CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (CRR.UN)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : to Host Earnings Call

08/09/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC PINK: CROMF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-28CD97120BA35.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 423 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 2 491 M
Yield 2018 6,81%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,67x
EV / Sales 2019 9,26x
Capitalization 1 175 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,5  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Everett Clow President, CEO & Non-Independent Trustee
Frank C. Sobey Chairman
Patrick Graham Martin Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert Glenn Hynes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul David Sobey Non-Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.29%902
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.64%54 655
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 513
GGP INC-8.08%20 673
SCENTRE GROUP4.06%17 051
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.66%10 734
