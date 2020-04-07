CRON INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action has Been Filed Against Cronos Group Inc.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Cronos Group, Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Cronos securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cronos Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020. On this news, Cronos's share price fell $0.78 per share, or 10.91%, to close at $6.37 on February 24, 2020.

Then, on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos disclosed that it had requested a 15-day extension for filing a complete Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Cronos attributed the delay to a "review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions."

On this news, Cronos's share price fell an additional $0.70 per share, or 11.63%, to close at $5.32 per share on March 3, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 11, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Cronos securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/cronosgroupinc-cron-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-268/apply/or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cron-investor-filing-deadline-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-has-been-filed-against-cronos-group-inc-301035509.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP