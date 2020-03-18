CropEnergies: partial conversion of production to neutral alcohol for disinfectants - Coronavirus can lead to temporary restrictions

DGAP-News: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

Mannheim, 18 March 2020 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, will partially switch its production from fuel alcohol to neutral alcohol in order to meet the growing demand for ethanol as the main ingredient for disinfectants. In this context, CropEnergies appeals to the German Federal Ministry of Finance to immediately remove the alcohol tax hurdles for the use of undenatured fuel ethanol as a disinfectant.

Against the background of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), possible impediments to the movement of goods and mobility restrictions for private individuals, CropEnergies is examining all possibilities to maintain the capacity utilisation of the plants at a high level. However, it is foreseeable that, for example, the general curfew imposed in Belgium on 17 March 2020 will also delay the timely completion of maintenance work at the plant in Wanze, Belgium. "We are monitoring the current market situation and will react promptly", says Joachim Lutz, CEO of CropEnergies AG, and continues: "We would like to thank all our employees who are doing an excellent job in this absolutely exceptional situation. Our thanks also go to our customers and suppliers for their uncomplicated and flexible cooperation".

CropEnergies AG

Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies' business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO 2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.

In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.

The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.

Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.

The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





