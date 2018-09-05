Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cronos Group, Inc. Investors (CRON)

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and/or entities that acquired Cronos Group, Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRON) securities between August 21, 2018, and August 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Cronos investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published an article entitled “Cronos: The Dark Side of Cannabis Space,” alleging, among other things, that the Company has been “deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player” and that this was because “the agreements are so small that they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.” On this news, Cronos’ share price fell $3.62 per share, or over $28%, to close at $9.12 per share on August 30, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with the provinces was relatively small; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Cronos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Cronos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005954/en/