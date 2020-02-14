DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.02.2020 / 09:14

CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 07, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 07, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

