Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Croma Security Solutions Group plc    CSSG   GB00B5MJV178

CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

(CSSG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 11:09:06 am
60 GBp   -21.05%
11:13aCROMA SECURITY : Cancellation of Dividend
PU
03/02CROMA SECURITY : Half-year Report
PU
2019CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croma Security : Cancellation of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:13am EDT

.

19 March 2020

CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

('CSSG' or the 'Group')

Cancellation of Dividend

In its interim results announced on 2 March 2020, CSSG announcedits intention to pay an interim dividend of 0.75p per share on 8 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 26 March 2020. In light of the impact of the Covid 19 outbreak and the recent marked escalation in the measures being taken to combat it, the Directors have decided to cancel the payment of this dividend .The Directors' intention is to reinstate this dividend once there is greater clarity as to the longer term impact of the outbreak on the Group's business. The Board is evaluating the actions that it may take to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the Group, its business and staff and its customers and to preserve the cash reserves of the Group for the time being. The Directors believe that this is a prudent course of action and is in the best long term interests of the Group and its shareholders.

For further information contact:

Croma Security Solutions Group plc

Sebastian Morley, Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)7768 006 909

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

Mike Coe / Chris Savidge

Tel: +44 (0)207 220 1666

Novella Communications

Tim Robertson / Toby Andrews

Tel: +44 (0)203 151 7008

Disclaimer

Croma Security Solutions Group plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 15:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS G
11:13aCROMA SECURITY : Cancellation of Dividend
PU
03/02CROMA SECURITY : Half-year Report
PU
2019CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CROMA SECURITY : Final Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 11,3 M
Chart CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Croma Security Solutions Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,76  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Michele Fiorentino Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sebastian Jake Finch Morley Executive Chairman
Richard Anthony Juett Finance Director & Executive Director
Charles Neil McMicking Non-Executive Director
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC-19.58%13
SECOM CO., LTD.-1.43%15 528
SECURITAS-39.59%3 465
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-37.88%1 408
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-44.33%1 228
SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED-5.56%806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group