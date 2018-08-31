Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cronos Group, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cronos
Group, Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRON). This
investigation concerns whether Cronos has violated federal securities
laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On August 30, 2018, Citron Research published a report stating that
unlike all other major cannabis players, Cronos management has purposely
not disclosed the size of its distribution agreements. The report claims
this is because the agreements are “so small they could never justify
the premium investors are paying.” On this news, shares of Cronos fell
from $12.74 on August 29, 2018 to $9.12 at the close of trading on
August 30, 2018 (a decline of $3.62 or 3.5%).
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at telrod@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby
McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating
in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The
firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have
resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional
information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s
website: http://www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005447/en/