CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
02/14/2020 | 03:15am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
14.02.2020 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: