CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cronos Group, Inc.

08/31/2018

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cronos Group, Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRON). This investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report stating that unlike all other major cannabis players, Cronos management has purposely not disclosed the size of its distribution agreements. The report claims this is because the agreements are “so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying.” On this news, shares of Cronos fell from $12.74 on August 29, 2018 to $9.12 at the close of trading on August 30, 2018 (a decline of $3.62 or 3.5%).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at telrod@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
