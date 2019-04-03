Cross Country Healthcare : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) will hold its quarterly
conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results on
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Cross Country
Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) intends to distribute its earnings
press release after market close on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s
website at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com
or by dialing 888-566-1099 from anywhere in the U.S. or by dialing
773-799-3716 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: Cross Country. A replay
of the webcast will be available from May 1st through May 15th at the
Company’s website and a replay of the conference call will be available
by telephone by calling 800-839-5574 from anywhere in the U.S. or
203-369-3669 from non-U.S. locations – Passcode: 2019.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative
healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions
leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist
clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining
high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly
qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area
of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and
nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice
groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both
public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine
clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national
staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place
clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term
contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing
flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services
programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development,
electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process
outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative
services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement
services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare
professionals.
