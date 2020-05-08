Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

05/08/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming May 11, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRON) securities between May 9, 2019, and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 24, 2020, Cronos stated that it would delay its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for February 27, 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.78 per share, or nearly 11%, to close at $6.37 per share on February 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 2, 2020, after the market closed, Cronos disclosed an Audit Committee review of revenue recognition of “several bulk resin purchases and sales of products through the wholesale channel.” As a result, Cronos delayed the filing of its annual report for fiscal 2019 and revealed that it expected to report a material inventory write-down for fiscal 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.70 per share, or over 11%, to close at $5.32 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in significant transactions for which its revenue recognition was inappropriate; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably necessitate reviews that would delay the Company’s ability to timely file its periodic reports; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cronos securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 11, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
