Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Croda International Plc    CRDA   GB00BJFFLV09

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

(CRDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Stock Rally Pauses in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:20am EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

-- Treasury yields edge down

-- Sterling holds steady against the dollar

-- Caterpillar and Boeing to report earnings

European stocks faltered and German government bond yields touched a record low after new data signaled weakness in the regional economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.3% in morning trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%.

Luxury sports-car manufacturer Aston Martin's shares plunged 23% after the company slashed profitability targets and downgraded production goals for the year. Chief Executive Andy Palmer said wholesale performance was impacted by "macroeconomic uncertainty and enduring weakness in U.K. and European markets."

Deutsche Bank fell 3.8% on Wednesday after it reported a loss of $3.51 billion due to restructuring costs.

Shares of U.K. chemicals company Croda International dropped 3.4% after it reported its earnings fell in the first half and said its personal care business had been impacted by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The German 10-year bund yield slid to a new all-time low of minus 0.429%, according to Tradeweb, as investors grew nervous about the economic outlook for the eurozone. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Eurozone purchasing managers index data released Wednesday offered further signs of an economic slowdown in the region. The poor performance in the eurozone's two largest economies, France and Germany, added to expectations for a fresh stimulus drive from the European Central Bank on Thursday, said Claus Vistesen, chief European economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also slipped on Wednesday, to 2.056%, from 2.074% on Tuesday.

On the earnings front, investors were waiting for many major U.S. corporate reports from Facebook Inc., AT&T Inc. and Tesla Inc. later Wednesday. Boeing Co., Ford Motor Co. and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., a biotech firm, are also set to release their results.

In the U.S., shares in big tech companies fell in after-hours trade Tuesday after the Justice Department announced it was opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant firms have unlawfully stifled competition. Facebook Inc. fell 1.5%, Google-parent Alphabet Inc. fell 0.9%, Amazon.com Inc. fell 1% and Apple Inc. fell 0.4%.

The British pound ticked up Wednesday, a day after Boris Johnson emerged as the victor to become the next U.K. prime minister. Though the market had expected Mr. Johnson's win, investors may react to his cabinet appointments, said John Wraith, head of U.K. rates strategy for UBS.

Anna Isaac and Lauren Almeida contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.79% 2924.2 End-of-day quote.17.07%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.41% 21709.57 Real-time Quote.7.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
06:20aGlobal Stock Rally Pauses in Europe
DJ
05:20aGlobal Stock Rally Pauses in Europe
DJ
04:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners end FTSE 100's three-day winning streak
RE
03:52aChemicals firm Croda unit hit by U.S.-China trade war
RE
02:25aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
02:25aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : Half Year Announcement 2019
PU
04/29CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/29CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 41 of 42
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 427 M
EBIT 2019 361 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 487 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 24,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,36x
Capitalization 6 158 M
Chart CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Croda International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5 005,57  GBp
Last Close Price 4 826,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Edwards Foots Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Stuart Arnott President-Global Operations
Jeremy K. Maiden Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Geoffery Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC0.00%7 665
ECOLAB INC.35.70%57 637
GIVAUDAN16.04%24 721
SIKA AG21.99%19 920
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING33.51%14 808
SYMRISE29.61%12 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group