Chemicals firm Croda unit hit by U.S.-China trade war

The company, which counts Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Co and L'Oreal SA as customers, reported a 2.7% fall in pretax profit to 166.2 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, hit by higher interest charge, special dividend and previous investments.

Croda, which logs 96% of sales and 80% of production outside the UK, said it expects its personal care unit's performance to remain subdued in the United States, while Asia recovers progressively.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)