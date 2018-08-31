Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cronos Group Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report alleging that “Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player . . . because the agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.” On this news, shares of Cronos has fallen as much as 26% during intraday trading on August 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

