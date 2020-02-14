DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



14.02.2020 / 09:26

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021

Address:

