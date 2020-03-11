Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/11/2020 | 09:42pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Cronos Group, Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Cronos investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this action may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/cronos-group-inc/.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Cronos issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period about the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company's ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Cronos' securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 11, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

Investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-against-cronos-group-inc-cron-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301022009.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
