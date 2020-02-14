Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CropEnergies AG    CE2   DE000A0LAUP1

CROPENERGIES AG

(CE2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

14.02.2020 / 09:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020
Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020
Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021
Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021
Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

14.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CropEnergies AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.cropenergies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

975727  14.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROPENERGIES AG
03:30aCROPENERGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
03:15aCROPENERGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
01/13CROPENERGIES : decides succession for executive board
PU
01/13CROPENERGIES : decides succession for executive board
EQ
01/13CROPENERGIES : Conference Call Q3 2019/20
PU
01/13CROPENERGIES : triples operating profit
EQ
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases outlook for financial year 2019/20
PU
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases outlook for financial year 2019/20
EQ
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases earnings forecast for financial year 2019/20
EQ
2019CROPENERGIES : boosts revenues and results in 2nd quarter
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 924 M
EBIT 2020 109 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M
Finance 2020 82,7 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 906 M
Chart CROPENERGIES AG
Duration : Period :
CropEnergies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROPENERGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,05  €
Last Close Price 10,38  €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Markwart Kunz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Meeder Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROPENERGIES AG-5.46%983
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.3.01%1 082
ITM POWER PLC106.75%863
GREEN PLAINS INC.-13.03%484
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%382
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.9.20%276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group