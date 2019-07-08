Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and hold its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.



A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada. The call will be archived on the Company’s website for replay.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global health and wellness platform, and two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™. To learn more about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com ; www.peacenaturals.com ; www.covecannabis.ca ; www.spinachcannabis.com

