companies, as well as to thousands of biotechnology businesses and academic research organisations.

Avanti's know-how and technology are highly complementary to Croda's own capabilities in drug delivery systems, vaccine adjuvants and immunotherapy. The acquisition will more than double Croda's research and development (R&D) capability in drug delivery. Avanti will also provide a new channel to market Croda's ingredients for early-stage pharmaceutical research in both commercial and academic organisations worldwide. Equally, Avanti will be able to combine its leading position and flexibility in pharmaceutical R&D applications with Croda's access to global markets, manufacturing expertise and capacity.

The acquisition is subject to customary US regulatory approvals. On completion, Avanti will continue to operate under its existing brand, led by the current management team. It will become a part of Croda's Life Sciences sector and sit within the fast-growing Health Care business. The acquisition is being financed by a three-year term loan, maintaining Croda's strong liquidity.

Steve Foots, Chief Executive Officer of Croda, said:

'We have long admired the Avanti team for their deep scientific know-how and are already working together on high-potential commercial opportunities. With their exciting drug delivery technologies, Avanti is a market leader in a high growth niche of the health care market, serving over 3,000 customers globally. Bringing Avanti's best-in-class expertise into Croda also significantly enhances our presence across the pharma product lifecycle, including early stage R&D, clinical trials, analysis and formulation. I am confident that Avanti will prove transformative to the capabilities and performance of our Life Sciences sector.'

Walter Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti, said:

'Together with Croda, we are delighted to have found the right home for Avanti, which has been a lifetime's work for my wife, myself and many of the team. This transaction comes at an exciting moment in the development and proven need for our proprietary lipid systems, and Croda's skills and Avanti's capabilities are a powerful match. I am convinced that Croda, with its focus on innovation, is the best place for Avanti to realise its global potential.'

Disclaimer

Croda International plc published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
09:49aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : strengthens position in Life Sciences with the acquisition..
PU
04/16CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
02/25Croda hit by trade war, Chinese laws as coronavirus threatens supply chains
RE
02/25CRODA INTERNATIONAL : Full Year Announcement 2019
PU
02/25CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Annual results
CO
02/20CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : annual earnings release
2019CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Annual Report
CO
2019CRODA INTERNATIONAL : Directorate Change
PU
2019CRODA INTERNATIONAL : investor seminar focusing on Life Sciences
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 335 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
Net income 2020 223 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2020 473 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 6 644 M 8 283 M 8 314 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 580
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4 702,38 GBX
Last Close Price 5 196,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 6,24%
Spread / Average Target -9,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Stuart Arnott President-Global Operations
Jeremy Kim Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Keith Layden Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC1.48%8 283
ECOLAB INC.4.10%57 162
GIVAUDAN15.57%34 169
SIKA AG0.99%27 545
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.40%18 179
SYMRISE AG10.71%15 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group