Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cronos Group Inc.    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cronos : Pot producers Cronos and Tilray report lower prices, soaring expenses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Cronos Group Inc and Tilray Inc both reported selling prices that nearly halved, while expenses for both the Canadian pot producers soared in the third quarter.

Prices for weed have taken a hit in Canada as demand has lagged expectations set last year, when the nation became the first among G7 countries to legalize recreational marijuana.

The cannabis industry in the country is also facing a supply glut as companies ramp up production to dominate the nascent industry.

Cronos' net product revenue per gram sold outside the United States fell to C$3.75 in the third quarter, while Tilray's average net selling price per gram also nearly halved to $3.25.

Higher spending on research and development, acquisitions and expanding in new markets have also weighed on cannabis companies' profitability, with an alternative harvest ETF, which tracks cannabis-related stocks, down about 25% this year.

Sales and marketing costs spiked nearly five fold at Tilray, while Cronos' operating expenses also rose to C$34.8 million.

Tilray's net loss widened to $35.7 million in the third quarter from $18.7 million a year earlier. Cronos' adjusted core loss rose over 7 times to C$23.9 million.

Net revenue at Tilray and Cronos rose as both sold more pot during the quarter.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRONOS GROUP INC. -2.71% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-21.70%
TILRAY, INC. -1.60% 21.57 Delayed Quote.-68.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRONOS GROUP INC.
05:15pCRONOS : Pot producers Cronos and Tilray report lower prices, soaring expenses
RE
04:11pTILRAY : reports bigger loss as oversupply hits weed prices
RE
07:00aCronos Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/08TSX rises 0.43% to 16,877.42
RE
11/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/01Altria Takes an E-Cigarette Hit -- WSJ
DJ
10/25Cronos Group Issues Statement on Separately Announced Closing of the IPO of C..
GL
10/24Canada's CannTrust Holdings to temporarily cut back workforce
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 51,0 M
EBIT 2019 -67,4 M
Net income 2019 681 M
Finance 2019 1 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,70x
P/E ratio 2020 -256x
EV / Sales2019 34,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,40x
Capitalization 3 701 M
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,14  CAD
Last Close Price 11,01  CAD
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Hsu Chief Operating Officer
Jerry Barbato Chief Financial Officer
Jason Marc Adler Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.-21.70%2 807
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-22.64%6 760
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-0.58%5 364
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-25.81%3 839
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 331
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%2 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group