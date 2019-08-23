Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Crop Infrastructure Corp    CROP   CA2272981069

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP

(CROP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crop California Greenhouse Harvest Complete With Outdoor Close Behind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) (“CROP” or the “Company”), announced today completion of its first harvest of 2019 from its greenhouses in California.

The crops from all five greenhouses have been dried and are now being trimmed. Final harvest weight is still to be determined. The greenhouses will be replanted for an additional October harvest.

The outdoor ‘554’ plants are now in flower and are expected to be harvested in staggered phases,  depending on maturity in the next eight weeks.

5,000 Hempire and Evolution vape cartridges have been filled and are awaiting Flip Distro orders.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “The initial inspection of the harvest looks very promising, but we will have to wait a little longer for the final analysis, which, of course will determine the final market value. The outdoor crop is flourishing and looks good for a staged harvest with completion by the end of October.“

About CROP

CROP is a publicly listed company trading on the CSE under the symbol CROP. The Company is focused on owning a portfolio of cannabis branding, CBD and real estate assets through its wholly and partially-owned subsidiaries. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre California cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of share equity in various companies within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 cannabis brands.

Contact

Michael Yorke – CEO & Director
info@cropcorp.com
www.cropcorp.com
(604) 484-4206

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the Property Purchase Agreements and the respective closing thereof; and (ii) the Asset Purchase Agreement and the respective closing thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the unsatisfactory due diligence review of the California Assets by the Buyer, the regulatory and legal framework of the United States cannabis industry, general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP
08:01aCrop California Greenhouse Harvest Complete With Outdoor Close Behind
GL
08/22CROP Extends Closing of Commercial Real Estate Purchase Agreement by Elite Ve..
GL
08/21CROP INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program
AQ
08/08Crop's California and Washington Farms See USD $125,374 in Completed Orders f..
GL
08/01CROP Announces Signing of Commercial Real Estate Purchase Agreement by Elite ..
GL
07/24Crop's First California Extracts Pass Pesticide and Heavy Metal Testing
GL
07/10Crop's Hempire Increasing Distribution Ownership in California
GL
06/27CROP Investment Holding World Farms Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to g..
GL
06/26CROP INFRASTRUCTURE : Dvg subsidiary acquires adjacent tenanted outdoor farm in ..
AQ
06/26CROP INFRASTRUCTURE : CROPs DVG Subsidiary Acquires Adjacent Tenanted Outdoor Fa..
AQ
More news
Chart CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP
Duration : Period :
Crop Infrastructure Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Yorke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abbey Abdiye Chief Financial Officer
Christine Mah Independent Director
Twila Jensen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-63.33%14
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 972
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.88%42 247
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.41%35 426
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-24.23%30 008
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.13%28 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group