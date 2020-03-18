Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  CropEnergies AG    CE2   DE000A0LAUP1

CROPENERGIES AG

(CE2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CropEnergies: partial conversion of production to neutral alcohol for disinfectants - Coronavirus can lead to temporary restrictions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP-News: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
CropEnergies: partial conversion of production to neutral alcohol for disinfectants - Coronavirus can lead to temporary restrictions

18.03.2020 / 14:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mannheim, 18 March 2020 - CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, will partially switch its production from fuel alcohol to neutral alcohol in order to meet the growing demand for ethanol as the main ingredient for disinfectants. In this context, CropEnergies appeals to the German Federal Ministry of Finance to immediately remove the alcohol tax hurdles for the use of undenatured fuel ethanol as a disinfectant.

Against the background of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), possible impediments to the movement of goods and mobility restrictions for private individuals, CropEnergies is examining all possibilities to maintain the capacity utilisation of the plants at a high level. However, it is foreseeable that, for example, the general curfew imposed in Belgium on 17 March 2020 will also delay the timely completion of maintenance work at the plant in Wanze, Belgium. "We are monitoring the current market situation and will react promptly", says Joachim Lutz, CEO of CropEnergies AG, and continues: "We would like to thank all our employees who are doing an excellent job in this absolutely exceptional situation. Our thanks also go to our customers and suppliers for their uncomplicated and flexible cooperation".

 

CropEnergies AG

Clean mobility - today and in the future - is CropEnergies' business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the member of the Südzucker Group is the leading European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol. With its annual production capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters in its German, Belgian, UK and French facilities, CropEnergies produces ethanol which predominantly replaces petrol. The highly efficient production facilities reduce CO2 emissions by over 70 percent on average across the whole value-added chain, compared to fossil fuel.

In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies produces 150,000 cubic meters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry or for technical applications.

The use of local agricultural raw materials also results in more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed every year.

Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes to ensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in the future through its main product ethanol: mobility - sustainable. renewable.

The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000A0LAUP1) is listed at the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

Contact

Heike Baumbach
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-30
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-03
ir@cropenergies.de

Nadine Dejung-Custance
Public Relations / Marketing
Tel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-65
Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-05
presse@cropenergies.de

18.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CropEnergies AG
Maximilianstr. 10
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 00
Fax: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 04
E-mail: info@cropenergies.de
Internet: www.cropenergies.com
ISIN: DE000A0LAUP1
WKN: A0LAUP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1000915

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1000915  18.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1000915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CROPENERGIES AG
09:20aCROPENERGIES : partial conversion of production to neutral alcohol for disinfect..
EQ
02/14CROPENERGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..
EQ
02/14CROPENERGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
01/13CROPENERGIES : decides succession for executive board
PU
01/13CROPENERGIES : decides succession for executive board
EQ
01/13CROPENERGIES : Conference Call Q3 2019/20
PU
01/13CROPENERGIES : triples operating profit
EQ
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases outlook for financial year 2019/20
PU
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases outlook for financial year 2019/20
EQ
2019CROPENERGIES : again increases earnings forecast for financial year 2019/20
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 924 M
EBIT 2020 109 M
Net income 2020 74,0 M
Finance 2020 82,7 M
Yield 2020 4,64%
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 564 M
Chart CROPENERGIES AG
Duration : Period :
CropEnergies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROPENERGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,05  €
Last Close Price 6,46  €
Spread / Highest target 88,9%
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Markwart Kunz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Meeder Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROPENERGIES AG-41.17%619
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-29.61%739
ITM POWER PLC51.20%613
GREEN PLAINS INC.-68.18%173
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%146
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-44.39%129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group