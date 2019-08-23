Crop California Greenhouse Harvest Complete With Outdoor Close Behind

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) (“CROP” or the “Company”), announced today completion of its first harvest of 2019 from its greenhouses in California.



The crops from all five greenhouses have been dried and are now being trimmed. Final harvest weight is still to be determined. The greenhouses will be replanted for an additional October harvest.

The outdoor ‘554’ plants are now in flower and are expected to be harvested in staggered phases, depending on maturity in the next eight weeks.

5,000 Hempire and Evolution vape cartridges have been filled and are awaiting Flip Distro orders.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “The initial inspection of the harvest looks very promising, but we will have to wait a little longer for the final analysis, which, of course will determine the final market value. The outdoor crop is flourishing and looks good for a staged harvest with completion by the end of October.“

About CROP

CROP is a publicly listed company trading on the CSE under the symbol CROP. The Company is focused on owning a portfolio of cannabis branding, CBD and real estate assets through its wholly and partially-owned subsidiaries. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre California cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of share equity in various companies within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 cannabis brands.

