CRONOS GROUP INC    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)
09/07 11:39:59 pm
15.8 CAD   +3.88%
EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cronos Group Inc. – CRON

09/08/2018 | 01:09am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) from August 21, 2018 through August 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cronos investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Cronos class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1407.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with Canadian provinces was relatively small; and (2) as a result, defendants’ positive statements concerning Cronos’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1407.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 -1,05 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 73,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 819,00
P/E ratio 2019 109,20
EV / Sales 2018 80,1x
EV / Sales 2019 21,1x
Capitalization 2 898 M
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target -33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Hsu Chief Operating Officer
William Hilson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Friedman Independent Director
Michael Krestell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC56.16%2 205
CANOPY GROWTH CORP123.67%11 495
AURORA CANNABIS INC-14.69%6 285
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-5.96%6 080
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 304
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-20.00%3 846
