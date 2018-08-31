Log in
CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cronos Group Inc. Investors

08/31/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report alleging that “Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player . . . because the agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.” On this news, shares of Cronos has fallen as much as 26% during intraday trading on August 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cronos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
