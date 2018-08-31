Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cronos Group Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report alleging that
“Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public
by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with
provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player . . . because the
agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors
are paying for the stock.” On this news, shares of Cronos has fallen as
much as 26% during intraday trading on August 30, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
