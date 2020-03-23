CRONOS DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Cronos Group Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Cronos Group Inc. (“Cronos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRON) of the May 11, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Cronos securities between May 9, 2019 and March 2, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case, Witte v. Cronos Group Inc. et al, No. 20-cv-01310 was filed on March 11, 2020.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Cronos had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020.

On this news, Cronos’s stock fell from a closing price of $7.15 per share on February 21, 2020 to $6.37 per share on February 24, 2020—a $0.78 or 10.91% drop.

Then, on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos disclosed that it had requested a 15-day extension for filing a complete Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Cronos attributed the delay to a “review by the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions.”

On this news, Cronos’s stock fell from a closing price of $6.02 per share on March 2, 2020 to $5.32 per share on March 3, 2020—a $0.70 or 11.63% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

