Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cronos Group Inc.    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 9, 2019 and March 2, 2020. Cronos, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Cronos' misconduct, click here.

Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, Cronos announced its financial results for the first three quarters of 2019, touting net revenues of over 100%-200% from the same quarter previous year as well as quarter-over-quarter net revenue increases. Then, on February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release. On this news, Cronos' share price fell almost 11% to close at $6.37. The true state of Cronos' financials was revealed on March 2, 2020, when Cronos disclosed that it had requested a 15-day extension to file its Annual Report with the SEC for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. The Company attributed the delay to a "review by the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel and forensic accountants, of several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel and the appropriateness of the recognition of revenue from those transactions." On this news, Cronos' share prices fell another 11.63%, to close at $5.32 per share. The stock continues to decline.

Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRONOS GROUP INC.
01:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) Sued for Mis..
BU
03/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/13THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
03/13INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/12Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/12CRON Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cronos Group Inc. Investors ..
BU
03/12INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/12ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class A..
BU
03/11CRONOS GROUP ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action L..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 47,1 M
EBIT 2019 -92,4 M
Net income 2019 1 446 M
Finance 2019 1 930 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,51x
P/E ratio 2020 -54,4x
EV / Sales2019 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 2 543 M
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 11,87  CAD
Last Close Price 7,29  CAD
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry F. Barbato Chief Financial Officer
Jason Marc Adler Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Director
Bronwen Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.-26.88%1 821
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-10.04%4 962
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-44.45%3 799
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.0.97%2 707
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-37.90%1 940
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK3.33%1 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group