Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cronos Group Inc    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/30 08:22:17 pm
12.58 CAD   -23.15%
07:55pIIROC Trade Resumption - Cronos Group Inc.
NE
07:54pCRONOS : IIROC Trade Resumption - CRON
AQ
07:49pCRONOS : IIROC Trading Halt - CRON
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IIROC Trade Resumption - Cronos Group Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Cronos Group Inc.

TSX Symbol:

CRON

Resumption Time (ET):

13:47
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRONOS GROUP INC
07:55pIIROC Trade Resumption - Cronos Group Inc.
NE
07:54pCRONOS : IIROC Trade Resumption - CRON
AQ
07:49pCRONOS : IIROC Trading Halt - CRON
AQ
06:48pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Cronos Gr..
BU
08/27TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Cronos Group and Canopy Growth
AC
08/21CRONOS GROUP INC. : Announces Provincial Supply Agreements
PR
08/17Marijuana Stocks - Market Outlook 2018
AC
08/15CRONOS GROUP INC : Marijuana Stocks Trending on Industry News
AC
08/14CRONOS GROUP INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
08/14CRONOS GROUP INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:45pSelling intensifies on Cronos, down 27% 
12:05p100 ARTICLES : The Cannabis Bubble, The China Opportunity, And Top Picks For The.. 
11:00aHEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/30/2018) 
10:18aCitron bearish on Cronos Group, sees 70% downside risk; shares down 12% 
09:13aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/30/2018) 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 -1,05 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 73,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 719,50
P/E ratio 2019 95,93
EV / Sales 2018 76,3x
EV / Sales 2019 20,1x
Capitalization 2 761 M
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,90  CAD
Spread / Average Target -38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Hsu Chief Operating Officer
William Hilson Chief Financial Officer
Alan Friedman Independent Director
Michael Krestell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC68.07%2 135
CANOPY GROWTH CORP100.98%9 515
AURORA CANNABIS INC-5.52%6 772
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-0.56%6 434
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 521
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-18.48%3 898
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.