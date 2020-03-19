Croma Security : Cancellation of Dividend

.

19 March 2020

CROMA SECURITY SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

('CSSG' or the 'Group')

Cancellation of Dividend

In its interim results announced on 2 March 2020, CSSG announcedits intention to pay an interim dividend of 0.75p per share on 8 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 26 March 2020. In light of the impact of the Covid 19 outbreak and the recent marked escalation in the measures being taken to combat it, the Directors have decided to cancel the payment of this dividend .The Directors' intention is to reinstate this dividend once there is greater clarity as to the longer term impact of the outbreak on the Group's business. The Board is evaluating the actions that it may take to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the Group, its business and staff and its customers and to preserve the cash reserves of the Group for the time being. The Directors believe that this is a prudent course of action and is in the best long term interests of the Group and its shareholders.

