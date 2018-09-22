Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cronos Group Inc    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CRON LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – CRON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) from August 21, 2018 through August 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 5, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cronos investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Cronos class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1407.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result, defendants’ positive statements concerning Cronos’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1407.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRONOS GROUP INC
05:01pCRON LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Cronos Group Inc. Investors of Importa..
BU
09/21CRONOS GROUP INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
09/20CRONOS GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
AC
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tilray and Cronos
AC
09/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
09/17LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
09/10ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Misled Shareholders According to a..
BU
09/08EQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsu..
BU
09/06TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tilray and Cronos
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:26aSTOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/21INVESTING IN CANADIAN CANNABIS : A Brief Primer 
09/21Pot stocks poised to open lower 
09/21PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/21/2018) 
09/20Cronos Group up 7% premarket on joint sleep study with Aleafia Health 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 -1,05 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 73,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 888,00
P/E ratio 2019 118,40
EV / Sales 2018 87,1x
EV / Sales 2019 22,9x
Capitalization 3 142 M
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target -39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Hsu Chief Operating Officer
William Hilson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Friedman Independent Director
Jason M. Adler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC64.27%2 431
CANOPY GROWTH CORP116.75%11 949
AURORA CANNABIS INC23.33%9 023
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-4.16%6 181
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 277
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-22.59%3 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.